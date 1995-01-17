Environmental Ecology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780122665424, 9780080505770

Environmental Ecology

2nd Edition

The Ecological Effects of Pollution, Disturbance, and Other Stresses

Authors: Bill Freedman
Paperback ISBN: 9780122665424
eBook ISBN: 9780080505770
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th January 1995
Page Count: 606
Description

Thoroughly revised and significantly expanded, the Second Edition of Environmental Ecology provides new case studies and in-depth treatment of the effects of pollution and other disturbances on our oceans, lakes, forests, and air. New chapters on biological resources and ecological applications have been added, including material on environmental economics, import assessments, ecological monitoring, and environmental ethics. Extensive indexes, a glossary, and a bibliography are included.

Table of Contents

Preface. Acknowledgments. The Ecological Effects of Pollution, Disturbance, and Other Stresses. Air Pollution. Toxic Elements. Acidification. Forest Declines. Oil Pollution. Eutrophication of Freshwater. Pesticides. Harvesting of Forests. Biodiversity and Extinctions. Ecological Effects of Warfare. Biological Resources. Some Applications of Environmental Ecology. References. Glossary. Indexes.

Details

No. of pages:
606
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780122665424
eBook ISBN:
9780080505770

About the Author

Bill Freedman

Affiliations and Expertise

Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Reviews

@qu:"This book definitely fills a niche different from that of any [of]their work on the environment and ecology. An intense effort was made to make this a useful teaching tool, and it shows. For the many biologists... this would be excellent as a textbook or an addition to their personal libraries." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY @qu:"Well-illustrated and well-produced and the several indexes are useful and comprehensive... a useful source of material and it will provide a good introduction to an important subject area." @source:--JOURNAL OF BIOGEOGRAPHY

Ratings and Reviews

