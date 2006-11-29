Environmental Data Exchange Network for Inland Water
1st Edition
Description
Understanding and protecting our environment is a key component of environmental development, yet access to a wide range of high-quality information is currently based on very limited data due to lack of the exchange of data between source and recipient.
This three part book that first discusses the importance of data exchange and describes why it is essential for gathering data in the environmental sciences. Part Two takes the results of the Environmental Data Exchange Network for Inland Water project (EDEN-IW), and addresses its objectives for ensuring that the needs of citizens and enterprises of the environmental sciences community are met. Finally, Part Three takes a look at the wide variety of data policies and addresses how environment administrators in Europe can enhance their efficiency, openness and accountability.
Key Features
- Discusses the importance of data exchange, as well as database integration and distribution of data with software agents
- Provides the results, objectives, and focus of the EDEN-IW project for sharing knowledge
- Addresses current data exchange policies and its future impact within the environmental fields
Readership
Researchers in environmental science, ecology, and hydrology, as well as environmental protection agencies around the globe.
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- List of Contributors
- Part I: Environmental Data Exchange
- Chapter 1: Environmental Data Exchange for Inland Water
- 1.1 INTRODUCTION
- 1.2 GENERAL BACKGROUND
- 1.3 TECHNICAL BACKGROUND
- 1.4 SOCIAL CONSIDERATIONS
- 1.5 WATER ISSUES IN EUROPE
- 1.6 BOOK OUTLINE
- Chapter 2: An Example of a Data Exchange Network: The French System for Water Data
- 2.1 THE FRENCH SYSTEM FOR WATER
- 2.2 INFORMATION SYSTEM STRUCTURE
- 2.3 PERSPECTIVES
- 2.4 TECHNICAL PRINCIPLES AND CHOICES
- 2.5 DISCUSSION
- Chapter 3: The Evolution of Thematic Reporting Into a Shared Information System: An Example on Water
- 3.1 HISTORIC LEGACY AND POLITICAL BACKGROUND
- 3.2 IDENTIFYING BUSINESS PROCESSES AND STREAMLINING REPORTING OBLIGATIONS
- 3.3 REPORTNET AS A CURRENT TECHNOLOGICAL SOLUTION TO STREAMLINE REPORTING
- 3.4 REVIEW OF MONITORING
- 3.5 DISTRIBUTED INFORMATION SYSTEM
- 3.6 FROM WATER DATA FLOWS TO A WATER INFORMATION SYSTEM
- 3.7 FROM A REPORTING TO AN INFORMATION SYSTEM
- Chapter 4: Agent-Based Concepts For Environmental Data
- 4.1 INTRODUCTION
- 4.2 PROJECT MOTIVATION
- 4.3 INFOSLEUTH
- 4.4 TECHNICAL SYSTEM DESCRIPTION
- 4.5 PROJECT DESCRIPTION
- 4.6 CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Chapter 5: Review of Models and Technologies for Database Integration
- 5.1 INTRODUCTION
- 5.2 RDBMS, SQL AND DATA WAREHOUSES
- 5.3 THE GLOBAL VIEW DATABASE INTEGRATION MODEL
- 5.4 DISTRIBUTED DATABASES
- 5.5 SQL SUMMARY
- 5.6 XML, WEB SERVICES AND THE GRID
- 5.7 THE SEMANTIC WEB
- 5.8 AGENTS AND MULTI-AGENT SYSTEMS
- 5.9 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- Chapter 6: Security Issues For Distributed Software Agents
- 6.1 INTRODUCTION
- 6.2 RDBMS SECURITY MECHANISMS
- 6.3 INTERFACES BETWEEN AGENT SOFTWARE AND THE RDBMS
- 6.4 NETWORK CONFIGURATIONS
- 6.5 INSTALLING THE RESOURCE AGENT IN A CORPORATE NETWORK CONFIGURATION
- 6.6 CONCLUSIONS
- Part II: The EDEN-IW Project
- Chapter 7: Introduction and Overview of Results
- 7.1 INTRODUCTION
- 7.2 MAIN RESULTS
- 7.3 INDEPENDENT SOFTWARE AGENTS
- 7.4 INLAND WATER APPLICATION
- 7.5 ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYSIS
- 7.6 AGENT COMMUNICATION VISUALISER
- 7.7 SEMANTIC MANAGEMENT
- 7.8 DISCUSSION
- Chapter 8: Multi-Agent System Technology in Distributed Database Systems
- 8.1 INTRODUCTION
- 8.2 SPECIFICATION OF MAS USING FIPA STANDARDS
- 8.3 DEVELOPING MAS APPLICATIONS
- 8.4 EDEN-IW MAS SYSTEM DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION
- 8.5 DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS
- Chapter 9: An Ontology-Based Approach for Enhancing Inland Water Information Retrieval from Heterogeneous Databases
- 9.1 INTRODUCTION
- 9.2 WHAT IS AN ONTOLOGY?
- 9.3 INLAND WATER DATA APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
- 9.4 EDEN-IW SEMANTIC MODEL AND SERVICES
- 9.5 DISCUSSION
- Chapter 10: Quadrilingual List and Terminology Reference System
- 10.1 INTRODUCTION
- 10.2 THE QUADRILINGUAL LIST OF DETERMINANDS
- 10.3 THE TERMINOLOGY REFERENCE SYSTEM
- 10.4 DISCUSSIONS AND CONCLUSIONS
- Chapter 11: Agent Communication Visualising Technologies
- 11.1 INTRODUCTION
- 11.2 GOALS OF THE AGENT COMMUNICATION VISUALISER
- 11.3 THE ACV PROJECT
- 11.4 THE ACV IN USE
- 11.5 POTENTIAL USES OF THE ACV
- 11.6 THE ACV WEBSITE
- 11.7 CONCLUSIVE REMARKS
- Chapter 12: Interaction with the User
- 12.1 INTRODUCTION
- 12.2 WEB APPLICATION DESIGN
- 12.3 WEB APPLICATION OVERVIEW
- 12.4 USING EDEN-IW FOR INLAND WATER ANALYSIS
- 12.5 FINAL REMARKS
- Chapter 13: Geographical Information and Map Services
- 13.1 INTRODUCTION
- 13.2 GIS DATA IN THE INLAND-WATER DOMAIN
- 13.3 OPEN GEOSPATIAL CONSORTIUM STANDARDS
- 13.4 EDEN-IW GIS SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE
- 13.5 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- Chapter 14: Performance Issues of Distributed Systems
- 14.1 INTRODUCTION
- 14.2 THE SETUP
- 14.3 ANALYSIS METHOD
- 14.4 THE SEARCH FOR AVAILABLE DETERMINANDS
- 14.5 THE SEARCH FOR STATIONS
- 14.6 THE SEARCH FOR MEASUREMENT DATA
- 14.7 A SIMPLE MODEL FOR THE PERFORMANCE OF A DISTRIBUTED SYSTEM
- 14.8 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS
- Part III: Perspectives and Data Harmonisation
- Chapter 15: Environmental Data: Edge Issues and the Path Forward
- 15.1 INTRODUCTION
- 15.2 OPERATIONAL EDGE ISSUES
- 15.3 THE SEMANTICS EDGE: A MAJOR CHALLENGE AND PROMISING OPPORTUNITY
- 15.4 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- Chapter 16: A Water Reference for Europe
- 16.1 INTRODUCTION
- 16.2 COMPONENTS OF THE REFERENCE
- 16.3 RADAR SENSING TECHNIQUES TO DETECT ELEVATION
- 16.4 DETECTION OF WATER SURFACES
- 16.5 AUTOMATED CODING METHODS FOR HYDROLOGICAL SYSTEMS
- 16.6 INCLUSION OF OBJECTS INFLUENCED BY MAN
- 16.7 DISPLAY OF RESULTS
- 16.8 CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS FOR FURTHER RESEARCH
- 16.9 GLOSSARY OF TERMS
- Chapter 17: Perspectives for Information Systems for Water
- 17.1 INTRODUCTION
- 17.2 THE EDEN-IW PROJECT IN THIS CONTEXT
- 17.3 THE INFORMATION SYSTEM
- 17.4 THE FUTURE DEVELOPMENT OF WISE
- References
- Acronyms
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 29th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467252
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444529732
About the Editor
Palle Haastrup
Affiliations and Expertise
Joint Research Centre, Ispra, Italy
Jorgen Würtz
Affiliations and Expertise
Joint Research Centre, Ispra, Italy