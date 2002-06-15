Environmental Cost Accounting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781859715376, 9780080950310

Environmental Cost Accounting

1st Edition

An Introduction and Practical Guide

Authors: Rupert Howes
Paperback ISBN: 9781859715376
eBook ISBN: 9780080950310
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2002
Page Count: 70
Table of Contents

1. Accounting for environmental sustainability - taking nature into account
2. Methodology - estimating a company's environmentally-sustainable profits

Description

Environmental Cost Accounting provides an introduction to the dynamic subject of corporate environmental accounting. It outlines the business case and rationale for engaging in environmental accounting. It also illustrates how leading UK companies are already adding value and reducing risk through the use of innovative environmental accounting techniques and methodologies.

The second part of the book presents an environmental accounting tool kit which focuses on external cost accounting. The methodology detailed in this section provides a tool to estimate the environmental sustainability of a company's activities and operations.

The methodology presented has been developed by the sustainable development organisation Forum for the Future, a UK registered charity, with support from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

Key Features

  • An introductory guide to environmental accounting
  • Will help organisations identify and cost their impact on the environment

About the Authors

Rupert Howes Author

