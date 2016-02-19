Environmental Consequences of and Control Processes for Energy Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512318, 9781437728149

Environmental Consequences of and Control Processes for Energy Technologies

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9781437728149
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512318
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
134.00
113.90
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Environmental Consequences of

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1990
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781437728149
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512318

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.