Environmental Changes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785480263, 9780081010631

Environmental Changes

1st Edition

The Futures of Nature

Authors: Céline Granjou
eBook ISBN: 9780081010631
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785480263
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 11th February 2016
Page Count: 190
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
76.00
53.20
53.20
53.20
60.80
53.20
53.20
60.80
110.00
77.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
78.95
55.27
55.27
55.27
63.16
55.27
55.27
63.16
110.00
77.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
118.14
82.70
82.70
82.70
94.51
82.70
82.70
94.51
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
66.99
46.89
46.89
46.89
53.59
46.89
46.89
53.59
78.95
55.27
55.27
55.27
63.16
55.27
55.27
63.16
110.00
77.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
110.00
77.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
153.59
107.51
107.51
107.51
122.87
107.51
107.51
122.87
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book addresses environmental changes and how they reconfigure society’s relationship to the future. It argues that Man does not build “his” future alone: instead, environmental changes are also proof of the future-making capacity of non-human beings.

The author elaborates on the notion of the futures of Nature by drawing on theoretical contributions by recent ground-breaking literature in the field of environmental humanities. The book also builds on a sociological investigation into the practices implemented by environmental scientists, experts and managers confronted with environmental changes.
Thinking of nature in terms of its futures requires us to overcome the rooted philosophical tradition that associates nature with permanence and society with creative change. This is a daunting task which can only be successful if we look beyond the long-lasting influence of the human-centered categories of innovation, development and civilization that social sciences have themselves contributed to coining. We need to consider the active capacities of change and transformation of living beings and matter itself.

This book is of academic interest, but is also for managers in different fields and areas affected by environmental changes.

Key Features

  • Featuring a focus on the notion of future and the aim to locate an approach for the future in sociology
  • Elaborates on the notion of “more than human” futures (drawing on S. Whatmore’s words)
  • Offers grounded and detailed insights into three case-study examples

Readership

Academics (researchers and teachers) in environmental sociology, environmental anthropology, environmental history, human geography, science and technology studies; graduate and undergraduate students in environmental studies.

Table of Contents

  1. The Time Beast.
    2. Mad Cows.
    3. Anticipating the Futures of Biodiversity

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081010631
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785480263

About the Author

Céline Granjou

Céline Granjou is a Research Director at IRSTEA, the National Research Institute of Science and Technology for Environment and Agriculture, based in Grenoble, France, and research fellow at the CNRS (French national center for scientific research), Pacte.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Research Institute of Science and Technology for Environment and Agriculture (IRSTEA), Grenoble, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.