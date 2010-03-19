Environmental Biotechnology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123750891, 9780123785510

Environmental Biotechnology

1st Edition

A Biosystems Approach

Authors: Daniel Vallero
eBook ISBN: 9780123785510
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123750891
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th March 2010
Page Count: 750
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
129.00
109.65
79.00
67.15
98.95
84.11
129.00
109.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Environmental Biotechnology: A Biosystems Approach introduces a systems approach to environmental biotechnology and its applications to a range of environmental problems. A systems approach requires a basic understanding of four disciplines: environmental engineering, systems biology, environmental microbiology, and ecology. These disciplines are discussed in the context of their application to achieve specific environmental outcomes and to avoid problems in such applications.
The book begins with a discussion of the background and historical context of contemporary issues in biotechnology. It then explains the scientific principles of environmental biotechnologies; environmental biochemodynamic processes; environmental risk assessment; and the reduction and management of biotechnological risks. It describes ways to address environmental problems caused or exacerbated by biotechnologies. It also emphasizes need for professionalism in environmental biotechnological enterprises.
This book was designed to serve as a primary text for two full semesters of undergraduate study (e.g., Introduction to Environmental Biotechnology or Advanced Environmental Biotechnology). It will also be a resource text for a graduate-level seminar in environmental biotechnology (e.g., Environmental Implications of Biotechnology).

Key Features

  • Provides a systems approach to biotechnologies which includes the physical, biological, and chemical processes in context

  • Case studies include cutting-edge technologies such as nanobiotechnologies and green engineering

  • Addresses both the applications and implications of biotechnologies by following the life-cycle of a variety of established and developing biotechnologies

Readership

researchers in environmental biology, nanotechnology, systems biology and microbiology; environmental engineers; scientists at engineering and remediation companies and public organizations; practitioners in applied biology fields; graduate and post-doctoral students in these areas of science

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Environmental biotechnology: An overview

Chapter 2 A question of balance: Using versus abusing biological systems

Chapter 3 Environmental biochemodynamic processes

Chapter 4 Systems

Chapter 5 Environmental risks of biotechnologies

Chapter 6 Reducing biotechnological risks

Chapter 7 Applied microbial ecology: Bioremediation

Chapter 8 Biotechnological implications: a systems approach

Chapter 9 Environmental risks of biotechnologies: economic sector perspectives

Chapter 10 Addressing biotechnological pollutants

Chapter 11 Analyzing the environmental implications of biotechnologies

Chapter 12 Responsible management of biotechnologies

Appendix 1 Background information on environmental impact statements

Appendix 2 Cancer slope factors

Appendix 3 Verification method for rapid polymerase chain reaction systems to detect biological agents

Appendix 4 Summary of persistent and toxic organic compounds in North America, identified by the United Nations as highest priorities for regional actions

Appendix 5 Sample retrieval from ECOTOX database for Rainbow Trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) exposed to DDT and its metabolites in freshwater

Glossary

Index

Color Plate




Details

No. of pages:
750
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123785510
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123750891

About the Author

Daniel Vallero

Daniel Vallero

Dr. Daniel A. Vallero is an internationally recognized expert in environmental science and engineering. His four decades of research, teaching and professional experience in hazardous waste engineering and management have addressed a wide range of human health risk and ecological issues, from global climate change to the release of hazardous wastes. His research has advanced the state-of-the-science of air and water pollution measurement, models of potential exposures to chemicals in consumer products, and environmental impact assessments. He established the Engineering Ethics program and is a key collaborator in the Responsible Conduct of Research Program at Duke University. These programs introduce students, from first-year through PhD, to the complex relationships between science, technology and societal demands on the engineer. The lessons learned from the cases in this book are a fundamental part of Duke’s preparation of its future engineers to address the ethical dilemmas likely to be encountered during the careers of the next generation engineers. Dr. Vallero received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Science in City & Regional Planning from SIU, a Masters in Civil & Environmental Engineering (Environmental Health Sciences) from the University of Kansas, and a PhD in Civil & Environmental Engineering from Duke.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pratt School of Engineering, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.