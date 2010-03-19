Environmental Biotechnology
1st Edition
A Biosystems Approach
Description
Environmental Biotechnology: A Biosystems Approach introduces a systems approach to environmental biotechnology and its applications to a range of environmental problems. A systems approach requires a basic understanding of four disciplines: environmental engineering, systems biology, environmental microbiology, and ecology. These disciplines are discussed in the context of their application to achieve specific environmental outcomes and to avoid problems in such applications.
The book begins with a discussion of the background and historical context of contemporary issues in biotechnology. It then explains the scientific principles of environmental biotechnologies; environmental biochemodynamic processes; environmental risk assessment; and the reduction and management of biotechnological risks. It describes ways to address environmental problems caused or exacerbated by biotechnologies. It also emphasizes need for professionalism in environmental biotechnological enterprises.
This book was designed to serve as a primary text for two full semesters of undergraduate study (e.g., Introduction to Environmental Biotechnology or Advanced Environmental Biotechnology). It will also be a resource text for a graduate-level seminar in environmental biotechnology (e.g., Environmental Implications of Biotechnology).
Key Features
Provides a systems approach to biotechnologies which includes the physical, biological, and chemical processes in context
Case studies include cutting-edge technologies such as nanobiotechnologies and green engineering
Addresses both the applications and implications of biotechnologies by following the life-cycle of a variety of established and developing biotechnologies
Readership
researchers in environmental biology, nanotechnology, systems biology and microbiology; environmental engineers; scientists at engineering and remediation companies and public organizations; practitioners in applied biology fields; graduate and post-doctoral students in these areas of science
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Environmental biotechnology: An overview
Chapter 2 A question of balance: Using versus abusing biological systems
Chapter 3 Environmental biochemodynamic processes
Chapter 4 Systems
Chapter 5 Environmental risks of biotechnologies
Chapter 6 Reducing biotechnological risks
Chapter 7 Applied microbial ecology: Bioremediation
Chapter 8 Biotechnological implications: a systems approach
Chapter 9 Environmental risks of biotechnologies: economic sector perspectives
Chapter 10 Addressing biotechnological pollutants
Chapter 11 Analyzing the environmental implications of biotechnologies
Chapter 12 Responsible management of biotechnologies
Appendix 1 Background information on environmental impact statements
Appendix 2 Cancer slope factors
Appendix 3 Verification method for rapid polymerase chain reaction systems to detect biological agents
Appendix 4 Summary of persistent and toxic organic compounds in North America, identified by the United Nations as highest priorities for regional actions
Appendix 5 Sample retrieval from ECOTOX database for Rainbow Trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) exposed to DDT and its metabolites in freshwater
Glossary
Index
Color Plate
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 19th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123785510
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750891
About the Author
Daniel Vallero
Dr. Daniel A. Vallero is an internationally recognized expert in environmental science and engineering. His four decades of research, teaching and professional experience in hazardous waste engineering and management have addressed a wide range of human health risk and ecological issues, from global climate change to the release of hazardous wastes. His research has advanced the state-of-the-science of air and water pollution measurement, models of potential exposures to chemicals in consumer products, and environmental impact assessments. He established the Engineering Ethics program and is a key collaborator in the Responsible Conduct of Research Program at Duke University. These programs introduce students, from first-year through PhD, to the complex relationships between science, technology and societal demands on the engineer. The lessons learned from the cases in this book are a fundamental part of Duke’s preparation of its future engineers to address the ethical dilemmas likely to be encountered during the careers of the next generation engineers. Dr. Vallero received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Science in City & Regional Planning from SIU, a Masters in Civil & Environmental Engineering (Environmental Health Sciences) from the University of Kansas, and a PhD in Civil & Environmental Engineering from Duke.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pratt School of Engineering, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA