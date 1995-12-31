Environmental and Health and Safety Management
1st Edition
A Guide to Compliance
Description
This volume has been prepared for the Environmental and Health & Safety Manager. The EH&S Manager is a new breed of corporate professionals that are faced with the responsibility of handling both environmental policy/issues and occupational safety issues within organizations. Throughout the 1980s there was a proliferation of health and safety departments, environmental compliance personnel, and technical people associated with handling pollution control and waste management. American industry has been over the last several years contracting and downsizing their operations. In doing so, many corporations, large and small, are demanding greater responsibilities be delegated to middle and line function management. In this regard, many corporations today are moving towards a single management entity, the EH&S Manager, who's responsibilities require extensive knowledge of both the environmental statutes and OSHA standards.
This desk reference has been written as a compliance source for the EH&S Manager. The authors prefer to call the EH&S Manager an Occupational Safety Professional and use this designation interchangeably throughout the text. This individual, as stated above, has a dual responsibility that requires both technical and managerial skills in two arenas. In this regard, this book provides the working professional a reference on both the environmental regulations and industry safety standards. Additionally, it covers management practices for on-site hazard materials handling operations and constitutes an important reference for establishing hazard communication and training programs for employees.
Readership
Environmental health and safety managers throughout industry.
Table of Contents
- Managing the Environmental Regulations and Safety Introduction Managing Federal Regulations and Toxic Substances The Need for Compliance
- Managing Facilities, Due Diligence and Facility Transfers Regulatory Overview What is CERCLA, SARA, Superfund? State ""Superfund"" Programs and Property Transfer Laws Summary of Federal Regulations The Importance of Due Diligence Audits Consultant Issues and Staffing Considerations Consultant Liabilities Insurance Industry's Liability Issues
- The Chemistry of Hazardous Materials Introduction Chemical Properties and Characteristics Corrosive Chemicals Properties of Organic Chemicals Flammables and the Chemistry of Fires Water Reactive Chemicals Oxidation/Reduction Reactions Poisons Chemical Compatibility Closure
- Safety Management Practices for Laboratories Introduction Review of Hazardous Materials Properties Purchasing and Receiving Chemicals Safe Handling Practices Responding to Spills Contingency Plans Handling Wastes
- Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and Waste Analysis Plans Introduction Hazardous Waste Classification Hazardous Waste Generators Waste Accumulation RCRA Regulations Pertaining to Laboratories Waste Determinations The Waste Analysis Plan
- Hazard Communication Introduction Summary of the Right-to-Know Law Listing of Hazardous Chemicals Labeling Requirements Training Workers Labels and Labeling Understanding Hazardous Substance Fact Sheets OSHA 200 Log of Injuries and Illnesses Forms of the Chemical Signs and Symptoms of Occupational Hazards Evaluation of Hazard Seriousness Toxicology Measurement and Evaluation of Exposure Laboratories and Analytical Methods Prevention and Control of Exposure Ventilation Administrative Measures Radiation Hazards
- Process Technology Safety and Hazard Analysis Process Safety Information Hazards of Chemicals Process Technology Process Equipment Recordkeeping Process Hazard Analysis Analysis Teams Conducting a Process Hazard Analysis Analysis Findings Training Pre-Startup Safety Reviews Hazard Evaluation Techniques
- Hazardous Waste Transportation Introduction The Regulations Transporter Requirements Enforcement Hazardous Waste Regulations TSD Requirements Transportation of Hazardous Waste Samples Summary
- Treatment, Disposal and Waste Minimization Management Practices Introduction Regulatory Framework Waste Minimization and Onsite Treatment Commercial Facilities Waste Minimization Practices Waste Storage Practices
- Managing Underground Storage Tanks Introduction Measure to Prevent/Detect Releases General Operating Requirements Responses to Leaks or Spills Closure and Postclosure Requirements
- Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act Introduction Pesticide Registration Use of Restricted Use Pesticides Experimental Use Permits Administrative Review; Suspension Registration of Establishments Recordkeeping and Inspections Trade Secrets Other Major Issues of FIFRA Disposal, Storage, and Transportation 12 . Managing Worker Personal Protective Equipment Introduction Developing a PPE Program Selection of Respiratory Equipment Selection of Protective Clothing Selection of Ensembles PPE Use Heat Stress Closure Glossary of EH&S Terms Abbreviations Commonly Used by EH&S Managers Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 519
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1995
- Published:
- 31st December 1995
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517061
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513902
About the Author
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff
Affiliations and Expertise
United States Agency for International Development
Madelyn L. Graffia
Reviews
"...a solid overview...a comprehensive picture." - Journal of the Institute of Environmental Sciences