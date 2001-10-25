Environmental Analysis, Volume 3
Editor's preface. Series editor's preface. List of contributors. Chapter headings. Gas Chromatographic Analysis of Environmental Amines with Selective Detectors (H. Kataoka et al.). Introduction. Selective detectors for gas chromatography of amines. Applications in environmental amine analysis. Conclusions. References.Modern Techniques for the Analysis of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (H.K. Lee). Introduction. Development of instrumental techniques for PAH analysis. Sample preparation and extraction. Concluding remarks. References. Separation Methods in the Analysis of Polycyclic Aromatic Sulfur Heterocycles (J.T. Andersson). Introduction. Sample workup for PASH analysis. Class separation of PAHs and PASHs. Liquid chromatographic properties of PASHs. Gas chromatographic properties of PASHs. Heteroatom-substituted PASHs. Compounds with one other heterocyclic ring. PASHs in reference materials.
Commercial sources of PASHs. References. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon (PAH) metabolites (A. Höhner). Introduction. Metabolism. Biological monitoring. References.
Pesticides Defined by Matrix (J.R. Dean, L.J. Fitzpatrick). Introduction. Extraction from water. Liquid-liquid extraction. Solid phase extraction. Solid phase microextraction. Extraction from soil. Microwave-assisted extraction. Accelerated solvent extraction. Supercritical fluid extraction. Other solid/liquid techniques. Future prospects. Recommended further reading. References. Phenols (O. Jáuregui, M.T. Galceran). Introduction. Extraction and preconcentration techniques. Chromatographic analysis. Capillary electrophoresis. Immunochemical methods. Conclusions. References. Polychlorinated Biphenyls (J. de Boer). Introduction. Sampling and sample-pretreatment. Extraction. Clean-up. Pre-fractionation. GC analysis. Quality assurance. References. Metal Species (R.-D. Wilken). Introduction to metal species. The meaning of "speciation". Speciation of elements. Dynamics of species. Errors during pre-treatment of samples for species determination. Analytical tools for species determination. Future aspects. Outlook. References. Water Quality (C.F.H. Zwiener, F.H. Frimmel). Introduction. Definitions. Policy and legislative regulations. The current situation. Parameters to assess water quality. Sum parameters vs. single substance analysis. Sampling and sampling strategies. New sample preparation methods for organic micropollutants. New analytical methods for organic pollutants. References. Subject Index.
"Environmental Analysis" covers a compilation of analytical methods for the determination of a wide range of environmental priority pollutants, including amines, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, pesticides, phenols, PCBs, and also including organometallic species, polycyclic aromatic sulphur heterocycles and metabolites of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. For all environmental pollutants, an overview and an assessment of value of a broad range of relevant methods including conventional techniques but also of advanced separation and sample preparation techniques given, with all possible matrices being considered.
This book does not only give up-to-date material on sampling and sample pre-treatment, extraction techniques, clean-up, pre-fractionation, different types of chromatographic methods and quality assurance, but also information on actual and upcoming analytical problems, such as the determination of polycyclic aromatic sulphur heterocycles and of metabolites of PAH. The final chapter is devoted to the important role of analytic separation methods in water quality control.
Experienced and well-known authors have contributed their knowledge and expertise to individual chapters.
