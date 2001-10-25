Environmental Analysis, Volume 3

"Environmental Analysis" covers a compilation of analytical methods for the determination of a wide range of environmental priority pollutants, including amines, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, pesticides, phenols, PCBs, and also including organometallic species, polycyclic aromatic sulphur heterocycles and metabolites of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. For all environmental pollutants, an overview and an assessment of value of a broad range of relevant methods including conventional techniques but also of advanced separation and sample preparation techniques given, with all possible matrices being considered.



This book does not only give up-to-date material on sampling and sample pre-treatment, extraction techniques, clean-up, pre-fractionation, different types of chromatographic methods and quality assurance, but also information on actual and upcoming analytical problems, such as the determination of polycyclic aromatic sulphur heterocycles and of metabolites of PAH. The final chapter is devoted to the important role of analytic separation methods in water quality control.



Experienced and well-known authors have contributed their knowledge and expertise to individual chapters.