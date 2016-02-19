Environmental Analysis contains the papers presented at the Third Annual Meeting of the Federation of Analytical Chemistry and Spectroscopy Societies in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 15-18, 1976. A large number of papers were devoted to solving environmental problems. Some consisted of reviews of the state of the art with respect to specific techniques, while others represented the results of applying such techniques to particular situations. The book contains 23 papers that cover topics such as the contribution of atmospheric precipitation to the material balance of Lakes Huron and Superior; an improved method for the determination of adenosine triphosphate; and the use of a flame resonance spectrometer to analyze a range of environmental samples. Other studies include the recovery and identification of phenolic compounds from natural waters in and around petroleum industries; methods for determining of lead pollutants in air; a method for colorimetric analysis of ammonia in water; and the application of micro-Raman spectroscopy to the chemical characterization of single particles in air particulate dusts.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Mass Contribution of the Atmosphere to Lakes Huron and Superior

Determination of Water Quality by Means of Remotely-Sensed and Locally-Acquired Optical Data

Improved Method for Quantitative Measurement of Adenosine Triphosphate in Lake Waters, Activated Sludges, and Sediments

Application of the Flame Resonance Spectrometer to the Analysis of Biological and Environmental Samples

An Evaluation of Techniques for the Recovery and Identification of Trace Quantities of Phenolic Compounds from Natural Waters

On the Beach —Infrared Spectroscopy in the Real World

Measurement of Organics in Some Treated and Untreated Water Supplies of Southern Ontario

Anodic Stripping Voltammetry of Atmospheric Samples

Quantitative Analysis of Atmospheric Pollutants Using a Microcomputer-Controlled Single Beam Infrared Spectrometer

Infrared Absorption Spectroscopy of Atmospheric Contaminants Using Grating Spectrometers

Recent Developments in the Use of Tunable Semiconductor Lasers for Molecular Pollutant Detection

Non-Flame Absorption Analysis of Lead Pollutants in Air Using Carbon Disk Filters

Automated Microprocessor Controlled Atomic Absorption Analysis of Natural Water for Arsenic and Selenium

Colorimetric Analysis of Ammonia in Water

An Element- and Speciation-Specific Technique for the Determination of Organometallic Compounds

Evaluation of the Nondispersive Atomic Fluorescence Detector for Chromatography

Graphite-Furnace Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometer as a Detector in Speciation of Trace Metals

Trace Element Analysis of Environmental and Biological Samples Using Inductively Coupled Argon Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy

Selective Concentration and Determination of Trace Metals Using Poly(dithiocarbamate) Chelating Ion-Exchange Resins

Gas Chromatographic Determination of Volatile Organic Contaminants in Water at Trace Levels

Preparation and Analysis of Some Environmental Standards

A Personal Monitoring Device for Vinyl Chloride Utilizing the Permeation Technique for Sampling

The Chemical Identification of Airborne Particles by Laser Raman Spectroscopy

Index

