Environmental Adaptations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121064082, 9780323162821

Environmental Adaptations

1st Edition

Editors: F. John Vernberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323162821
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1983
Page Count: 410
Description

Environmental Adaptations examines the dynamic interaction between an organism and its external environment in order to emphasize the adaptive significance of its responses. Focusing on the adaptations of crustaceans, it bridges the gap between other volumes in the series which deal in detail with the functional machinery of crustaceans and those dealing with ecological, taxonomic, behavioral, and applied subjects. This book is divided into seven chapters. The first two chapters highlight the range of respiratory responses exhibited by crustaceans when subjected to various environmental factors. Chapter 3 summarizes the mechanisms by which crustaceans take up energy and food from the environment under fluctuating conditions. It also reviews the assimilation efficiencies of crustaceans and the predator-prey interaction. Chapter 4 deals with ionic and osmoregulation from the view of its interaction with the environment. It emphasizes the adaptive nature of chemical regulation that enables various crustaceans to inhabit waters ranging from hypersaline ponds to fresh water. Chapter 5 discusses how the various species are reproductively adapted to generate offspring in the tremendous diversity of habitats occupied by crustaceans. The last two chapters report on the specific adaptations of crustaceans to terrestrial and freshwater habitats. This book is a valuable source for zoologists, paleontologists, ecologists, physiologists, endocrinologists, morphologists, pathologists, and fisheries biologists, and an essential reference work for institutional libraries.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

General Preface

General Acknowledgments

Preface to Volume 8

Classification of the Decapoda

Contents of Previous Volumes

1. Respiratory Adaptations

I. Introduction

II. Abiotic Factors

III. Biotic Factors

IV. Conclusion

References

2. Environmental Adaptations of the Respiratory System: Ventilation, Circulation, and Oxygen Transport

I. Introduction

II. Temperature Adaptations

III. Adaptations to Ambient Oxygen Concentrations

IV. Environmental Carbon Dioxide and pH

V. Respiratory Adaptations to Salinity

VI. Exercise

VII. Summary

References

3. Adaptive Aspects of Feeding Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Food and Feeding Mechanisms (Except Filtering)

III. Filter Feeding

IV. Assimilation Efficiencies

V. Conclusions and Prospects

References

4. Interactions of Chemical and Osmotic Regulation with the Environment

I. Introduction

II. Direct Effects of Salinity

III. Indirect Effects of Salinity

IV. Conclusions

References

5. Ecological Aspects of Reproduction

I. Introduction

II. Types of Reproduction

III. Reproductive Cycles

IV. Live History Patterns and Reproductive Traits

V. Conclusions

References

6. Terrestrial Adaptations

I. Introduction

II. Terrestrialness

III. Major Adaptations by Groups of Crustacea

IV. Functional Adaptations of the Individual

V. Behavioral Interactions

VI. Conclusions

References

7. Freshwater Adaptations

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Freshwater Habitats

III. Evolutionary Trends

IV. Salinity

V. Temperature

VI. Drought

VII. Genetic Variation

VIII. Bioenergetics

IX. Respiration

X. Feeding

XI. Reproduction

XII. Buoyancy

XIII. Hydrostatic Pressure

XIV. Behavioral Adaptations

XV. Summary

References

Systematic Index—Crustacea

Systematic Index—Non-Crustacea

Subject Index




About the Editor

F. John Vernberg

