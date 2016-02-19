Environmental Adaptations
1st Edition
Description
Environmental Adaptations examines the dynamic interaction between an organism and its external environment in order to emphasize the adaptive significance of its responses. Focusing on the adaptations of crustaceans, it bridges the gap between other volumes in the series which deal in detail with the functional machinery of crustaceans and those dealing with ecological, taxonomic, behavioral, and applied subjects. This book is divided into seven chapters. The first two chapters highlight the range of respiratory responses exhibited by crustaceans when subjected to various environmental factors. Chapter 3 summarizes the mechanisms by which crustaceans take up energy and food from the environment under fluctuating conditions. It also reviews the assimilation efficiencies of crustaceans and the predator-prey interaction. Chapter 4 deals with ionic and osmoregulation from the view of its interaction with the environment. It emphasizes the adaptive nature of chemical regulation that enables various crustaceans to inhabit waters ranging from hypersaline ponds to fresh water. Chapter 5 discusses how the various species are reproductively adapted to generate offspring in the tremendous diversity of habitats occupied by crustaceans. The last two chapters report on the specific adaptations of crustaceans to terrestrial and freshwater habitats. This book is a valuable source for zoologists, paleontologists, ecologists, physiologists, endocrinologists, morphologists, pathologists, and fisheries biologists, and an essential reference work for institutional libraries.
1. Respiratory Adaptations
I. Introduction
II. Abiotic Factors
III. Biotic Factors
IV. Conclusion
2. Environmental Adaptations of the Respiratory System: Ventilation, Circulation, and Oxygen Transport
I. Introduction
II. Temperature Adaptations
III. Adaptations to Ambient Oxygen Concentrations
IV. Environmental Carbon Dioxide and pH
V. Respiratory Adaptations to Salinity
VI. Exercise
VII. Summary
3. Adaptive Aspects of Feeding Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Food and Feeding Mechanisms (Except Filtering)
III. Filter Feeding
IV. Assimilation Efficiencies
V. Conclusions and Prospects
4. Interactions of Chemical and Osmotic Regulation with the Environment
I. Introduction
II. Direct Effects of Salinity
III. Indirect Effects of Salinity
IV. Conclusions
5. Ecological Aspects of Reproduction
I. Introduction
II. Types of Reproduction
III. Reproductive Cycles
IV. Live History Patterns and Reproductive Traits
V. Conclusions
6. Terrestrial Adaptations
I. Introduction
II. Terrestrialness
III. Major Adaptations by Groups of Crustacea
IV. Functional Adaptations of the Individual
V. Behavioral Interactions
VI. Conclusions
7. Freshwater Adaptations
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Freshwater Habitats
III. Evolutionary Trends
IV. Salinity
V. Temperature
VI. Drought
VII. Genetic Variation
VIII. Bioenergetics
IX. Respiration
X. Feeding
XI. Reproduction
XII. Buoyancy
XIII. Hydrostatic Pressure
XIV. Behavioral Adaptations
XV. Summary
Systematic Index—Crustacea
Systematic Index—Non-Crustacea
Subject Index
