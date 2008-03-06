Environment Concerns in Rights-of-Way Management 8th International Symposium
1st Edition
The management of rights-of-way by electric and telephone utilities, highway departments, gas pipeline companies, and railroads around the world is guided and constrained by policies and regulations to protect the environment. Companies that manage rights-of-way are required to comply with these regulations, and are seeking the most cost-effective management practices that, at the same time, demonstrate stewardship of the environment. Protection of biodiversity and sustainable development are especially important as national goals in many countries, and rights-of-way managers are seeking practical ways to include public participation in their operations.
- Addresses environmental issues in rights-of-way planning and management
- Provides a forum for information exchange among various agencies, industries, environmental consultants, and academic organizations
- Presents peer-reviewed papers to help achieve a better understanding of current environmental issues involved in rights-of-way management
For all environmental scientists and urban and landscape planners; government organisations, such as environmental protection and regulatory agencies, and local authorities; environmental consultants in risk impact assessment.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
In Memoriam
Part I. Symposium Plenary Session
PlenarySessionOpeningRemarks and Presentations
Plenary Panel Session: "When the Lights Go Out: Environmental Choices and Consequences"
Part II. Vegetation Management
Vegetation Management Best Practices for Reliability and Ecosystem Management
Development of an Integrated Resource Management Strategy for Transmission Right-of-Way Corridors for Successful Implementation of Integrated Vegetation Management in California
Stable Plant Communities in the Pacific Northwest
Control of Woody Invasive Plants Using Mechanical and Chemical Treatments
Tree, Shrub, and Herb Succession and Five Years of Management Following the Establishment of a New Electric Transmission Right-of-Way through aWooded Wetland
Pepco's Environmental Stewardship on Transmission Line Right-of-Way Vegetation Management
A Broad-Based, IVM Approach to Right-of-Way Management on Long Island, NY
The Implementation of Vegetation Management Projects on U.S. Forest Service Lands: The Big Eddy-Ostrander Vegetation Project on the Mt. Hood National Forest
Purple Loosestrife Biological Control Program
Vegetation Management of Woody Deciduous Species with the Biological Herbicide Chondrostereum purpureum
Implications of Branch Strength Loss in Silver Maple Trees Converted from Round-over to V-trims During Electrical Line Clearance Operations
Exploiting Allelopathy as a Present and Future Tool in the Management of Rights-of-Way
Performance Standards for Assessing Vegetation Management on Rights-of-Way: Case Study of New York State DOT's Roadside Rights-of-Way Vegetation Management Program
The Application and Business Benefits of Aerial Laser Survey Techniques Used in the Management of Vegetation Encroachment within Transmission Rights-of-Way
Visual LandscapeMonitoring: A Tool for Characterizing and Managing Highway Corridor Landscapes
Modifications in Viewer Appreciation of Highway Landscape Following the Implementation of Ecological Management in Quebec, Canada
Vegetation Management of Aviation Rights-of-Way
Part III. Project Planning
Managing Environmental Compliance: A Study of Expansion, Replacement and Integrity Projects
Management of Cumulative Impacts in Transmission Line Siting
Fast-Track Permitting: A Case Study of the Kern River 2003 Expansion Project
Survey of Electric Utility Rights-of-Way Practitioners
An Environmental Strategic Siting Study and Public Process for a 500 kV Transmission Line Project in the Desert Southwest
EPRI-GTC Tailored Collaboration Project: A Standardized Methodology for Siting Overhead Electric Transmission Line
Getting the Crop to Market: Siting and Permitting Transmission Lines on Buffalo Ridge, Minnesota
When Public Convenience and Necessity Are Not Enough: Who Is Deciding Whether, Where, and How to Build Natural Gas Pipelines?
Planning a Large Diameter Pipeline in a Multi-Use Urban Corridor
Permitting and Building an Oil Pipeline in Lago Agrio, Ecuador
Management of Electrical Risks in Transmission Line - Pipeline Shared Rights-of-Way
The OCP Pipeline Project in Environmentally Sensitive Areas
Part IV. Cultural
Discovery and Recovery of Prehistoric Human Skeletal Remains from the Guardian Pipeline Corridor, Kendall County, Illinois
Large-Scale Cultural Landscapes in Rights-of-Way Management
Part V. Wildlife
The Relationship between Birds and Shrubs in a Power Line Right-of-Way
PacifiCorp's Bird Management Program: Integrating Reactive, Proactive, and Preventative Measures to Reduce Avian Mortality on Power Lines
Minimizing Bird Collisions:WhatWorks for the Birds and What Works for the Utility?
Bird Nesting Ecology on a Right-of-Way in Central Pennsylvania: Long-Term Effects of the Wire-Border Zone Method
Mitigation of Woodpecker Damage to Power Poles in British Columbia, Canada
Monk Parakeets: An Expanding Problem on Power Lines and Other Electrical Utility Structures
Assessment of Damage on Electric Transmission Wood Poles Caused by Pileated Woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus)
Ospreys and Transmission Lines in Lake Houston, TX: Problem and Solution
Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) Electrocutions and Artificial Food Sources in Alaska
Cooperative Efforts by the Bonneville Power Administration to Promote
Ferruginous Hawk Nesting on the Department of Energy's Hanford Reservation in Washington State
A Case of White-Tailed Deer Controlling the Woody Vegetation in a Power Line Right-of-Way Located in aWinter Yard
Characteristics of DeciduousWoody Plant Summer Browse byWhite-tailed Deer on Electric Transmission Lines
Avian Shrub Land Management and Shrub Land Nesting Success
Bird-Caused Outages along the Bernalillo to Blackwater 345 kV Line in New Mexico
Bird Mortality Near High Voltage Transmission Lines in Burlington and Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Small Mammal Communities along Transmission Power Line Rights-of-Way in Deciduous Forests of Québec
Wildlife use of Riparian Vegetation Buffer Zones in High Voltage Powerline Rights-of-Way in Quebec Deciduous Forest
A Comparison of Desert Tortoise Populations along the Kern River Pipeline Right-of-Way 1991-2003
Desert Tortoise Mitigation: Lessons Learned a Case Study of the Kern River 2003 Expansion Project
Management of Power Line Easement Vegetation for Small Mammal Conservation in Australia: A Case Study of the Broad-toothed Rat (Mastacomys fuscus)
Vernal Pool Identification and Protection - Current and Future Permitting Implications
Pipeline Construction and Compliance with the Migratory Bird Convention Act
Impact of Natural Gas Pipeline Operation and Maintenance on Long-Term Population Viability of the Threatened Gopher Tortoise
Part VI. Biodiversity
Potential Implications of the Canadian Species at Risk Act on Oil and Gas Companies
Research Gaps Regarding the Ecological Effects of Fragmentation Related to Transmission-Line Rights-of-Way
Mitigation Measures for Rare Species During Necessary Maintenance Activities Within Existing Utility Rights-of-Way
Transmission Line Rights-of-Way as Enemy-Reduced Space for Moths (Lepidoptera)
Selected Non-native Plants of Rights-of-Ways (ROWs) in the Southeastern United States and Associated Impacts
Critical Habitat Assessment Using HEP Modeling in ROW Corridors
Part VII. Geographic Information Systems
Using a Mobile GIS Platform for Management of Noxious Weeds in the Mokelumne RiverWatershed of Northern California
Part VIII. Wetlands
Research of Wetland Construction and Mitigation Activities for Certificated Section 7(c) Pipeline Projects in the United States
Part IX. Soils
A Horizontal Directional Drilling Best Management Practices Manual
Inadvertent Slurry Returns during Horizontal Directional Drilling: Understanding the Frequency and Causes
Deep Compaction Resulting from Pipeline Construction - Potential Causes and Solutions
Effects of Heat from a Pipeline on Crop Growth - Interim Results
Part X. Pesticides
Ultra Low Volume Applications for Rights-of-Way
Part XI. Aquatic Life
Lake Erie Link Project: Assessment of Potential Construction Effects of Electric Cable Crossing(s) of Lake Erie
Impacts of Power Line Rights-of-Way on Forested Stream Habitat in Western Washington
Investigation of the Potential Effects of Marine Pipelines on Dungeness Crab Movement and Benthic Ecology
Investigations into Gas Pipeline Operational Noise and its Potential to Impact Toothed and Baleen Whales
Overview of the River and Stream Crossings Study
Submerged Aquatic Vegetation (SAV) Aerial Hyperspectral Imaging and Groundtruthing Survey: Use of Aerial Hyperspectral Imaging in Defining Habitat Areas of Particular-Concern for Summer Flounder in a High-Energy Estuarine Environment
Part XII. Public Participation
Public Perception of Powerline Right-of-way Management: A Review of Current Knowledge
Barriers to Collaborative Nature Conservation Efforts in Rural Energy Corridors: A Case Study in Southern Quebec
Part XIII. Regulatory Compliance
Helms-Gregg 230 kV: Successfully Negotiating the NEPA Process
Afforestation on Power Line Rights-of-Way Using Speckled Alder (Alnus rugosa)
Part XIV. Fire Management
Right-of-Way Management by Eskom, South Africa
Development of a Wildfire Risk Management System for British Columbia
Transmission Corporation's Rights-of-Way
Part XV. Restoration
Restoration on a Pipeline Right-of-Way in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Nevada
Desert Restoration on Pipeline Rights-of-Way
Symposium Participants
Author Index
Keyword Index
