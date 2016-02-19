Environment and the Experimental Control of Plant Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122214509, 9780323160940

Environment and the Experimental Control of Plant Growth

1st Edition

Authors: R.J. Downs
eBook ISBN: 9780323160940
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 154
Description

Environment and the Experimental Control of Plant Growth centers on the general role of environmental factors in plant growth and methods of providing the desired levels and limit of control. The book is organized into seven chapters focusing on the various factors in the environment, such as temperature, light, carbon dioxide, and water. It also describes the controlled environments for plant research.
This book will help biologists understand what he is buying or constructing in terms of environment variability in plant growth facilities. It will also provide some help and guidance to those who have encountered the problem of not obtaining the degree of control they have expected in the units they have in hand.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I. Introduction

Controlled Environments as Research Tools

Construction and Operation of Controlled Environment Facilities

References

Chapter II. Temperature

Definition and Measurement

Selecting a Method of Measurement

Heat Balance of Plants in Controlled Environments

Temperature Control over Plant Growth

Physical Processes

Metabolic Processes

Stratification

Temperature per se

Thermoperiodism

Vernalization

Root Temperature

What Temperature to Use in a Study

References

Chapter III . Light

Measurement

Light Sources

Fluorescent-Incandescent

Specialized Lighting

Monochromators

Photosynthesis

Effect of Light Quality

Regulatory Light

Germination

Photoperiodism

Photomorphogenesis

Using Artificial Light for Plant Growth

References

Chapter IV. Carbon Dioxide

Normal Concentrations

Enhanced C03 Concentration

Oxygen

Pollutants

References

Chapter V. Water

Liquid Water

Water Vapour

Ice

Nutrition

Nutritional Deficiencies

Cultural Techniques and Media

Nutritional Requirements of Plants

References

Chapter VI. The Environmental Complex

The "Normal" Plant

Natural Conditions vs Controlled Environments

Translation between Field and Laboratory

Use of a Fixed and Reproducible Environment

References

Chapter VII . Controlled Environments for Plant Research

Greenhouses

Temperature

Light

Plant Growth Chambers

Phytotrons

Operation

Research Patterns

Design and Engineering

Phytotrobs vs Individual Chambers

References

Appendix

Index


