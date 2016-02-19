Environment and the Experimental Control of Plant Growth
1st Edition
Description
Environment and the Experimental Control of Plant Growth centers on the general role of environmental factors in plant growth and methods of providing the desired levels and limit of control.
The book is organized into seven chapters focusing on the various factors in the environment, such as temperature, light, carbon dioxide, and water. It also describes the controlled environments for plant research.
This book will help biologists understand what he is buying or constructing in terms of environment variability in plant growth facilities. It will also provide some help and guidance to those who have encountered the problem of not obtaining the degree of control they have expected in the units they have in hand.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I. Introduction
Controlled Environments as Research Tools
Construction and Operation of Controlled Environment Facilities
References
Chapter II. Temperature
Definition and Measurement
Selecting a Method of Measurement
Heat Balance of Plants in Controlled Environments
Temperature Control over Plant Growth
Physical Processes
Metabolic Processes
Stratification
Temperature per se
Thermoperiodism
Vernalization
Root Temperature
What Temperature to Use in a Study
References
Chapter III . Light
Measurement
Light Sources
Fluorescent-Incandescent
Specialized Lighting
Monochromators
Photosynthesis
Effect of Light Quality
Regulatory Light
Germination
Photoperiodism
Photomorphogenesis
Using Artificial Light for Plant Growth
References
Chapter IV. Carbon Dioxide
Normal Concentrations
Enhanced C03 Concentration
Oxygen
Pollutants
References
Chapter V. Water
Liquid Water
Water Vapour
Ice
Nutrition
Nutritional Deficiencies
Cultural Techniques and Media
Nutritional Requirements of Plants
References
Chapter VI. The Environmental Complex
The "Normal" Plant
Natural Conditions vs Controlled Environments
Translation between Field and Laboratory
Use of a Fixed and Reproducible Environment
References
Chapter VII . Controlled Environments for Plant Research
Greenhouses
Temperature
Light
Plant Growth Chambers
Phytotrons
Operation
Research Patterns
Design and Engineering
Phytotrobs vs Individual Chambers
References
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160940