Environment and Development in Africa is a two-part book that first attempts to weave together a set of forecasts as realistically as possible and in a certain sense constitutes the scheme of future trends in the environment and development in Africa. The second part investigates three kinds of "eventualities." Scenario 1 looks at dependent growth and environmental misuse. The second scenario is based on the hypothesis that Africa will have greater autonomy in growth or development. This situation will afford greater room for maneuver within which environmental considerations may find their place.