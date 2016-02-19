Environment and Development in Africa
1st Edition
UNEP Studies
Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483161884
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 86
Description
Environment and Development in Africa is a two-part book that first attempts to weave together a set of forecasts as realistically as possible and in a certain sense constitutes the scheme of future trends in the environment and development in Africa. The second part investigates three kinds of "eventualities." Scenario 1 looks at dependent growth and environmental misuse. The second scenario is based on the hypothesis that Africa will have greater autonomy in growth or development. This situation will afford greater room for maneuver within which environmental considerations may find their place.
Table of Contents
List of Diagrams
List of Maps
List of Tables
Introduction
Chapter One Constraints and Challenges
How Many Africans?
How the Constraints of the Physical Environment May Be Limited or Overcome
Finding Answers for Basic Needs: Providing Food for Africans How Healthy Is Africa?
A Different Kind of Settlement
Chapter Two Scenario 1: Dependent Growth and Environmental Misuse
Chapter Three Scenario 2: Greater Economic Autonomy, More Attention to Environmental Considerations
Chapter Four Scenario 3: Environmental Development
Provisional Conclusion
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 86
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161884
About the Author
Sam Stuart
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.