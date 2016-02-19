Environment and Development in Africa - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080256672, 9781483161884

Environment and Development in Africa

1st Edition

UNEP Studies

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483161884
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 86
Description

Environment and Development in Africa is a two-part book that first attempts to weave together a set of forecasts as realistically as possible and in a certain sense constitutes the scheme of future trends in the environment and development in Africa. The second part investigates three kinds of "eventualities." Scenario 1 looks at dependent growth and environmental misuse. The second scenario is based on the hypothesis that Africa will have greater autonomy in growth or development. This situation will afford greater room for maneuver within which environmental considerations may find their place.

Table of Contents


List of Diagrams

List of Maps

List of Tables

Introduction

Chapter One Constraints and Challenges

How Many Africans?

How the Constraints of the Physical Environment May Be Limited or Overcome

Finding Answers for Basic Needs: Providing Food for Africans How Healthy Is Africa?

A Different Kind of Settlement

Chapter Two Scenario 1: Dependent Growth and Environmental Misuse

Chapter Three Scenario 2: Greater Economic Autonomy, More Attention to Environmental Considerations

Chapter Four Scenario 3: Environmental Development

Provisional Conclusion

Bibliography




About the Author

Sam Stuart

