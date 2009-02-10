Enveloping Algebras, Volume 14
1st Edition
Editors: Diximier
eBook ISBN: 9780444110770
eBook ISBN: 9780080960098
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th February 2009
Page Count: 374
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1977
- Published:
- 10th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444110770
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080960098
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.