Enveloping Algebras - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444110770

Enveloping Algebras, Volume 14

1st Edition

Editors: Diximier
eBook ISBN: 9780444110770
eBook ISBN: 9780080960098
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th February 2009
Page Count: 374
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
69.99
59.49
114.00
96.90
86.95
73.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
374
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444110770
eBook ISBN:
9780080960098

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.