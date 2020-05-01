Entropy Analysis in Thermal Engineering Systems
1st Edition
Description
Entropy Analysis in Thermal Engineering Systems is a thorough reference on the latest formulation to highlight the limitations of traditional entropy analysis. Yousef Haseli draws on his own experience in thermal engineering as well as the knowledge of other global experts to explain the definitions and concepts of entropy and the significance of the second law of thermodynamics. The design and operation of systems is also described, as well as an analysis of the relationship between entropy change and exergy destruction in heat conversion and transfer. The book investigates the performance of thermal systems and the applications of the entropy analysis in thermal engineering systems to allow the reader to make clearer design decisions to maximize the energy potential of a thermal system.
With a focus on clarifying the inaccurate teachings of second-law issues, this book is a valuable resource for those working and researching in thermal engineering, particularly in thermodynamics. It will benefit postgraduate students, engineers, physicists and chemical engineers designing thermal systems to help improve energy efficiency and reliability of a thermal power plant.
Key Features
- Includes applications of entropy analysis methods in thermal power generation systems
- Explains the relationship between entropy change and exergy destruction in an energy conversion/transfer process
- Guides the reader to accurately utilize entropy methods for the analysis of system performance to improve efficiency
Readership
Graduate students and academics of Thermal Energy Engineering, in Mechanical Engineering departments; Scientists and engineers developing thermal systems; researchers in fields of energy, chemistry, energy systems and industrial processes; industrial engineers working in various thermal power plants
Table of Contents
1. Basic concepts and Fundamentals
2. Historical background
3. Most efficient engines
4. Endoreversible power plants
5. Entropy and power generation
6. Advanced power cycles
7. Heat engines vs fuel cells
8. Entropy and chemical equilibrium
9. Entropy and heat exchangers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191682
About the Author
Yousef Haseli
Yousef Haseli is an Assistant Professor at the School of Engineering and Technology, Central Michigan University. He has conducted research on various subjects in the field of thermofluids and energy sciences for over a decade, and has the experience of working with renowned scientists at some of the world’s top universities. He received a PhD in Mechanical Engineering at Eindhoven University of Technology, the Netherlands, followed by a postdoctoral position at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Haseli has presented his research findings in numerous international conferences. He is a recipient of several awards, the most distinguished one being the Academic Gold Medal Award of the Governor General of Canada. His research interests include thermochemical conversion of biomass (torrefaction, gasification, pyrolysis), advanced energy conversion systems, clean energy and fuel production, two-phase/reactive flows, and engineering thermodynamics. Dr. Haseli’s research activities have led to one book and over 30 journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Central Michigan University, USA