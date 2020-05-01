Entropy Analysis in Thermal Engineering Systems is a thorough reference on the latest formulation to highlight the limitations of traditional entropy analysis. Yousef Haseli draws on his own experience in thermal engineering as well as the knowledge of other global experts to explain the definitions and concepts of entropy and the significance of the second law of thermodynamics. The design and operation of systems is also described, as well as an analysis of the relationship between entropy change and exergy destruction in heat conversion and transfer. The book investigates the performance of thermal systems and the applications of the entropy analysis in thermal engineering systems to allow the reader to make clearer design decisions to maximize the energy potential of a thermal system.

With a focus on clarifying the inaccurate teachings of second-law issues, this book is a valuable resource for those working and researching in thermal engineering, particularly in thermodynamics. It will benefit postgraduate students, engineers, physicists and chemical engineers designing thermal systems to help improve energy efficiency and reliability of a thermal power plant.