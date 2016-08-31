Entrepreneurship in the Gulf Cooperation Council - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128112885, 9780128112892

Entrepreneurship in the Gulf Cooperation Council

1st Edition

Guidelines for Starting and Managing Businesses

Authors: Alexandrina Maria Pauceanu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128112885
eBook ISBN: 9780128112892
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st August 2016
Page Count: 172
Description

Entrepreneurship in the Gulf Cooperation Council: Entrepreneurship in the Gulf Cooperation Council promotes a practical approach to starting businesses, and is useful not only for students, but also to anyone seeking practical insights on the essential aspects of entrepreneurship.

As a wide-ranging introduction to theories and their applications, the book covers business plans, feasibility studies, and sources of startup funds. Case studies from GCC countries make the book a useful source of guidelines for starting and managing a business.

Key Features

  • Provides local and regional cases and examples familiar to GCC students
  • Covers all important subjects within entrepreneurship, from cultivating entrepreneurial habits and values, to sources of business financing
  • Emphasizes the variety of practical alternatives available to entrepreneurs

Readership

University students in the GCC. Secondary audiences include university students throughout the Arab world and future entrepreneurs or business owners. Also helpful for people hoping to do business in the Arab world or who would like to know more about it.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Entrepreneurship
    2. Small and Medium Enterprises in Oman and the GCC
    3. Business Feasibility Study
    4. Business Plan
    5. Understanding the Ecosystem and Starting a Business

Details

No. of pages:
172
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128112885
eBook ISBN:
9780128112892

About the Author

Alexandrina Maria Pauceanu

Alexandrina Maria Pauceanu received a Ph.D. in management from the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest. She is a Full Professor with over 10 years of national and international teaching experience, for-profit field and consultancy in both multicultural and multilingual environments. Currently she is teaching in Middle East (Oman) and also in Switzerland. She travelled to the Sultanate of Oman to implement her knowledge of SMEs and entrepreneurship and found herself in a community to which she could make significant contributions. She is involved in the Dhofar University Center for Entrepreneurship

Affiliations and Expertise

Dhofar University

