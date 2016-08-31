Entrepreneurship in the Gulf Cooperation Council
1st Edition
Guidelines for Starting and Managing Businesses
Entrepreneurship in the Gulf Cooperation Council: Entrepreneurship in the Gulf Cooperation Council promotes a practical approach to starting businesses, and is useful not only for students, but also to anyone seeking practical insights on the essential aspects of entrepreneurship.
As a wide-ranging introduction to theories and their applications, the book covers business plans, feasibility studies, and sources of startup funds. Case studies from GCC countries make the book a useful source of guidelines for starting and managing a business.
- Provides local and regional cases and examples familiar to GCC students
- Covers all important subjects within entrepreneurship, from cultivating entrepreneurial habits and values, to sources of business financing
- Emphasizes the variety of practical alternatives available to entrepreneurs
University students in the GCC. Secondary audiences include university students throughout the Arab world and future entrepreneurs or business owners. Also helpful for people hoping to do business in the Arab world or who would like to know more about it.
- Introduction to Entrepreneurship
2. Small and Medium Enterprises in Oman and the GCC
3. Business Feasibility Study
4. Business Plan
5. Understanding the Ecosystem and Starting a Business
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 31st August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128112885
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112892
Alexandrina Maria Pauceanu
Alexandrina Maria Pauceanu received a Ph.D. in management from the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest. She is a Full Professor with over 10 years of national and international teaching experience, for-profit field and consultancy in both multicultural and multilingual environments. Currently she is teaching in Middle East (Oman) and also in Switzerland. She travelled to the Sultanate of Oman to implement her knowledge of SMEs and entrepreneurship and found herself in a community to which she could make significant contributions. She is involved in the Dhofar University Center for Entrepreneurship
Dhofar University