Enterprise Directory and Security Implementation Guide

The Internet is connecting enterprises into a global economy. Companies are exposing their directories, or a part of their directories, to customers, business partners, the Internet as a whole, and to potential "hackers." If the directory structure is compromised, then the whole enterprise can be at risk. Security of this information is of utmost importance.

This book provides examples and implementation guidelines on building secure and structured enterprise directories. The authors have worked with corporations around the world to help them design and manage enterprise directories that operate efficiently and guard against outside intrusion. These experts provide the reader with "best practices" on directory architecture, implementation, and enterprise security strategies.