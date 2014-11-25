Enterprise Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing
1st Edition
Program Management Essentials
Description
Corporations and governmental agencies of all sizes are embracing a new generation of enterprise-scale business intelligence (BI) and data warehousing (DW), and very often appoint a single senior-level individual to serve as the Enterprise BI/DW Program Manager. This book is the essential guide to the incremental and iterative build-out of a successful enterprise-scale BI/DW program comprised of multiple underlying projects, and what the Enterprise Program Manager must successfully accomplish to orchestrate the many moving parts in the quest for true enterprise-scale business intelligence and data warehousing.
Author Alan Simon has served as an enterprise business intelligence and data warehousing program management advisor to many of his clients, and spent an entire year with a single client as the adjunct consulting director for a $10 million enterprise data warehousing (EDW) initiative. He brings a wealth of knowledge about best practices, risk management, organizational culture alignment, and other Critical Success Factors (CSFs) to the discipline of enterprise-scale business intelligence and data warehousing.
Readership
Data Warehousing professionals, IT architects, and BI professionals
Table of Contents
- About the author
- Preface
- Chapter 1: The Challenge of Managing and Leading the Enterprise BI/DW Program
- Abstract
- Chapter introduction
- The challenges of enterprise-scale bi and data warehousing
- Why we can be successful in today’s and tomorrow’s ebi/edw efforts
- Looking ahead: the ebi/edw program manager
- Chapter 2: The Role and Charter of the Enterprise Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing Program Manager
- Abstract
- Chapter introduction
- The program manager job description
- Organizational reporting relationship
- The program management team
- When a multilayered program management team is necessary
- Looking ahead: the project portfolio
- Chapter 3: Building the EBI/EDW Program’s Initial Project Portfolio
- Abstract
- Chapter introduction
- Identifying the program’s portfolio of projects: alternatives and recommendations
- The project portfolio “metadata”
- Looking ahead: refining the ebi/edw project portfolio
- Chapter 4: Putting the Finishing Touches on the EBI/EDW Program’s Project Portfolio
- Abstract
- Chapter introduction
- Identifying overlapping capabilities and potential economies of scale
- Prioritizing the list of portfolio projects
- Finalizing the program’s architecture
- Updating and finalizing the program budget
- Risk mitigation and contingency planning
- Preparing the program time line and project work plans
- Conducting the Critical Design and Schedule Review
- Securing buy-in and sponsorship
- Looking ahead: risk mitigation and contingency planning
- Chapter 5: Program-Level Risk Management
- Abstract
- Chapter introduction
- Technology and architecture
- “Many moving parts” interdependencies
- Apathetic and detached leadership
- Nondedicated resources
- Delayed budget cuts
- New and conflicting data marts
- New players
- Adversaries
- Looking ahead: program KPIs and KOIs
- Chapter 6: Program Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Key Operating Indicators (KOIs)
- Abstract
- Chapter introduction
- Measuring for success
- A KPI/KOI starter kit
- The “voice of the crowd”
- Looking ahead: conducting the quarterly program review
- Chapter 7: Conducting the Quarterly EBI/EDW Program Review
- Abstract
- Chapter introduction
- Why conduct a quarterly program review?
- The program management review agenda
- Looking ahead: considerations for the Big Data era
- Chapter 8: Considerations for the Big Data Era
- Abstract
- Chapter introduction
- Technology and architecture
- Business-facing functionality
- Organizational structure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2015
- Published:
- 25th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017463
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128015407
About the Author
Alan Simon
Alan Simon is a Senior Lecturer in the Information Systems Department at Arizona State University's WP Carey School of Business. He is also the Managing Principal of Thinking Helmet, Inc., a boutique consultancy specializing in enterprise business intelligence and data management architecture. Alan has authored or co-authored 29 technology and business books dating back to 1985. He has previously led national or global BI and data warehousing practices at several consultancies, and has provided enterprise data management architecture and roadmap services to more than 40 clients dating back to the early 1990s.
From 1987-1992 Alan was a software developer and product manager with Digital Equipment Corporation's Database Systems Group, and earlier he was a United States Air Force Computer Systems Officer stationed at Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado.
Alan received his Bachelor's Degree from Arizona State University and his Master's Degree from the University of Arizona, and is a native of Pittsburgh.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona