Enterprise Applications Administration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124077737, 9780124078871

Enterprise Applications Administration

1st Edition

The Definitive Guide to Implementation and Operations

Authors: Jeremy Faircloth
eBook ISBN: 9780124078871
Paperback ISBN: 9780124077737
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 11th December 2013
Page Count: 400
Description

Enterprise Applications Administration prepares you for the full breadth of work associated with administering large enterprise applications. This book provides essential information on tasks such as operating systems administration, network design, system architecture, project planning, working within a team, protecting the network, and how to keep applications up and running. The book effectively bridges the gap between what is taught in the technology-specific literature and the real world of enterprise application administrators.

Key Features

  • Provides a general understanding of all key knowledge areas needed by enterprise application administrators
  • Bridges the gap between technology-specific literature and the actual work being performed by enterprise application administrators
  • Shows how to define and standardize processes and documentation to make enterprise application administration easier and more consistent

Readership

Administrators of enterprise applications, systems administrators, and database administrators. Used for high-level academic computer courses with a focus on large business systems.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgments

Preface

Book Overview and Key Learning Points

Book Audience

How This Book is Organized

Conclusion

Chapter 1. Introduction to Enterprise Applications Administration

Information in This Chapter

Purpose of This Book

Defining Enterprise Applications Administration

Enterprise Applications Administrators

Summary

Chapter 2. Networks

Information in This Chapter

Network Fundamentals

Network Troubleshooting

Summary

Chapter 3. Servers

Information in This Chapter

Hardware

Windows

*NIX

Summary

Chapter 4. Databases

Information in This chapter

Basic Concepts

Database Design

Access Control

Troubleshooting

Summary

Chapter 5. Information Security

Information in This Chapter

Basic Concepts

Authentication, Authorization, and Audit

Administration of Access Control

Assessment

Defense in Depth

Summary

Chapter 6. Architecture

Information in This Chapter

Architecture Concepts

Enterprise Architecture

Solution Architecture

Application Architecture

Technical Architecture

Cloud-Based Architecture

Summary

Chapter 7. Enterprise Applications Administration Teams

Information in This Chapter

Building a Team

Team Standards

Implementation Versus Support

Team Budgeting and Cost Estimation

Summary

Chapter 8. Automation and Monitoring

Information in This Chapter

Process Automation

Monitoring

Summary

Chapter 9. Documentation

Information in This Chapter

Documentation Concepts

Common Document Types

Summary

Index

About the Author

Jeremy Faircloth

Jeremy Faircloth (CISSP, Security+, CCNA, MCSE, MCP+I, A+) is an IT practitioner with a background in a wide variety of technologies as well as experience managing technical teams at multiple Fortune 50 companies. He is a member of the Society for Technical Communication and frequently acts as a technical resource for other IT professionals through teaching and writing, using his expertise to help others expand their knowledge. Described as a “Renaissance man of IT” with over 20 years of real-world IT experience, he has become an expert in many areas including Web development, database administration, enterprise security, network design, large enterprise applications, and project management. Jeremy is also an author that has contributed to over a dozen technical books covering a variety of topics and teaches courses on many of those topics.

Affiliations and Expertise

(Security+, CCNA, MCSE, MCP+I, A+), Senior Principal IT Technologist, Medtronic, Inc.

