Enterprise Applications Administration
1st Edition
The Definitive Guide to Implementation and Operations
Description
Enterprise Applications Administration prepares you for the full breadth of work associated with administering large enterprise applications. This book provides essential information on tasks such as operating systems administration, network design, system architecture, project planning, working within a team, protecting the network, and how to keep applications up and running. The book effectively bridges the gap between what is taught in the technology-specific literature and the real world of enterprise application administrators.
Key Features
- Provides a general understanding of all key knowledge areas needed by enterprise application administrators
- Bridges the gap between technology-specific literature and the actual work being performed by enterprise application administrators
- Shows how to define and standardize processes and documentation to make enterprise application administration easier and more consistent
Readership
Administrators of enterprise applications, systems administrators, and database administrators. Used for high-level academic computer courses with a focus on large business systems.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Preface
Book Overview and Key Learning Points
Book Audience
How This Book is Organized
Conclusion
Chapter 1. Introduction to Enterprise Applications Administration
Information in This Chapter
Purpose of This Book
Defining Enterprise Applications Administration
Enterprise Applications Administrators
Summary
Chapter 2. Networks
Information in This Chapter
Network Fundamentals
Network Troubleshooting
Summary
Chapter 3. Servers
Information in This Chapter
Hardware
Windows
*NIX
Summary
Chapter 4. Databases
Information in This chapter
Basic Concepts
Database Design
Access Control
Troubleshooting
Summary
Chapter 5. Information Security
Information in This Chapter
Basic Concepts
Authentication, Authorization, and Audit
Administration of Access Control
Assessment
Defense in Depth
Summary
Chapter 6. Architecture
Information in This Chapter
Architecture Concepts
Enterprise Architecture
Solution Architecture
Application Architecture
Technical Architecture
Cloud-Based Architecture
Summary
Chapter 7. Enterprise Applications Administration Teams
Information in This Chapter
Building a Team
Team Standards
Implementation Versus Support
Team Budgeting and Cost Estimation
Summary
Chapter 8. Automation and Monitoring
Information in This Chapter
Process Automation
Monitoring
Summary
Chapter 9. Documentation
Information in This Chapter
Documentation Concepts
Common Document Types
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2014
- Published:
- 11th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078871
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124077737
About the Author
Jeremy Faircloth
Jeremy Faircloth (CISSP, Security+, CCNA, MCSE, MCP+I, A+) is an IT practitioner with a background in a wide variety of technologies as well as experience managing technical teams at multiple Fortune 50 companies. He is a member of the Society for Technical Communication and frequently acts as a technical resource for other IT professionals through teaching and writing, using his expertise to help others expand their knowledge. Described as a “Renaissance man of IT” with over 20 years of real-world IT experience, he has become an expert in many areas including Web development, database administration, enterprise security, network design, large enterprise applications, and project management. Jeremy is also an author that has contributed to over a dozen technical books covering a variety of topics and teaches courses on many of those topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
(Security+, CCNA, MCSE, MCP+I, A+), Senior Principal IT Technologist, Medtronic, Inc.