Enteroscopy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712216

Enteroscopy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 19-3

1st Edition

Authors: David Cave
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712216
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd September 2009
Description

The small intestine has, until 2001, been an organ largely inaccessible to conventional endoscopy. Since that time a variety of endoscopic technologies have become available that have transformed small bowel diagnosis and therapy with a concomitant increase in interest in this organ and its disorders. This issue is divided into two sections; first, the new technologies are presented and include video capsule endoscopy, single and double balloon enteroscopy, and very recently the innovative Spirus screw technology. An article on comparison of these new technologies and the evolving techniques of CT and MRI is included. Indications, contraindications, complications and therapeutic adjunctive devices are discussed. The second section addresses the application of these technologies to specific diseases and discusses how these technological advances have changed their management. An article on intra-operative enteroscopy and its utilization in this new era is included.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712216

About the Authors

David Cave Author

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Brighton, MA, USA Professor of Medicine; Director of Clinical Gastroenterology Research

