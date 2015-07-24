ENT Secrets
4th Edition
Authors: Melissa Scholes Vijay Ramakrishnan
Paperback ISBN: 9780323298568
eBook ISBN: 9780323315975
eBook ISBN: 9780323315968
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th July 2015
Page Count: 592
Table of Contents
Description
"This is a very good all round ENT book "
Reviewed by: Harry Brown on behalf of www.glycosmedia.com, November 2015
Key Features
- Apply the latest knowledge and techniques with content thoroughly updated by leaders in the field.
- Quickly review key concepts through a question-and-answer format, bulleted lists, mnemonics, "Exam Pearls," "Key Points" summaries, and practical tips from the authors.
- Enhance your reference power with a full range of well-organized essential topics in ear, nose and throat disorders.
- Improve content knowledge with a special chapter containing "Top 100 Secrets," providing an overview of essential material for last-minute study or self-assessment.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
About the Authors
Melissa Scholes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, University of Colorado, Aurora, CO
Vijay Ramakrishnan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Co-Director, CU Skull Base Program, University of Colorado, Aurora, CO
