ENT Secrets - First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
"This is a very good all round ENT book "
Reviewed by: Harry Brown on behalf of www.glycosmedia.com, November 2015
- Apply the latest knowledge and techniques with content thoroughly updated by leaders in the field.
- Quickly review key concepts through a question-and-answer format, bulleted lists, mnemonics, "Exam Pearls," "Key Points" summaries, and practical tips from the authors.
- Enhance your reference power with a full range of well-organized essential topics in ear, nose and throat disorders.
- Improve content knowledge with a special chapter containing "Top 100 Secrets," providing an overview of essential material for last-minute study or self-assessment.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Top 100 Examination Pearls
I. General
1. General Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates
Cristina Cabrera-Muffly, MD, FACS
2. ENT Emergencies
Henry P. Barham, MD and Kenneth T. Bellian, MD, MBA
3. Deep Neck Infections
Tendy Chiang, MD and Kavitha K. Prabaker, MD
4. Antimicrobials and Pharmacotherapy
Taylor M. Washburn, MD
5. Snoring and Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Masayoshi Takashima, MD and Sarah A. Gitomer, MD
6. Granulomatous and Autoimmune Diseases of the Head and Neck
Victor I. Scapa, MD
7. Facial Pain and Headache
Benjamin Milam, MD and Vijay Ramakrishnan, MD
8. Taste and Smell
Elizabeth A. Gould, MD and Vijay Ramakrishnan, MD
II. Head and Neck
9. Head and Neck Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates
Ted H. Leem, MD, MS; Benjamin Milam, MD and Mofiyinfolu Sokoya, MD
10. Tumor Biology
Jessica D. McDermott, MD and Daniel W. Bowles, MD
11. Skin Cancer
Franki Lambert Smith, MD and Mariah Brown, MD
12. Diseases of the Oral Cavity and Oropharynx
Julie A. Goddard, MD, FACS
13. Cancer of the Hypopharynx, Larynx, and Esophagus
Marcia Eustaquio, MD and Craig Quattlebaum, MD
14. Diseases of the Salivary Glands
Mofiyinfolu Sokoya, MD and Ted H. Leem, MD, MS
15. Diseases of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
John Song, MD
16. Neck Dissection
John Song, MD
17. Vascular Tumors of the Head and Neck
Matthew Old, MD, FACS
18. Sinonasal Tumors
Jon Mallen-St. Clair, MD, PhD and Jeffrey D. Suh, MD
19. Skull Base Surgery
William C. Yao, MD; Jeffrey D. Suh, MD and Vijay R. Ramakrishnan, MD
20. Hematologic Malignancy
Vignesh Narayanan, MD and Daniel A. Pollyea, MD, MS
21. Radiation and Systemic Therapy for Head and Neck Cancer
Timothy V. Waxweiler, MD and Sana D. Karam, MD, PhD
III. Allergy and Rhinology
22. Sinonasal Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates
Richard R. Orlandi, MD and Jeremiah A. Alt, MD, PhD
23. Epistaxis
Alexander Connelly, MD and Vijay R. Ramakrishnan
24. Rhinitis
Lindsay K. Finkas, MD and Rohit Katial, MD, FAAAAI, FACP
25. Acute Rhinosinusitis and Infectious Complications
Jeffrey Chain, MD
26. Chronic Rhinosinusitis
Leah J. Hauser, MD and Todd T. Kingdom, MD
27. Septoplasty and Turbinate Surgery
Jeevan B. Ramakrishnan, MD
28. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
Henry P. Barham, MD and Anne E. Getz, MD
29. Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks and Encephaloceles
Henry P. Barham, MD and Anne E. Getz, MD
30. Orbital Surgery
Henry P. Barham, MD and Todd T. Kingdom, MD
IV. Otology and Audiology
31. Otology Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates
Renee Banakis Hartl, MD, AuD
32. Hearing Loss and Ototoxicity
Cristina Cabrera-Muffly, MD, FACS
33. Evaluation of Hearing
Sandra Abbott Gabbard, PhD; Stacy Claycomb, AuD and Kristin Uhler, PhD
34. Tinnitus
Renee Banakis Hartl, MD, AuD and Ted H. Leem, MD, MS
35. Evaluation of the Vestibular System and Vestibular Disorders
Carol A. Foster, MD
36. Hearing Aids and Implantable Devices
Allison Brower, AuD, MS
37. Infections of the Ear
Melissa A. Scholes, MD
38. Complications of Otitis Media
Jameson K. Mattingly, MD and Kenny H. Chan, MD
39. Tympanomastoidectomy and Ossicular Chain Reconstruction
Brianne Barnett Roby, MD and Patricia J. Yoon, MD
40. Otosclerosis
Jameson K. Mattingly, MD and Herman Jenkins, MD
41. Cholesteatoma
Jameson K. Mattingly, MD and Kenny H. Chan, MD
42. Facial Nerve
Scott Mann, MD and Stephen P. Cass, MD
43. Surgery for Vertigo
Scott Mann, MD and Stephen P. Cass, MD
44. Neurotology
J. Eric Lupo, MD, MS and John C. Goddard, MD
45. Temporal Bone Trauma
Vincent Eusterman, MD, DDS
V. Pediatric Otolaryngology
46. Pediatric ENT Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates
Stephen S. Newton, MD and David M. Mirsky, MD
47. The Acute Pediatric Airway
Leah J. Hauser, MD and Tendy Chiang, MD
48. Chronic Pediatric Airway Diseases
Brook McConnell, MD and Jeremy D. Prager, MD
49. Pediatric Adenotonsillar Disease, Sleep Disordered Breathing and Obstructive Sleep
Apnea
Norman R. Friedman, MD and Patricia J. Yoon, MD
50. Congenital Malformations of the Head and Neck
Craig Quattlebaum, MD and Sven-Olrik Streubel, MD, MBA
51. Cleft Lip and Palate
Gregory C. Allen, MD, FACS, FAAP
52. Pediatric Hearing Loss
Allison M. Dobbie, MD
53. Microtia and Otoplasty
Peggy E. Kelley, MD
54. Vascular Malformations
Pamela A. Mudd, MD
55. Pediatric Head and Neck Tumors
Todd M. Wine, MD
VI. Facial Plastic Surgery, Reconstruction and Trauma
56. Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates
Mofiyinfolu Sokoya, MD and Adam M. Terella, MD
57. Principles of Wound Healing
Mofiyinfolu Sokoya, MD and Andrew A. Winkler, MD
58. Facial Analysis
Henry H. Chen, MD, MBA and Edwin F. Williams, III, MD
59. Rhinoplasty and Nasal Reconstruction
Geoffrey R. Ferril, MD and Andrew A. Winkler, MD
60. Periorbital Surgery
Brett W. Davies, MD, MS and Vikram Durairaj, MD, FACS
61. Lasers, Skin Resurfacing, and Alopecia
Marcelo B. Antunes, MD
62. Cosmetic Surgery for the Aging Neck and Face
Andrew A. Winkler, MD
63. Botulinum Toxin and Fillers
Henry H. Chen, MD, MBA and Edwin F. Williams, III, MD
64. Facial Reanimation
Geoffrey R. Ferril, MD and Adam M. Terella, MD
65. Skin Grafts and Local Flaps
Adam M. Terella, MD
66. Regional and Free Flaps
Justin M. Wudel, MD and Sarah J. Novis, MD
67. Principles of Trauma
Paul Montero, MD and Erik Peltz, DO
68. Facial Trauma
Vincent Eusterman, MD, DDS
VII. Laryngology and Swallowing Disorders
69. Aerodigestive Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates
Craig R. Villari, MD and Matthew S. Clary, MD
70. Laryngoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Esophagoscopy
Todd M. Wine, MD
71. Hoarseness and Dysphonia
Anju K. Patel, MD and Thomas L. Carroll, MD
72. Voice Disorders and Voice Therapy
Kristina L. Johnston, MA CCC-SLP and Carly Bergey, MA, CCC-SLP
73. Cough
Ronald Balkissoon, MD
74. Dysphagia and Aspiration
Lisa Treviso-Jones, MS, CCC-SLP and Kaylee Skidmore, MA, CCC-SLP
75. Benign Vocal Fold Lesions and Microsurgery
Sean X. Wang, MD, Mark S. Courey, MD and Matthew S. Clary, MD
76. Vocal Fold Paralysis
Ameer T. Shah, MD and Thomas L. Carroll, MD
77. Intubation and Tracheotomy
Justin Casey, MD and Kenneth T. Bellian, MD, MBA
78. Laryngeal Trauma
Brook K. McConnell, MD and Jeremy D. Prager, MD
- No. of pages:
- 594
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 2nd August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131247075
About the Author
Melissa Scholes
Assistant Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, University of Colorado, Aurora, CO
Vijay Ramakrishnan
Assistant Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Co-Director, CU Skull Base Program, University of Colorado, Aurora, CO