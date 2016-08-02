ENT Secrets - First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131247075

ENT Secrets - First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Melissa Scholes Vijay Ramakrishnan
Paperback ISBN: 9788131247075
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 2nd August 2016
Page Count: 594
Description

"This is a very good all round ENT book "
Reviewed by: Harry Brown on behalf of www.glycosmedia.com, November 2015

Key Features

  • Apply the latest knowledge and techniques with content thoroughly updated by leaders in the field.
  • Quickly review key concepts through a question-and-answer format, bulleted lists, mnemonics, "Exam Pearls," "Key Points" summaries, and practical tips from the authors.
  • Enhance your reference power with a full range of well-organized essential topics in ear, nose and throat disorders.
  • Improve content knowledge with a special chapter containing "Top 100 Secrets," providing an overview of essential material for last-minute study or self-assessment.
  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

CONTENTS

Top 100 Examination Pearls

I. General

1. General Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates

   Cristina Cabrera-Muffly, MD, FACS

2. ENT Emergencies

   Henry P. Barham, MD and Kenneth T. Bellian, MD, MBA

3. Deep Neck Infections

   Tendy Chiang, MD and Kavitha K. Prabaker, MD

4. Antimicrobials and Pharmacotherapy

   Taylor M. Washburn, MD

5. Snoring and Obstructive Sleep Apnea

   Masayoshi Takashima, MD and Sarah A. Gitomer, MD

6. Granulomatous and Autoimmune Diseases of the Head and Neck

   Victor I. Scapa, MD

7. Facial Pain and Headache

   Benjamin Milam, MD and Vijay Ramakrishnan, MD

8. Taste and Smell

   Elizabeth A. Gould, MD and Vijay Ramakrishnan, MD

II. Head and Neck

9. Head and Neck Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates

Ted H. Leem, MD, MS; Benjamin Milam, MD and Mofiyinfolu Sokoya, MD

10. Tumor Biology

   Jessica D. McDermott, MD and Daniel W. Bowles, MD

11. Skin Cancer

   Franki Lambert Smith, MD and Mariah Brown, MD

12. Diseases of the Oral Cavity and Oropharynx

   Julie A. Goddard, MD, FACS

13. Cancer of the Hypopharynx, Larynx, and Esophagus

   Marcia Eustaquio, MD and Craig Quattlebaum, MD

14. Diseases of the Salivary Glands

   Mofiyinfolu Sokoya, MD and Ted H. Leem, MD, MS

15. Diseases of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands

   John Song, MD

16. Neck Dissection

   John Song, MD

17. Vascular Tumors of the Head and Neck

   Matthew Old, MD, FACS

18. Sinonasal Tumors

   Jon Mallen-St. Clair, MD, PhD and Jeffrey D. Suh, MD

19. Skull Base Surgery

   William C. Yao, MD; Jeffrey D. Suh, MD and Vijay R. Ramakrishnan, MD

20. Hematologic Malignancy

   Vignesh Narayanan, MD and Daniel A. Pollyea, MD, MS

21. Radiation and Systemic Therapy for Head and Neck Cancer

   Timothy V. Waxweiler, MD and Sana D. Karam, MD, PhD

III. Allergy and Rhinology

22. Sinonasal Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates

   Richard R. Orlandi, MD and Jeremiah A. Alt, MD, PhD

23. Epistaxis

   Alexander Connelly, MD and Vijay R. Ramakrishnan

24. Rhinitis

   Lindsay K. Finkas, MD and Rohit Katial, MD, FAAAAI, FACP

25. Acute Rhinosinusitis and Infectious Complications

   Jeffrey Chain, MD

26. Chronic Rhinosinusitis

   Leah J. Hauser, MD and Todd T. Kingdom, MD

27. Septoplasty and Turbinate Surgery

   Jeevan B. Ramakrishnan, MD

28. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

   Henry P. Barham, MD and Anne E. Getz, MD

29. Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks and Encephaloceles

   Henry P. Barham, MD and Anne E. Getz, MD

30. Orbital Surgery

   Henry P. Barham, MD and Todd T. Kingdom, MD

IV. Otology and Audiology

31. Otology Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates

   Renee Banakis Hartl, MD, AuD

32. Hearing Loss and Ototoxicity

   Cristina Cabrera-Muffly, MD, FACS

33. Evaluation of Hearing

   Sandra Abbott Gabbard, PhD; Stacy Claycomb, AuD and Kristin Uhler, PhD

34. Tinnitus

   Renee Banakis Hartl, MD, AuD and Ted H. Leem, MD, MS

35. Evaluation of the Vestibular System and Vestibular Disorders

   Carol A. Foster, MD

36. Hearing Aids and Implantable Devices

   Allison Brower, AuD, MS

37. Infections of the Ear

   Melissa A. Scholes, MD

38. Complications of Otitis Media

   Jameson K. Mattingly, MD and Kenny H. Chan, MD

39. Tympanomastoidectomy and Ossicular Chain Reconstruction

   Brianne Barnett Roby, MD and Patricia J. Yoon, MD

40. Otosclerosis

   Jameson K. Mattingly, MD and Herman Jenkins, MD

41. Cholesteatoma

   Jameson K. Mattingly, MD and Kenny H. Chan, MD

42. Facial Nerve

   Scott Mann, MD and Stephen P. Cass, MD

43. Surgery for Vertigo

   Scott Mann, MD and Stephen P. Cass, MD

44. Neurotology

   J. Eric Lupo, MD, MS and John C. Goddard, MD

45. Temporal Bone Trauma

   Vincent Eusterman, MD, DDS

V. Pediatric Otolaryngology

46. Pediatric ENT Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates

   Stephen S. Newton, MD and David M. Mirsky, MD

47. The Acute Pediatric Airway

   Leah J. Hauser, MD and Tendy Chiang, MD

48. Chronic Pediatric Airway Diseases

   Brook McConnell, MD and Jeremy D. Prager, MD

49. Pediatric Adenotonsillar Disease, Sleep Disordered Breathing and Obstructive Sleep

Apnea

   Norman R. Friedman, MD and Patricia J. Yoon, MD

50. Congenital Malformations of the Head and Neck

   Craig Quattlebaum, MD and Sven-Olrik Streubel, MD, MBA

51. Cleft Lip and Palate

   Gregory C. Allen, MD, FACS, FAAP

52. Pediatric Hearing Loss

   Allison M. Dobbie, MD

53. Microtia and Otoplasty

   Peggy E. Kelley, MD

54. Vascular Malformations

   Pamela A. Mudd, MD

55. Pediatric Head and Neck Tumors

   Todd M. Wine, MD

VI. Facial Plastic Surgery, Reconstruction and Trauma

56. Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates

   Mofiyinfolu Sokoya, MD and Adam M. Terella, MD

57. Principles of Wound Healing

   Mofiyinfolu Sokoya, MD and Andrew A. Winkler, MD

58. Facial Analysis

   Henry H. Chen, MD, MBA and Edwin F. Williams, III, MD

59. Rhinoplasty and Nasal Reconstruction

   Geoffrey R. Ferril, MD and Andrew A. Winkler, MD

60. Periorbital Surgery

   Brett W. Davies, MD, MS and Vikram Durairaj, MD, FACS

61. Lasers, Skin Resurfacing, and Alopecia

   Marcelo B. Antunes, MD

62. Cosmetic Surgery for the Aging Neck and Face

   Andrew A. Winkler, MD

63. Botulinum Toxin and Fillers

   Henry H. Chen, MD, MBA and Edwin F. Williams, III, MD

64. Facial Reanimation

   Geoffrey R. Ferril, MD and Adam M. Terella, MD

65. Skin Grafts and Local Flaps

   Adam M. Terella, MD

66. Regional and Free Flaps

   Justin M. Wudel, MD and Sarah J. Novis, MD

67. Principles of Trauma

   Paul Montero, MD and Erik Peltz, DO

68. Facial Trauma

   Vincent Eusterman, MD, DDS

VII. Laryngology and Swallowing Disorders

69. Aerodigestive Anatomy and Embryology with Radiology Correlates

   Craig R. Villari, MD and Matthew S. Clary, MD

70. Laryngoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Esophagoscopy

   Todd M. Wine, MD

71. Hoarseness and Dysphonia

   Anju K. Patel, MD and Thomas L. Carroll, MD

72. Voice Disorders and Voice Therapy

   Kristina L. Johnston, MA CCC-SLP and Carly Bergey, MA, CCC-SLP

73. Cough

   Ronald Balkissoon, MD

74. Dysphagia and Aspiration

   Lisa Treviso-Jones, MS, CCC-SLP and Kaylee Skidmore, MA, CCC-SLP

75. Benign Vocal Fold Lesions and Microsurgery

   Sean X. Wang, MD, Mark S. Courey, MD and Matthew S. Clary, MD

76. Vocal Fold Paralysis

   Ameer T. Shah, MD and Thomas L. Carroll, MD

77. Intubation and Tracheotomy

   Justin Casey, MD and Kenneth T. Bellian, MD, MBA

78. Laryngeal Trauma

   Brook K. McConnell, MD and Jeremy D. Prager, MD

About the Author

Melissa Scholes

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, University of Colorado, Aurora, CO

Vijay Ramakrishnan

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Co-Director, CU Skull Base Program, University of Colorado, Aurora, CO

