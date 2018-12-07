ENT Issues, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323643160, 9780323643177

ENT Issues, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 45-4

1st Edition

Authors: Steven L Goudy
eBook ISBN: 9780323643177
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323643160
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2018
Table of Contents

1. Airway Anomalies　
2. Fetal Evaluation and Airway Management　
3. Hearing Loss and Failed Newborn Hearing Screen　
4. Aspiration and Dysphagia in the Neonatal Patient　
5. Cleft Lip and Palate　
6. Microtia and Related Facial Anomalies　
7. Identification and Management of Cranial Anomalies in Perinatology　
8. Pierre Robin Sequence　
9. Vascular Anomalies　
10. Choanal Atresia and Other Nasal Masses　
11. Congenital Neck Masses　
12. Subglottic Stenosis　
13. Tracheostomy in the Newborn　
14. Stridor　

Description

Along with Consulting Editor, Dr. Lucky Jain, Dr. Goudy has created a current issue that looks at ENT issues with newborns. Expert authors from top institutions have submitted clinical reviews on the following topics: Airway anomalies; Fetal evaluation and airway management; Hearing loss and failed NBHS; Aspiration and dysphagia in the new born; Cleft lip and palate; Microtia and facial anomalies; Cranial synostosis; Pierre Robin sequence; Vascular malformations;  Choanal atresia and other nasal masses; Congenital neck masses; Subglottic stenosis; Tracheostomy in the newborn; and Stridor. Readers will come away with the information they need to make informed clinical decisions to improve patient outcomes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323643177
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323643160

About the Authors

Steven L Goudy Author

