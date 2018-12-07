ENT Issues, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 45-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Airway Anomalies
2. Fetal Evaluation and Airway Management
3. Hearing Loss and Failed Newborn Hearing Screen
4. Aspiration and Dysphagia in the Neonatal Patient
5. Cleft Lip and Palate
6. Microtia and Related Facial Anomalies
7. Identification and Management of Cranial Anomalies in Perinatology
8. Pierre Robin Sequence
9. Vascular Anomalies
10. Choanal Atresia and Other Nasal Masses
11. Congenital Neck Masses
12. Subglottic Stenosis
13. Tracheostomy in the Newborn
14. Stridor
Description
Along with Consulting Editor, Dr. Lucky Jain, Dr. Goudy has created a current issue that looks at ENT issues with newborns. Expert authors from top institutions have submitted clinical reviews on the following topics: Airway anomalies; Fetal evaluation and airway management; Hearing loss and failed NBHS; Aspiration and dysphagia in the new born; Cleft lip and palate; Microtia and facial anomalies; Cranial synostosis; Pierre Robin sequence; Vascular malformations; Choanal atresia and other nasal masses; Congenital neck masses; Subglottic stenosis; Tracheostomy in the newborn; and Stridor. Readers will come away with the information they need to make informed clinical decisions to improve patient outcomes.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 7th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323643177
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323643160