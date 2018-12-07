ENT Issues, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 45-4

Along with Consulting Editor, Dr. Lucky Jain, Dr. Goudy has created a current issue that looks at ENT issues with newborns. Expert authors from top institutions have submitted clinical reviews on the following topics: Airway anomalies; Fetal evaluation and airway management; Hearing loss and failed NBHS; Aspiration and dysphagia in the new born; Cleft lip and palate; Microtia and facial anomalies; Cranial synostosis; Pierre Robin sequence; Vascular malformations; Choanal atresia and other nasal masses; Congenital neck masses; Subglottic stenosis; Tracheostomy in the newborn; and Stridor. Readers will come away with the information they need to make informed clinical decisions to improve patient outcomes.