Enhancing Performance for Action and Perception, Volume 192

This volume of Progess in Brain Research follows on from the 32nd International Symposium of the Groupe de recherche sur le système nerveux central (GRSNC), May 2010, and aims to provide an overview of the various neural mechanisms that contribute to learning new motor and sensory skills, and to adapting to changed circumstances, including the use of devices and implants to substitute for lost sensory or motor abilities (brain machine interfaces). The focus is on recent developments covering five major themes:

Mechanisms to improve motor performance

Neuro-rehabilitation of motor function

Mechanisms to enhance sensory perception

Cross modal interationc for enhancing sensorimotor performance

Assistive technologies to enhance sensorimotor performance

This volume focuses on the translation of scientific knowledge into applications and strategies that can help restore lost function following injury or disease including assistive neuroprosthetic technologies to enhance sensorimotor performance and neurorehabilitation.