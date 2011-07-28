Enhancing Performance for Action and Perception, Volume 192
1st Edition
Multisensory integration, Neuroplasticity and Neuroprosthetics, Part II
Table of Contents
SECTION I: Assistive Technologies To Enhance Sensorimotor Performance
- Building the Bionic Eye: An Emerging Reality and Opportunity
Lotfi B. Merabet
- Insights from darkness: What the study of blindness has taught us about brain structure and function
Ron Kupers and Maurice Ptito
- A dynamical systems view of motor preparation: Implications for neural prosthetic system design
Krishna V. Shenoy, Matthew T. Kaufman, Maneesh Sahani, and Mark M. Churchland
- Physically Interactive Robotic Technology for NeuroMotor Rehabilitation
Neville Hogan & Hermano I. Krebs
- Sensory Feedback for Upper Limb Prostheses
Steven S. Hsiao, Michael Fettiplace, Bejan Darbandi
- Stimulus-driven changes in sensorimotor behavior and neuronal functional connectivity: Application to brain machine interfaces and neurorehabilitation
James M. Rebesco, Lee E. Miller
- Inference from populations: going beyond models
Steven M. Chase & Andrew B. Schwartz
- Tactile communication systems: Optimizing the display of information
Lynette A. Jones
- Understanding Haptics by Evolving Mechatronic Systems
Gerald E. Loeb, George A. Tsianos, Jeremy A. Fishel, Nicholas Wettels and Stefan Schaal
- Technology Improves Upper Extremity Rehabilitation
Jan Kowalczewski and Arthur Prochazka.
- Guiding task-oriented gait training after stroke or spinal cord injury (SCI) by means of a biomechanical gait analysis.
Sylvie Nadeau , Cyril Duclos , Laurent Bouyer and Carol L. Richards
- Involvement of the corticospinal tract in the control of human gait
Dorothy Barthélemy, Michael J. Grey, Jens Bo Nielsen, Laurent Bouyer
- Vision restoration after brain and retina damage: the "Residual Vision Activation Theory"
Bernhard A. Sabel, Petra Henrich-Noack, Anton Fedorov and Carolin Gall
- Real-Time Functional Magnetic Imaging – Brain Computer Interface And Virtual Reality: Promising Tools For The Treatment Of Paedophilia
Patrice Renaud, Christian Joyal, Mathieu Goyette, Niels Birbaumer
- Shaping plasticity to enhance recovery after injury
Numa Dancause, PT, PhD & Randolph J. Nudo, PhD
SECTION II: Neurorehabilitation
Description
This volume of Progess in Brain Research follows on from the 32nd International Symposium of the Groupe de recherche sur le système nerveux central (GRSNC), May 2010, and aims to provide an overview of the various neural mechanisms that contribute to learning new motor and sensory skills, and to adapting to changed circumstances, including the use of devices and implants to substitute for lost sensory or motor abilities (brain machine interfaces). The focus is on recent developments covering five major themes:
- Mechanisms to improve motor performance
- Neuro-rehabilitation of motor function
- Mechanisms to enhance sensory perception
- Cross modal interationc for enhancing sensorimotor performance
- Assistive technologies to enhance sensorimotor performance
This volume focuses on the translation of scientific knowledge into applications and strategies that can help restore lost function following injury or disease including assistive neuroprosthetic technologies to enhance sensorimotor performance and neurorehabilitation.
Key Features
- Leading authors review the state-of-the-art in their field of investigation and provide their views and perspectives for future research
- Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
- All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2011
- Published:
- 28th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080885353
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444533555
Reviews
"This is a great resource for those looking for a collection of studies on neural plasticity and neural mechanisms covered at the annual symposium. It clearly highlights some of the innovations made in the field and does so in a concise and organized manner." --Doody.com, October 2013
About the Serial Volume Editors
Franco Lepore Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dépt de psychologie, Université de Montréal, QC, Canada
Andrea Green Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dépt de psychologie, Université de Montréal, QC, Canada
C. Elaine Chapman Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dépt de psychologie, Université de Montréal, QC, Canada
John F Kalaska Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dépt de psychologie, Université de Montréal, QC, Canada