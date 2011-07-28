Enhancing Performance for Action and Perception - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444533555, 9780080885353

Enhancing Performance for Action and Perception, Volume 192

1st Edition

Multisensory integration, Neuroplasticity and Neuroprosthetics, Part II

Serial Volume Editors: Franco Lepore Andrea Green C. Elaine Chapman John F Kalaska
eBook ISBN: 9780080885353
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444533555
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th July 2011
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
212.00
180.20
305.00
259.25
230.00
195.50
279.04
237.18
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
290.00
246.50
220.00
187.00
268.00
227.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: Assistive Technologies To Enhance Sensorimotor Performance

  1. Building the Bionic Eye: An Emerging Reality and Opportunity
    Lotfi B. Merabet

  2. Insights from darkness: What the study of blindness has taught us about brain structure and function
    Ron Kupers and Maurice Ptito

  3. A dynamical systems view of motor preparation: Implications for neural prosthetic system design
    Krishna V. Shenoy, Matthew T. Kaufman, Maneesh Sahani, and Mark M. Churchland

  4. Physically Interactive Robotic Technology for NeuroMotor Rehabilitation
    Neville Hogan & Hermano I. Krebs

  5. Sensory Feedback for Upper Limb Prostheses
    Steven S. Hsiao, Michael Fettiplace, Bejan Darbandi

  6. Stimulus-driven changes in sensorimotor behavior and neuronal functional connectivity: Application to brain machine interfaces and neurorehabilitation
    James M. Rebesco, Lee E. Miller

  7. Inference from populations: going beyond models
    Steven M. Chase & Andrew B. Schwartz

  8. Tactile communication systems: Optimizing the display of information
    Lynette A. Jones

  9. Understanding Haptics by Evolving Mechatronic Systems
    Gerald E. Loeb, George A. Tsianos, Jeremy A. Fishel, Nicholas Wettels and Stefan Schaal

    10. SECTION II: Neurorehabilitation

  10. Technology Improves Upper Extremity Rehabilitation
    Jan Kowalczewski and Arthur Prochazka.

  11. Guiding task-oriented gait training after stroke or spinal cord injury (SCI) by means of a biomechanical gait analysis.
    Sylvie Nadeau , Cyril Duclos , Laurent Bouyer and Carol L. Richards

  12. Involvement of the corticospinal tract in the control of human gait
    Dorothy Barthélemy, Michael J. Grey, Jens Bo Nielsen, Laurent Bouyer

  13. Vision restoration after brain and retina damage: the "Residual Vision Activation Theory"
    Bernhard A. Sabel, Petra Henrich-Noack, Anton Fedorov and Carolin Gall

  14. Real-Time Functional Magnetic Imaging – Brain Computer Interface And Virtual Reality: Promising Tools For The Treatment Of Paedophilia
    Patrice Renaud, Christian Joyal, Mathieu Goyette, Niels Birbaumer

  15. Shaping plasticity to enhance recovery after injury
    Numa Dancause, PT, PhD & Randolph J. Nudo, PhD

Description

This volume of Progess in Brain Research follows on from the 32nd International Symposium of the Groupe de recherche sur le système nerveux central (GRSNC), May 2010, and aims to provide an overview of the various neural mechanisms that contribute to learning new motor and sensory skills, and to adapting to changed circumstances, including the use of devices and implants to substitute for lost sensory or motor abilities (brain machine interfaces). The focus is on recent developments covering five major themes:

  • Mechanisms to improve motor performance
  • Neuro-rehabilitation of motor function
  • Mechanisms to enhance sensory perception
  • Cross modal interationc for enhancing sensorimotor performance
  • Assistive technologies to enhance sensorimotor performance

This volume focuses on the translation of scientific knowledge into applications and strategies that can help restore lost function following injury or disease including assistive neuroprosthetic technologies to enhance sensorimotor performance and neurorehabilitation.

Key Features

  • Leading authors review the state-of-the-art in their field of investigation and provide their views and perspectives for future research
  • Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
  • All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080885353
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444533555

Reviews

"This is a great resource for those looking for a collection of studies on neural plasticity and neural mechanisms covered at the annual symposium. It clearly highlights some of the innovations made in the field and does so in a concise and organized manner." --Doody.com, October 2013

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Franco Lepore Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dépt de psychologie, Université de Montréal, QC, Canada

Andrea Green Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dépt de psychologie, Université de Montréal, QC, Canada

C. Elaine Chapman Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dépt de psychologie, Université de Montréal, QC, Canada

John F Kalaska Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dépt de psychologie, Université de Montréal, QC, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.