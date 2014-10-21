Enhancing Learning and Teaching Through Student Feedback in Medical and Health Sciences
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Student feedback in medical and health sciences: A discipline-specific overview and background; Student feedback in the medical and health sciences – a global perspective; Accountability of student evaluations in health and medical sciences; Conclusion.
Description
Student feedback has appeared in the forefront of higher education quality, in particular the issues of effectiveness and the use of student feedback to improve higher education teaching and learning, and other areas of student tertiary experience. Despite this, little academic literature has focussed on the experiences of academics, higher education leaders and managers. The final title in the Chandos Learning and Teaching Series to focus on student feedback, Enhancing Learning and Teaching through Student Feedback in the Medical and Health Sciences expands on topics covered in the previous publications, focussing on the medical and health science disciplines. This edited title includes contributions from experts in higher education quality, and student feedback from a range of countries, such as Australia, Europe, Canada, the USA, the UK, South East Asia and India. The book is concerned with the practices of evaluation and higher education quality in medical and health science disciplines, with particular focus on student feedback. The book begins by giving a discipline-specific overview of student feedback in medical and health sciences, before moving on to take a global perspective. The penultimate chapter considers the accountability of student evaluations in health and medical sciences, before a conclusion summarises the practices of student feedback and accountability in medical and health sciences, and suggests future improvements.
Key Features
- Links student feedback in medical and health science disciplines to establishing a better understanding of its forms, purposes and effectiveness in learning
- Provides international perspectives on student feedback in medical and health sciences
- Compares student feedback with key examples of best practices and approaches to enhancing learning/teaching through student feedback in the medical and health sciences
Readership
Academics, managers and practitioners involved in tertiary education worldwide. The book will further be valuable to students and researchers studying various aspects of practices of learning/teaching and assessment in medical and health sciences.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 21st October 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634333
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347521
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Chenicheri Sid Nair Editor
Professor Chenicheri Sid Nair is currently with the Centre for Advancement of Teaching and Learning, University of Western Australia (UWA), Perth. Prior to his appointment to UWA, he was Quality Adviser (Research and Evaluation) in the Centre for Higher Education Quality (CHEQ) at Monash University, Australia. He has an extensive expertise in the area of quality development and evaluation, and he also has considerable editorial experience. Currently, he is Associate Editor of the International Journal of Quality Assurance in Engineering and Technology Education (IJQAETE). Prior to this he was also a Managing Editor of the Electronic Journal of Science Education (EJSE). Professor Nair is also an international consultant in a number of countries in quality and evaluations.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Western Australia, Australia
Patricie Mertova Editor
Dr Patricie Mertova is currently a Research Fellow in the Department of Education, University of Oxford, England. She was previously a Research Officer at the University of Queensland, and, prior to that, a Research Fellow in the Centre for the Advancement of Learning and Teaching (CALT) and the Centre for Higher Education Quality (CHEQ), Monash University, Australia. She has recently completed her PhD focusing on the academic voice in higher education quality. She has research expertise in the areas of higher education and higher education quality. Her background is also in the areas of linguistics, translation, cross-cultural communication and foreign languages.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK