Enhancing Disaster Preparedness
1st Edition
from Humanitarian Architecture to Community Resilience
Description
Enhancing Disaster Preparedness: from Humanitarian Architecture to Community Resilience presents the fourth principle from the UNISDR Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, 2015-2030. The framework includes discussion of risk and resilience from both a theoretical and governance perspective in light of the ideas that are shaping our common future and presents innovative tools and best practices in reducing risk and building resilience. Combining the applications of social, financial, technological, design, engineering and nature-based approaches, the volume addresses rising global priorities and focuses on strengthening the global understanding of the “Build Back Better” principle, its reliability, response to forced displacement, and resilience in decision-making.
Other sections present historic and contemporary issues, asking researchers and governments how they can use technological advances, risk and resilience metrics and modeling, business continuity practices, and past experiences to assess disasters and response preparedness, anticipatory action, and ensuring effective response and recovery related to disasters. By presenting a balanced, future perspective of this “Build Back Better” principle, as well as methods for preparing for, acting on, and learning from forced displacement situations, the book offers practical ways for communities to prepare for, and respond to, disasters.
Key Features
- Follows the global frameworks for disaster risk reduction and sustainability, specifically the UNISDR Sendai Framework for DRR, 2015-2030
- Offers a balanced perspective of the “Build Back Better” principle and future considerations
- Provides considerations for preparing, acting and learning from forced displacement situations
- Examines the role of humanitarian architecture in building resilience
Readership
Academics in disaster management, policy makers, industry sector, NGOs and risk practitioners in general
Table of Contents
- Long-term reliability of Build Back Better
2. Resilience and Right to the City in European urban margins: the role of civil society in housing processes
3. Risk and resilience issues of the architectural heritage: documentation, conservation, restoration and recovery
4. Anticipating and responding to forced displacement: focus on people
5. Informal settlements: Rethinking the role of design and planning in paths toward the development of urban resilience
6. The Role of Heritage in Reducing Risks, Building Resilience, Sustaining Culture and Enabling Recovery and Healing
7. Humanitarian Architecture in practice: Reducing Risk and Building Resilience in incremental housing and post-disaster reconstruction
8. Exploring New Pathways to Improved Resilience Decision-making
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190784
About the Editor
Nuno Martins
Since 2013 Dr. Martins has been a full researcher of CIAUD, Centre of Research in Architecture, Urbanism, and Design, within the Faculty of Architecture of the University of Lisbon with a project addressing risk, resilience and sustainability issues, as well as humanitarian architecture for post-disaster and informal settlement environments. He also conducts trainings in post-disaster reconstruction at conferences across the globe. He is also a project manager in the NGO Building 4 Humanity, Design, and Reconstructing Communities Association he has been leading multidisciplinary teams in projects and missions in Portugal, Africa and Brasil. This is a process that involves taking action and then reflecting on the fieldwork done to improve practice. The outcomes of these processes have been presented in top conferences in the areas of sustainability, urban disaster and design in development, These participations resulted in several papers published in conference proceedings, books and a paper published in top journals. His current research interests include the re-visitation of the concept of incremental housing and the introduction of social innovation in post-disaster and slum upgrading.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lisbon, Portugal
Mahmood Fayazi
Dr. Mahmood Fayazi is an Associate Professor at the Institute of Disaster Management and Reconstruction (IDMR) at Sichuan University and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Drawing on discourses of resilience, vulnerability, and climate change adaptation, his research focuses on explaining why and how environment disturbances and climate change pressures impact human settlements. Currently, he leads a research project that focuses on the impacts of reconstruction projects on the marginalized and unprivileged rural communities after the 2008 Wenchuan Earthquake in China. Also, in close collaboration with several scholars in Canada, he investigates household disparities and the impact of alternative disaster mitigation strategies on Indigenous and non-indigenous communities in Southern Québec in Canada. Dr. Fayazi has published a book, several scholarly articles, and presented his research findings at many international conferences around the globe. Along with the research activities, he has developed several courses and taught a variety of class in different languages (English, French, and Farsi) and different countries (Canada, Iran, and China).
Affiliations and Expertise
The Institute for Disaster Management and Reconstruction (IDMR) at Sichuan University and Polytechnic University, Hong Kong Chengdu City, Sichuan, China
Liliane Hobeica
Liliane Hobeica is an architect-urbanist who has worked in a diverse design array, from tailor-made furniture to housing and slum upgrading. She also has experience in the academic and extension fields (particularly focused on architecture within informal settlements) and has recently concluded a PhD in risk sciences, in which she explored the potential of spatial design as a flood-adaptation tool within urban-riverfront interventions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Risk Observatory (OSIRIS), Centre for Social Studies (CES), University of Coimbra, Portugal
Faten Kikano
Faten Kikano currently works at the University of Montreal conducting research in Cultural Anthropology. Her current project is 'i-Rec Information and Research for Reconstruction'. She specializes in refugee hosting and settlement policies and conducted a case study on Syrian refugee spaces in Lebanon and Jordan. She has also been an Instructor in McGill University’s School of Urban Planning, Housing and Community Reconstruction after Disasters.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Montreal, Canada