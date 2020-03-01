Enhancing Disaster Preparedness: from Humanitarian Architecture to Community Resilience presents the fourth principle from the UNISDR Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, 2015-2030. The framework includes discussion of risk and resilience from both a theoretical and governance perspective in light of the ideas that are shaping our common future and presents innovative tools and best practices in reducing risk and building resilience. Combining the applications of social, financial, technological, design, engineering and nature-based approaches, the volume addresses rising global priorities and focuses on strengthening the global understanding of the “Build Back Better” principle, its reliability, response to forced displacement, and resilience in decision-making.

Other sections present historic and contemporary issues, asking researchers and governments how they can use technological advances, risk and resilience metrics and modeling, business continuity practices, and past experiences to assess disasters and response preparedness, anticipatory action, and ensuring effective response and recovery related to disasters. By presenting a balanced, future perspective of this “Build Back Better” principle, as well as methods for preparing for, acting on, and learning from forced displacement situations, the book offers practical ways for communities to prepare for, and respond to, disasters.