Enhanced Recovery in the ICU After Cardiac Surgery An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323722766

Enhanced Recovery in the ICU After Cardiac Surgery An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 36-4

1st Edition

Editor: Daniel Engelman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323722766
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2020
Page Count: 240
This issue of Critical Care Clinics focuses on two crucial topics: Enhanced Recovery in the ICU After Cardiac Surgery (guest edited by Dr. Daniel Engelman) and New Developments in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (guest edited by Dr. Clifton Callaway).

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th October 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323722766

