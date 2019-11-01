Enhanced Oil Recovery in Shale and Tight Reservoirs
1st Edition
Description
Oil Recovery in Shale and Tight Reservoirs delivers a current, state-of-the-art resource for engineers trying to manage unconventional hydrocarbon resources. Going beyond the traditional EOR methods, this book helps readers solve key challenges on the proper methods, technologies and options available. Engineers and researchers will find a systematic list of methods and applications, including gas and water injection, methods to improve liquid recovery, as well as spontaneous and forced imbibition. Rounding out with additional methods, such as air foam drive and energized fluids, this book gives engineers the knowledge they need to tackle the most complex oil and gas assets.
Key Features
- Helps readers understand the methods and mechanisms for enhanced oil recovery technology, specifically for shale and tight oil reservoirs
- Includes available EOR methods, along with recent practical case studies that cover topics like fracturing fluid flow back
- Teaches additional methods, such as soaking after fracturing, thermal recovery and microbial EOR
Readership
Petroleum, reservoir and production engineers; researchers involved in shale and tight oil reservoir development; graduate-level petroleum engineering students
Table of Contents
- Shale and Tight Reservoirs
2. Gas Injection in Oil Reservoirs
3. Gas Injection in Gas Condensate Reservoirs
4. Water Injection
5. Spontaneous Imbibition
6. Forced Imbibition
7. EOR Mechanisms of IFT Reduction and Wettability Alteration
8. Fracturing Fluid Flow Back
9. Air Injection
10. Other EOR Methods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 780
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159057
About the Author
James Sheng
James Sheng is currently a professor in petroleum engineering at Texas Tech University specializing in oil recovery research. Previously, he was a Senior Research Engineer with Total E&P USA, Team Leader Scientist with Baker Hughes, and a reservoir engineer with Shell, Kuwait Oil Company, and the Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development in China. James has authored 2 books, both with Elsevier, over 70 articles, presented over 100 papers worldwide, and earned 4 patents to date. He earned a PhD and MSc from the University of Alberta, and a BSc from the University of Petroleum in China, all in petroleum engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Bob L. Herd Department of Petroleum Engineering, Texas Tech University, USA