Enhanced Endoscopic Imaging, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 19-2

Endoscopic imaging has become an important clinical tool for the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and is poised to advance in a revolutionary fashion in the next few years. The articles in this issue are a result of an ASGE Imaging workshop held in early 2008. The goal of the workshop, and this issue, is to bring together clinical investigators and biophotonics engineers to help develop and clinically apply enhanced imaging technologies for the eventual benefit of patients. Articles in this issue are devoted to chromoendoscopy, autofluorescence endoscopy, reflectance spectroscopy, optical coherence tomography, laser confocal microscopy, and targeted endoscopic imaging to name a few.