Enhanced Endoscopic Imaging, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437704792

Enhanced Endoscopic Imaging, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 19-2

1st Edition

Authors: Grace Elta Kenneth Wang
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704792
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd June 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

Endoscopic imaging has become an important clinical tool for the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and is poised to advance in a revolutionary fashion in the next few years. The articles in this issue are a result of an ASGE Imaging workshop held in early 2008. The goal of the workshop, and this issue, is to bring together clinical investigators and biophotonics engineers to help develop and clinically apply enhanced imaging technologies for the eventual benefit of patients. Articles in this issue are devoted to chromoendoscopy, autofluorescence endoscopy, reflectance spectroscopy, optical coherence tomography, laser confocal microscopy, and targeted endoscopic imaging to name a few.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437704792

About the Authors

Grace Elta Author

Kenneth Wang Author

