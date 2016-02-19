Engström-Finean Biological Ultrastructure
2nd Edition
Engström-Finean Biological Ultrastructure, Second Edition, looks upon biological phenomena essentially as patterns of physical and chemical events organized in space and time. It attempts to describe the spatial aspects of this organization, emphasizing in particular the fundamental roles of individual types of molecules. It also introduces a minimum background of fundamental structural information and of techniques so as to aid in the appreciation of the significance of experimental data. The plan of the book in the present edition remains unchanged but the tremendous advances of recent years have necessitated changes in emphasis in the treatment of methods and fundamentals of structure and a complete reappraisal of biological ultrastructure. Key topics discussed include methods in ultrastructural research, the principles of molecular structure; the role of proteins, nucleic acids, lipids, carbohydrates, mineral salts; and the role of ultrastructure in biology and medicine.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I From Microscopic Morphology to Molecular Structure
A. Histological and Cytological Approach
B. Chemical Approach
C. Biological Ultrastructure
Chapter II Methods in Ultrastructural Research
A. Polarized Light Microscopy
B. The Application of Electron Microscopy
C. Spectroscopic Methods
D. The Application of X-Ray Diffraction
Further Reading
Sources of Illustrations
Chapter III The Principles of Molecular Structure
A. Atomic Relationships
B. Important Atomic Groupings
C. Aggregation of Molecules and Interaction with Water
Further Reading
Chapter IV The Role of Proteins
A. The Amino Acids
B. Polypeptide Chains
C. The Fibrous Proteins
D. The Globular Proteins
Further Reading
Sources of Illustrations
Chapter V Role of Nucleic Acids
A. The Structure of Nucleic Acids and Nucleoproteins
B. The Storage and Replication of Genetic Information
C. The Transfer of Genetic Information: Protein Synthesis and Coding
Further Reading
Sources of Illustrations
Chapter VI The Role of Lipids
A. Structure and Properties of Isolated Lipid Molecules
B. Lipid Interactions
C. Natural Lipoproteins
Further Reading
Sources of Illustrations
Chapter VII The Role of Carbohydrates
A. Monosaccharides
B. Disaccharides
C. Polysaccharides
Further Reading
Chapter VIII The Role of Mineral Salts
A. The Apatites
B. Bones and Teeth
C. Extraskeletal Calcifications
Further Reading
Sources of Illustrations
Chapter IX The Role of Ultrastructure in Biology and Medicine
Further Reading
Author Index
Subject Index
