Engström-Finean Biological Ultrastructure, Second Edition, looks upon biological phenomena essentially as patterns of physical and chemical events organized in space and time. It attempts to describe the spatial aspects of this organization, emphasizing in particular the fundamental roles of individual types of molecules. It also introduces a minimum background of fundamental structural information and of techniques so as to aid in the appreciation of the significance of experimental data. The plan of the book in the present edition remains unchanged but the tremendous advances of recent years have necessitated changes in emphasis in the treatment of methods and fundamentals of structure and a complete reappraisal of biological ultrastructure. Key topics discussed include methods in ultrastructural research, the principles of molecular structure; the role of proteins, nucleic acids, lipids, carbohydrates, mineral salts; and the role of ultrastructure in biology and medicine.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter I From Microscopic Morphology to Molecular Structure

A. Histological and Cytological Approach

B. Chemical Approach

C. Biological Ultrastructure

Chapter II Methods in Ultrastructural Research

A. Polarized Light Microscopy

B. The Application of Electron Microscopy

C. Spectroscopic Methods

D. The Application of X-Ray Diffraction

Further Reading

Sources of Illustrations

Chapter III The Principles of Molecular Structure

A. Atomic Relationships

B. Important Atomic Groupings

C. Aggregation of Molecules and Interaction with Water

Further Reading

Chapter IV The Role of Proteins

A. The Amino Acids

B. Polypeptide Chains

C. The Fibrous Proteins

D. The Globular Proteins

Further Reading

Sources of Illustrations

Chapter V Role of Nucleic Acids

A. The Structure of Nucleic Acids and Nucleoproteins

B. The Storage and Replication of Genetic Information

C. The Transfer of Genetic Information: Protein Synthesis and Coding

Further Reading

Sources of Illustrations

Chapter VI The Role of Lipids

A. Structure and Properties of Isolated Lipid Molecules

B. Lipid Interactions

C. Natural Lipoproteins

Further Reading

Sources of Illustrations

Chapter VII The Role of Carbohydrates

A. Monosaccharides

B. Disaccharides

C. Polysaccharides

Further Reading

Chapter VIII The Role of Mineral Salts

A. The Apatites

B. Bones and Teeth

C. Extraskeletal Calcifications

Further Reading

Sources of Illustrations

Chapter IX The Role of Ultrastructure in Biology and Medicine

Text

Further Reading

Author Index

Subject Index