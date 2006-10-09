Using the author’s considerable experience of applying Mathcad to engineering problems, Engineering with Mathcad identifies the most powerful functions and features of the software and teaches how to apply these to create comprehensive engineering calculations. Many examples from a variety of engineering fields demonstrate the power and utility of Mathcad’s tools, while also demonstrating how other software, such as Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, can be incorporated effectively. This simple, step-by-step approach makes this book an ideal Mathcad text for professional engineers as well as engineering and science students.

A CD-ROM packaged with the book contains all the examples in the text and an evaluation version of the Mathcad software, enabling the reader to learn by doing and experiment by changing parameters.