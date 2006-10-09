Engineering with Mathcad - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750667029, 9780080466941

Engineering with Mathcad

1st Edition

Using Mathcad to Create and Organize your Engineering Calculations

Authors: Brent Maxfield
eBook ISBN: 9780080466941
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th October 2006
Page Count: 512
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
34.95
29.71
27.99
23.79
45.95
39.06
44.95
38.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Using the author’s considerable experience of applying Mathcad to engineering problems, Engineering with Mathcad identifies the most powerful functions and features of the software and teaches how to apply these to create comprehensive engineering calculations. Many examples from a variety of engineering fields demonstrate the power and utility of Mathcad’s tools, while also demonstrating how other software, such as Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, can be incorporated effectively. This simple, step-by-step approach makes this book an ideal Mathcad text for professional engineers as well as engineering and science students.

A CD-ROM packaged with the book contains all the examples in the text and an evaluation version of the Mathcad software, enabling the reader to learn by doing and experiment by changing parameters.

Key Features

  • Identifies the key Mathcad functions for creating comprehensive engineering calculations
  • A step-by-step approach enables easy learning for professional engineers and students alike
  • Includes a CD-ROM containing all the examples in the text and an evaluation version of the Mathcad software

Readership

All types of engineers – mechanical, civil, structural, electrical - working in industry as engineers or consulting engineers. Students applying Mathcad to engineering.

Table of Contents

Introduction Variables Creating and Editing Mathcad Expressions Simple User-Defined Functions Units! Mathcad Settings Customizing Mathcad Templates Arrays, Vectors, and Matrices Selected Mathcad Functions Plotting Simple Logic Programming Introduction to Symbolic Calculations Solving Engineering Equations Advanced Programming Putting It All Together Assembling Calculations from Standard Calculation Worksheets Importing Files from Other Programs into Mathcad Communicating with Other Programs Using Components Microsoft Excel Component Inputs and Outputs Hyperlinks and Tables of Contents Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080466941

About the Author

Brent Maxfield

Brent Maxfield is a Professional Structural Engineer in Utah and a Professional Civil Engineering in California. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Brigham Young University with a degree in Civil Engineering and earned a Master of Engineering Management degree. He is active in professional associations, having served on the Board of Directors of the Structural Engineers Association of Utah and in the Structural Advisory Committee to the Utah Uniform Building Codes Commission. He has used Mathcad extensively for nearly 20 years. In Essential Mathcad, Maxfield shares his vast Mathcad experience and knowledge.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professional Engineer, Salt Lake City, UT, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.