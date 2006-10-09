Engineering with Mathcad
1st Edition
Using Mathcad to Create and Organize your Engineering Calculations
Description
Using the author’s considerable experience of applying Mathcad to engineering problems, Engineering with Mathcad identifies the most powerful functions and features of the software and teaches how to apply these to create comprehensive engineering calculations. Many examples from a variety of engineering fields demonstrate the power and utility of Mathcad’s tools, while also demonstrating how other software, such as Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, can be incorporated effectively. This simple, step-by-step approach makes this book an ideal Mathcad text for professional engineers as well as engineering and science students.
A CD-ROM packaged with the book contains all the examples in the text and an evaluation version of the Mathcad software, enabling the reader to learn by doing and experiment by changing parameters.
Key Features
- Identifies the key Mathcad functions for creating comprehensive engineering calculations
- A step-by-step approach enables easy learning for professional engineers and students alike
- Includes a CD-ROM containing all the examples in the text and an evaluation version of the Mathcad software
Readership
All types of engineers – mechanical, civil, structural, electrical - working in industry as engineers or consulting engineers. Students applying Mathcad to engineering.
Table of Contents
Introduction Variables Creating and Editing Mathcad Expressions Simple User-Defined Functions Units! Mathcad Settings Customizing Mathcad Templates Arrays, Vectors, and Matrices Selected Mathcad Functions Plotting Simple Logic Programming Introduction to Symbolic Calculations Solving Engineering Equations Advanced Programming Putting It All Together Assembling Calculations from Standard Calculation Worksheets Importing Files from Other Programs into Mathcad Communicating with Other Programs Using Components Microsoft Excel Component Inputs and Outputs Hyperlinks and Tables of Contents Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 9th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080466941
About the Author
Brent Maxfield
Brent Maxfield is a Professional Structural Engineer in Utah and a Professional Civil Engineering in California. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Brigham Young University with a degree in Civil Engineering and earned a Master of Engineering Management degree. He is active in professional associations, having served on the Board of Directors of the Structural Engineers Association of Utah and in the Structural Advisory Committee to the Utah Uniform Building Codes Commission. He has used Mathcad extensively for nearly 20 years. In Essential Mathcad, Maxfield shares his vast Mathcad experience and knowledge.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professional Engineer, Salt Lake City, UT, USA