Engineering Turbulence Modelling and Experiments 5

Invited Lectures. A perspective on recent developments in RANS modeling (P.A. Durbin).

Computing high-reynolds number channels: will DNS ever substitute experiments? (J. Jiménez).

Turbulence modelling in the automotive industry (A. Ahmed, M. Demoulin).

Validation of turbulence models for turbomachinery flows - a review (M.V. Casey).

Turbulence Modelling. A two-scale second-moment one-point turbulence closure (K. Stawiarski, K. Hanjalic).

Application of the turbulent potential model to complex flows (B. Perot et al.).

Application of generalized wall function for complex turbulent flows (T.-H. Shih et al.).

Effect of a compressibility correction on different turbulence models (J. Steelant).

Direct and Large-Eddy Simulations. Direct numerical and large eddy simulations of turbulent flows through concentric annuli (M. Okamoto, N. Shima).

Numerical study on the difference of the eddy structures between plane and round impinging jets (M. Tsubokura et al.).

LES of aero-optical effects on a turbulent boundary layer (E. Tromeur et al.).

LES of turbulent flow past a swept fence (L. di Mare, W.P. Jones).

Applications of Turbulence Models.Computation of 3-D aerospace configurations using a wall-normal-free Reynolds-stress model (G.A. Gerolymos, I. Vallet).

Predicting secondary flows in rotating ducts (B.A. Pettersson Reif, H.I. Andersson).

Self-sustained oscillations of a turbulent plane jet issuing into a rectangular cavity (A. Mataoui et al.).

A study on the suppression of vortex shedding from a square cylinder near a wall (A.G. Straatman, R.J. Martinuzzi).

Experimental Studies.Turbulence measurement of vortex flow generated by a bluff body in ground effect (X. Zhang et al.).

The effect of wall roughness on an open channel boundary layer (M.F Tachie et al.).

Combined fluid mechanics and heat transfer measurements in normally impinging slot jet flows (V. Narayanan et al.).

Effect of co- and counter-swirl on the isothermal flow- and mixture-field of an airblast atomizer nozzle (K. Merkle et al.).

Transition. Is the critical Reynolds number a universal constant? (S. Novopashin, A. Muriel).

Transition modelling based on local variables (F. Menter et al.).

Structures of a turbulent spot - an investigation by means of multiplane stereo PIV (A. Schröder, J. Kompenhans).

Active cancellation of Tollmien-Schlichting instabilities on an unswept wing using multi-channel sensor actuator systems (D. Sturzebecher, W. Nitsche).

Turbulence Control. Separation control in an axisymmetric diffuser flow by periodic excitation (A. Brunn, W. Nitsche).

Fine structure of the impinging turbulent jet (S. Alekseenko et al.).

Active control for drag reduction in turbulent pipe flow (K. Fukagata, N. Kasagi).

Effect of Weissenberg number on the flow structure: DNS study of the drag-reducing Giesekus fluid flow with MINMOD scheme (B. Yu, Y. Kawaguchi).

Aerodynamic Flows. Computation of aerodynamic performance of airfoil with surface roughness (H. Kojima et al.).

Mean and turbulent characteristics of tip vortices generated by a slotted model blade (Y.O. Han, W.J. Chung).

Numerical simulation of the flow around a circular cylinder at high-Reynolds number (P. Catalano et al.).

Large-Eddy Simulation of vortex breakdown behind a delta wing (I. Mary).

Aero-Acoustics. Towards the prediction of noise from jet engines (M.L. Shur et al.).

Direct numerical simulation of the acoustic field of a circular heated turbulent jet (B.J. Boersma).

Large eddy simulation of a forward-backward facing step for acoustic source identification (Y. Addad et al.).

Turbomachinery Flows. DNS of separating, low Reynolds number flow in a turbine cascade with incoming wakes (J.G. Wissink).

DNS of fully turbulent flow in a LPT passage (G. Kalitzin et al.).

Numerical simulation of unsteady and transitional flows pertaining to turbine cascades (R. Skoda et al.).

Experimental investigation of turbulence structures in a highly loaded transonic compressor cascade with shock / laminar boundary layer interactions (L. Hilgenfeld, L. Fottner).

Heat Transfer. Prediction of turbulent heat transfer in stationary and rotating U-ducts with rib roughened walls (J. Bredberg, L. Davidson).

The computation of flow and heat transfer through an orthogonally rotating square-ended U-bend, using low-Reynolds-number models (K.S.P. Nikas, H. Iacovides).

PDF computation of heated channel flow (J. Pozorski et al.).DNS and modelling of rotating channel flow with heat transfer (Y. Nagano et al.)

Combustion Systems. Transient and curvature effects when defining burning velocity and speed of premixed turbulent flames (A. Lipatnikov, J. Chomiak).

Characterization of multiswirling flow (E.J. Gutmark et al.).

Large-eddy simulations on confined swirling flow (J. Derksen).

LES of confined methane-air diffusion flames using oscillating inflow conditions (M. Düsing et al.).

Two-Phase Flows. Double velocity correlation and turbulent heat flux predictions in gas-solid flows (P. Boulet et al.).

Effects of the surface stretching or the surface deformation rate on the break-up of a viscous drop in simple shear flow: numerical simulation (M. Klein et al.).

Experimental study on liquid and suspended sediment turbulence characteristics in open-channel flows (C. Di Cristo, M. Muste).

Study of turbulence modulation in dispersed two-phase flows from a Lagrangian perspective (S. Laín, M. Sommerfeld).