Engineering Turbulence Modelling and Experiments - 4
1st Edition
Description
These proceedings contain the papers presented at the 4th International Symposium on Engineering Turbulence Modelling and Measurements held at Ajaccio, Corsica, France from 24-26 May 1999. It follows three previous conferences on the topic of engineering turbulence modelling and measurements.
The purpose of this series of symposia is to provide a forum for presenting and discussing new developments in the area of turbulence modelling and measurements, with particular emphasis on engineering-related problems.
Turbulence is still one of the key issues in tackling engineering flow problems. As powerful computers and accurate numerical methods are now available for solving the flow equations, and since engineering applications nearly always involve turbulence effects, the reliability of CFD analysis depends more and more on the performance of the turbulence models. Successful simulation of turbulence requires the understanding of the complex physical phenomena involved and suitable models for describing the turbulent momentum, heat and mass transfer. For the understanding of turbulence phenomena, experiments are indispensable, but they are equally important for providing data for the development and testing of turbulence models and hence for CFD software validation.
Readership
For engineers with an interest in turbulence modelling, simulation and measurements.
Table of Contents
Chapter headings and selected papers: Preface. Invited Lectures. Strategies for turbulence modelling and simulations (P.R. Spalart). Turbulence Modelling. Three-dimensional modelling of turbulent free-surface jets (T.J. Craft et al.). Direct and Large-Eddy Simulations. On the influence of turbulence characteristics at an inlet boundary for large-eddy simulation of a turbulent boundary layer (T. Maruyama). Applications of Turbulence Models. Higher order turbulence modelling for industrial applications (H. Grotjans et al.). Experimental Techniques. Wavelet patterns in the near wake of a circular cylinder and a porous mesh strip (H. Hangan et al.). Experimental Studies. Correlating structure of tip vortices and swirl flows induced by a low aspect ratio rotor blade (Y.O. Han, Y.S. Kim). Transition. Modelling of a separation-induced transition to turbulence with a second-moment closure (I. Hadžić, K. Hanjalić). Turbulence Control. Evolution of instabilities in an axisymmetric impinging jet (S.V. Alekseenko et al.). Aerodynamic Flows. Assessment of explicit algebraic stress models in transonic flows (T. Rung et al.). Turbomachinery Flows. Flow in a radial outflow impeller rear cavity of aeroengines (X. Liu). Heat Transfer. Studies of turbulent jets impinging on moving surfaces (K. Knowles, T.W. Davies). Combustion Systems. Mixing in isotropic turbulence with scalar injection (M. Elmo et al.). Two-Phase Flows. A CRW model for free shear flows (T.L. Bocksell, E. Loth). Author index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 972
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1999
- Published:
- 14th April 1999
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530987
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080433288
About the Author
D. Laurence
Electricité de France, Laboratoire National d'Hydraulique, 6, quai Watier, B.P.49, 78401 Chatou Cedex, France
W. Rodi
Institut für Hydromechanik, Universität Karlsruhe, Kaiserstrasse 12, Karlsruhe 76128, Germany