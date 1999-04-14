Engineering Turbulence Modelling and Experiments - 4

These proceedings contain the papers presented at the 4th International Symposium on Engineering Turbulence Modelling and Measurements held at Ajaccio, Corsica, France from 24-26 May 1999. It follows three previous conferences on the topic of engineering turbulence modelling and measurements.



The purpose of this series of symposia is to provide a forum for presenting and discussing new developments in the area of turbulence modelling and measurements, with particular emphasis on engineering-related problems.



Turbulence is still one of the key issues in tackling engineering flow problems. As powerful computers and accurate numerical methods are now available for solving the flow equations, and since engineering applications nearly always involve turbulence effects, the reliability of CFD analysis depends more and more on the performance of the turbulence models. Successful simulation of turbulence requires the understanding of the complex physical phenomena involved and suitable models for describing the turbulent momentum, heat and mass transfer. For the understanding of turbulence phenomena, experiments are indispensable, but they are equally important for providing data for the development and testing of turbulence models and hence for CFD software validation.