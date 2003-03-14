Engineering The Risks of Hazardous Wastes
1st Edition
Description
Many engineers, from the chemical and process industries, waste treatment system management and design to the clean-up of contaminated sites, are engaged in careers that address hazardous wastes. However, no single book is available that explains how to manage the risks of those wastes. At best it is dealt with in diverse sections of books on the general field of environmental engineering, and in various treatments of the subject of risk, statistics and hazard assessment.
This is a reference and text that blends together theoretical explanations, techniques and case study examples to complement practical knowledge. These include problems with solutions, case studies of current and landmark hazardous waste problems, and reference sections that will make certain that this text stays on the practicing engineer's bookshelf.
Key Features
- Addresses a subject of theoretical and regulatory importance
- The only book to take this approach
- Includes textbook case studies and examples as well as practical advice
Readership
Environmental and chemical engineers working as consultants to assist clients with regulatory compliance and clean up of hazardous waste sites; government agencies mandating regulations and inspecting sites; manufacturers in all industries managing processes to mitigate environmental hazards
Table of Contents
- An Engineering Perspective on the Risks of Hazardous Wastes
- Entering the Risk Era
- The Fate, Transformation, and Transport of Hazardous Chemicals
- Opportunities for Hazardous Waste Intervention by Engineers
- A Risk Based Assessment to Support Remediating of a Hazardous Waste Site
- The Role of the Engineer in Emergency Response
- Risk Perception: What You Say May Not Be What They Hear
- Closing Thoughts on the Future of Hazardous Waste Engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 14th March 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491257
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750677424
About the Author
Daniel Vallero
Dr. Daniel A. Vallero is an internationally recognized expert in environmental science and engineering. His four decades of research, teaching and professional experience in hazardous waste engineering and management have addressed a wide range of human health risk and ecological issues, from global climate change to the release of hazardous wastes. His research has advanced the state-of-the-science of air and water pollution measurement, models of potential exposures to chemicals in consumer products, and environmental impact assessments. He established the Engineering Ethics program and is a key collaborator in the Responsible Conduct of Research Program at Duke University. These programs introduce students, from first-year through PhD, to the complex relationships between science, technology and societal demands on the engineer. The lessons learned from the cases in this book are a fundamental part of Duke’s preparation of its future engineers to address the ethical dilemmas likely to be encountered during the careers of the next generation engineers. Dr. Vallero received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Science in City & Regional Planning from SIU, a Masters in Civil & Environmental Engineering (Environmental Health Sciences) from the University of Kansas, and a PhD in Civil & Environmental Engineering from Duke.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pratt School of Engineering, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA
Reviews
"Dr. Vallero has chosen to focus this book on the most critical phase of hazardous waste engineering, the engineering of
risk management for the various types of hazardous contaminants. Understanding risk management is critical to the control of hazardous waste materials for environmental engineers." --Foreword to book, Ross E. McKinney, Duke Univerity