Engineering Textiles
1st Edition
Integrating the Design and Manufacture of Textile Products
Table of Contents
Part 1 Concepts of fabric engineering, product development and design: Introduction: Textile fiber-to-fabric engineering; Textile engineering principles and concepts; Textile product development: Basic concepts and critical factors; Textile product design; Textile product design conceptualization: Basic elements and tools; Textile product design analysis and modeling. Part 2 Material selection: Material selection for textile product design; Structure, characteristics and types of fiber for textile product design; Structure and types of yarns for textile product design; Types of fabric for textile product design; Finishing processes for fibrous assemblies in textile product design. Part 3 Development and applications of fibrous products: Development of traditional textile fiber products; Development of technical textile products: Materials and applications; Development of textile fiber products for transportation applications; Development of textile fiber products for medical and protection applications.
Description
The need for manufacturers to make new products, diversify existing products and remain globally competitive is increasing. Engineering textiles: integrating the design and manufacture of textile products covers many aspects of product development and design conceptualization for both technical and traditional textiles. It also discusses several approaches to the fiber-to-fabric engineering of various textile products.
Part one discusses fiber-to-fabric engineering in the context of product development and design of fiber-based products. Part two discusses the different types of fibers, yarns and fabrics suitable for the production of traditional and function-focused textiles. Chapters include key topics such as structure, characteristics and the design of textiles. Part three concludes with a discussion of the development of specific fibre applications, ranging from traditional textile products through to technical textiles such as transport and medical applications.
Written by a highly distinguished author, this book is a pioneering guide to textile product design and development for a broad spectrum of readers, ranging from engineers in all fields, including textiles, material, mechanical, electrical, civil, chemical, polymer and fiber engineers. It is also suitable for textile technologists, fiber scientists and for those involved in research and development of both traditional and new-generation textile products.
Key Features
- Reviews aspects of product development and design conceptualisation for both technical and traditional textiles
- Analyses material selection including structure and characteristics of various fibres
- Examines the development of fibrous products for transportation, medical and protection applications
Readership
Engineers in all fields, including textiles, material, mechanical, electrical, civil, chemical, polymer and fiber; Textile technologists and fiber scientists; Those involved in research and development of both traditional and new-generation textile products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 25th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845695415
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845690489
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Y El Mogahzy Author
Dr Yehia El Mogahzy is Professor of Polymer and Fiber Engineering at the College of Engineering, Auburn University, USA. To date, he has published hundreds of scientific articles, two books, many book chapters and two patents. Dr El Mogahzy’s experience combines both engineering and business applications in various industries related to design, manufacturing, and quality control. He has also been a consultant for major international companies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Auburn University, USA