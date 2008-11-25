The need for manufacturers to make new products, diversify existing products and remain globally competitive is increasing. Engineering textiles: integrating the design and manufacture of textile products covers many aspects of product development and design conceptualization for both technical and traditional textiles. It also discusses several approaches to the fiber-to-fabric engineering of various textile products.



Part one discusses fiber-to-fabric engineering in the context of product development and design of fiber-based products. Part two discusses the different types of fibers, yarns and fabrics suitable for the production of traditional and function-focused textiles. Chapters include key topics such as structure, characteristics and the design of textiles. Part three concludes with a discussion of the development of specific fibre applications, ranging from traditional textile products through to technical textiles such as transport and medical applications.



Written by a highly distinguished author, this book is a pioneering guide to textile product design and development for a broad spectrum of readers, ranging from engineers in all fields, including textiles, material, mechanical, electrical, civil, chemical, polymer and fiber engineers. It is also suitable for textile technologists, fiber scientists and for those involved in research and development of both traditional and new-generation textile products.