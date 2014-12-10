Engineering Systems Acquisition and Support
1st Edition
Description
Engineering systems such as an aircraft or frigate are highly complex and specifically designed to meet the customer’s requirements. This important book provides the information necessary to acquire and support complex engineering systems expected to last for a long time. Chapters in the first half of the book examine the life cycles of these systems, their design, testing and certification, and the principles behind their acquisition. The second half of the book reviews topics including operations support and logistics, systems maintenance, reliability and upgrades, and performance and risk analysis, ending with a discussion of the need for continuous improvements in these systems.
Key Features
- Creates a new operational view of modern acquisition, design, services and support systems
- Applies enterprise modelling and analysis techniques to develop a whole systems view
- Takes the systems engineering approach to services system design and support
Readership
Systems engineering students and professors; Professional engineers, systems managers, acquisition officers and operations managers
Table of Contents
- Biography
- Preface
- 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1. A new business environment for complex engineering systems
- 1.2. Examples of complex engineering systems
- 1.3. Value for money
- 1.4. Requirements of logistics for support
- 1.5. Lean support services
- 1.6. Concept of integration
- 1.7. Preparedness
- 2: The life cycles of complex engineering systems
- Abstract
- 2.1. Complex engineering product life cycle
- 2.2. Types of knowledge
- 2.3. Tools and methods requirements
- 2.4. Whole-of-life engineering
- 3: Systems acquisition principles
- Abstract
- 3.1. Systems-engineering approach
- 3.2. User requirements
- 3.3. Requirements analysis
- 3.4. System specification
- 3.5. Tender management
- 4: Systems design
- Abstract
- 4.1. Systems design process
- 4.2. Systems modelling: functional, data, process
- 4.3. Design for sustainability
- 4.4. Tool design
- 4.5. Design verification
- 4.6. Design freeze
- 4.7. Maintenance requirement determination
- 4.8. Reliability-Centred maintenance (RCM)
- 4.9. Certification
- 5: Management of engineering-design changes
- Abstract
- 5.1. In-service phase
- 5.2. In-service engineering support
- 5.3. In-service system safety
- 5.4. COTS-item obsolescence management
- 6: Systems prototyping and testing
- Abstract
- 6.1. Prototyping
- 6.2. Experimental design
- 6.3. Physical testing
- 6.4. Virtual testing
- 7: Operations support and logistics
- Abstract
- 7.1. Process modelling
- 7.2. Vehicle routing
- 7.3. Provisioning and inventory analysis
- 7.4. Remote support technologies
- 8: Systems maintenance and reliability
- Abstract
- 8.1. Types of maintenance
- 8.2. Maintenance of in-service systems
- 8.3. Assessing an inspect-replace plan
- 8.4. Maintenance contract risk assessment
- 9: Mid-life upgrades
- Abstract
- 9.1. Systems upgradability
- 9.2. Data authority
- 9.3. Storage and indexing
- 9.4. Assessment of information
- 9.5. Best time to upgrade
- 9.6. Release to service
- 10: Architecture for designing support systems
- Abstract
- 10.1. Characteristics of enterprise architecture for service systems
- 10.2. Enterprise-modelling methodologies
- 10.3. Systems architecture
- 10.4. Support systems design case studies
- 10.5. Transition management
- 11: Performance and risks analysis
- Abstract
- 11.1. Value and performance in service
- 11.2. Development of performance indicators
- 11.3. Evaluation of contract fulfilment capability
- 11.4. Failure analysis
- 11.5. Contractual risks of in-service assets
- 11.6. In-service risks
- 12: Continuous improvement
- Abstract
- 12.1. The need for continuous improvement
- 12.2. Six-sigma processes
- 12.3. Enterprise transformation modelling
- 13: Final remarks
- Abstract
- 13.1. Intangible assets in support system lifecycle
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 10th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857092151
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857092120
About the Author
J P T Mo
John P. T. Mo is currently Professor and Discipline Head of Manufacturing and Materials at RMIT University. Prior to RMIT, he was Senior Principal Research Scientist in CSIRO leading research teams working on risk analysis, electricity market simulation, wireless communication, fault detection and production scheduling and more. He obtained his PhD in Manufacturing Engineering from Loughborough University, UK, and is a Fellow of Engineers Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
RMIT University, Australia
A Sinha
Arvind Sinha is currently Director of Engineering, Defence Material Organization, in Australia. Formerly, he was Director of the Sir Lawrence Wackett Centre for Aerospace Design at RMIT. He was also the President of the Australian Chapter of the American Helicopter Society from which he received two awards in 2004 and 2007, recognising his contribution to aerospace engineering. He obtained his PhD in Aerospace Engineering from RMIT University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Defence Material Organization, Australia