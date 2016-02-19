Engineering Sites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444415080, 9780444598011

Engineering Sites

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Barry Voight
eBook ISBN: 9780444598011
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Table of Contents


Preface

List of Contributors

Selected SI Conversion Factors

Rockslides and Avalanches: Basic Principles, and Perspectives in the Realm of Civil and Mining Operations

Basic Physical Principles

The Realm of Civil and Mining Operations

References

Dedication

Chapter 1. Josef Stini: Contributions to Engineering Geology and Slope Movement Investigations

Introduction

Teaching, Engineering Practice, Research

The Concept of "Rock Mass" and the Birth of "Rock Mechanics"

Slope Creep, Rockslides and Avalanches

Conclusions

References

Chapter 2. Karl Terzaghi on Rockslides: The Perspective of a Half-Century

Introduction

Water Pressure in Pores and Fractures

Relation Between Slide Process and Remedial Treatment

Influence of Geological Details

Early Warning of an Impending Slide

A Perspective on Rock Mechanics in Relation to Slope Design

Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Laurits Bjerrum: Contributions to Mechanics of Rockslides

Introduction

Stability of Hard Rock Slopes

In Perspective: Theoretical Versus Observational Approaches

References

Slides Near Canals, Lakes, Reservoirs, and Fjords

Chapter 4. Slides in Gaillard Cut, Panama Canal Zone

Abstract

Introduction

Geology in Relation to Slides

Measured Shear Strength of Clay Shale

Specific Slide Examples

Generalized Slide Mechanics

Back Analyses of Slope Stability

Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. Rock Slope Movements with Hydroelectric Power Projects, Mexico

Abstract

Introduction

Santa Rosa Spillway Rockslide

Chilapan Channel Landslides

Ixtapantongo Powerhouse Slope

General Discussion

References

Chapter 6. Bighorn Reservoir Slides, Montana, U.S.A

Abstract

Introduction

Geologic Setting

Slope Stability Problems

Material Properties of the Cambrian Shales

Discussion

References

Chapter 7. Rock Avalanche and Wave at Chungar, Peru

Abstract

Introduction

Geographic and Geologic Setting

The Rock Avalanche and Resulting Wave

Speculation on the Cause of the Avalanche

Conclusions

References

Chapter 8. Wedge Rockslides, Libby Dam and Lake Koocanusa, Montana

Abstract

Introduction

General Setting

Description of Wedge Slides

Geotechnical Investigations

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 9. Occurrences, Properties, and Predictive Models of Landslide-Generated Water Waves

Abstract

Introduction

General Wave Description

Theoretical and Empirical Approaches

Changes in Waveform

Comparison of Empirical and Theoretical Relationships with Waterways Experiment Station Model Studies

Empirical Relationships from Waterways Experiment Station Study

Field Studies

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgements

Appendix 1. Derivation of the Long-Wave Landslide Numerical Model

Appendix 2. Velocity Estimates

Appendix 3. Dimensionless Kinetic Energy Model

References

Slope Excavations for Transportation Routes

Chapter 10. Paracti Rockslide, Bolivia

Abstract

Introduction

Geology of the Region

Description of Construction

The Failure

Details of the Slide Zone

Mechanisms of Movement

Proposed Corrective Measures

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 11. Landslides of Brazil

Abstract

Introduction

Classification

Landslides in Crystalline Rock and Associated Residual and Colluvial Formations

Slides in the Marl Formations of the Reconcavo Basin

Slides in Expansive Formations in Southern Brazil

Intense Erosion of a Regional Character

Discussion

References

Chapter 12. Slope Stability in the Appalachian Plateau, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, U.S.A

Abstract

Introduction

Physiography and Geology

Slope Formation

Landsliding

Geotechnical Data

Case Histories

References

Chapter 13.Loveland Basin Slide, Colorado, U.S.A

Abstract

Introduction

Geologic Setting

Geophysical Investigations

Hydrologic Conditions and Drainage Measures

Landslide Deformation Measurements

Stability Analyses

Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 14. Landslides in Argillaceous Rock, Prairie Provinces, Canada

Abstract

Introduction

Geologic History

Geotechnical Characteristics

Regional Landslide Studies

Specific Case Studies

Discussion

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 15. Rock Slope Failure at Helvs Gate, British Columbia, Canada

Abstract

Introduction

General Geology

Assessment of Climatic Conditions on Stability

Mathematical Simulation Model of Climate and Slope Movement

Mechanical Stability Analyses

Groundwater Geology and Hydrology Considerations

Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgements

Appendix. Finite Element Analysis

References

Open Pit Mine Slopes

Chapter 16. Acoustic Emission Techniques Applied to Slope Stability Problems

Abstract

Introduction

General Considerations

Instrumentation

Procedure

Case Histories

Conclusions

References

Chapter 1 7.Slope Failure of 1967—1969, Chuquicamata Mine, Chile

Abstract

Introduction

Geologic Setting of Slide Area

Early Slide History and Instrumentation Program

Progressive Failure and Slope Collapse

An Attempt to Predict the Date of Slope Collapse

Analysis of Mechanics of Slope Failure

Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 18.Pima Mine Slope Failure, Arizona, U.S.A

Abstract

Introduction

Description of Slope Failure

Stability Analyses

Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 19. Twin Buttes Pit Slope Failure, Arizona, U.S.A

Abstract

Introduction

Failure Description

Basic Stability Parameters

Cause of Failure

Remedial Action: Slope Stabilization with Rock Anchors

References

Chapter 20. Pit Slope Performance in Shale, Wyoming, U.S.A

Abstract

Introduction

Project Descriptions

Geologic and Groundwater Conditions

Geotechnical Properties of Tertiary Shales

Case History Discussions

Subsequent Slope Performance

Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 21. Hogarth Pit Slope Failure, Ontario, Canada

Abstract

Introduction

Geologic Setting

Onset of Failure

Review of Mining Alternatives

Monitoring System

Mining Sequence

Movements — September to January

Winter Movements

Completion of Mining

Movements Following Completion of Mining

Discussion

References

Chapter 22. Canadian Experience in Simulating Pit Slopes by the Finite Element Method

Abstract

Introduction

Parametric Studies on Stress Distribution Around Typical Elastic Slopes

Simulation of Open Pit Mines

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgements

References

References Index, Volumes 1 and 2

Subject Index, Volumes 1 and 2

Description

Developments in Geotechnical Engineering, Vol. 14B: Rockslides and Avalanches, 2: Engineering Sites focuses on initiatives to offer a foundation for studies of mass movement phenomena in the Western Hemisphere.

The selection first takes a look at the contributions of Josef Stini to engineering, geology, and slope movement investigations, the concept of Karl Terzhagi on rockslides, and the contributions of Laurits Bjerrum to the mechanics of rockslides. Concerns cover stability of hard rock slopes, influence of geological details, relation between slide process and remedial treatment, water pressure in pores and fractures, slope creep, rockslides, and avalanches, and early warning of an impending slide. The publication then examines rock slope movements with hydroelectric power projects in Mexico, Bighorn Reservoir slides in Montana, U.S.A., rock avalanche and wave at Chungar, Peru, and wedge rockslides in Libby Dam and Lake Koocanusa in Montana.

The text examines Hogarth Pit slope failure in Ontario, Canada, pit slope performance in shale in Wyoming U.S.A., Twin Buttes pit slope failure in Arizona, U.S.A., and the Prime Mine slope failure in Arizona, U.S.A. Discussions focus on stability analyses, description of slope failures, cause of failure, remedial actions, geotechnical properties of tertiary shales, and subsequent slope performance.

The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in rockslides and avalanches.

@qu:Geologists and engineers involved in comprehending rock stability will find these volumes a rewarding reference. @source: Australian Mineral Foundation

