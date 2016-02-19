Engineering Sites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
Selected SI Conversion Factors
Rockslides and Avalanches: Basic Principles, and Perspectives in the Realm of Civil and Mining Operations
Basic Physical Principles
The Realm of Civil and Mining Operations
References
Dedication
Chapter 1. Josef Stini: Contributions to Engineering Geology and Slope Movement Investigations
Introduction
Teaching, Engineering Practice, Research
The Concept of "Rock Mass" and the Birth of "Rock Mechanics"
Slope Creep, Rockslides and Avalanches
Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. Karl Terzaghi on Rockslides: The Perspective of a Half-Century
Introduction
Water Pressure in Pores and Fractures
Relation Between Slide Process and Remedial Treatment
Influence of Geological Details
Early Warning of an Impending Slide
A Perspective on Rock Mechanics in Relation to Slope Design
Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Laurits Bjerrum: Contributions to Mechanics of Rockslides
Introduction
Stability of Hard Rock Slopes
In Perspective: Theoretical Versus Observational Approaches
References
Slides Near Canals, Lakes, Reservoirs, and Fjords
Chapter 4. Slides in Gaillard Cut, Panama Canal Zone
Abstract
Introduction
Geology in Relation to Slides
Measured Shear Strength of Clay Shale
Specific Slide Examples
Generalized Slide Mechanics
Back Analyses of Slope Stability
Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Rock Slope Movements with Hydroelectric Power Projects, Mexico
Abstract
Introduction
Santa Rosa Spillway Rockslide
Chilapan Channel Landslides
Ixtapantongo Powerhouse Slope
General Discussion
References
Chapter 6. Bighorn Reservoir Slides, Montana, U.S.A
Abstract
Introduction
Geologic Setting
Slope Stability Problems
Material Properties of the Cambrian Shales
Discussion
References
Chapter 7. Rock Avalanche and Wave at Chungar, Peru
Abstract
Introduction
Geographic and Geologic Setting
The Rock Avalanche and Resulting Wave
Speculation on the Cause of the Avalanche
Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Wedge Rockslides, Libby Dam and Lake Koocanusa, Montana
Abstract
Introduction
General Setting
Description of Wedge Slides
Geotechnical Investigations
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 9. Occurrences, Properties, and Predictive Models of Landslide-Generated Water Waves
Abstract
Introduction
General Wave Description
Theoretical and Empirical Approaches
Changes in Waveform
Comparison of Empirical and Theoretical Relationships with Waterways Experiment Station Model Studies
Empirical Relationships from Waterways Experiment Station Study
Field Studies
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
Appendix 1. Derivation of the Long-Wave Landslide Numerical Model
Appendix 2. Velocity Estimates
Appendix 3. Dimensionless Kinetic Energy Model
References
Slope Excavations for Transportation Routes
Chapter 10. Paracti Rockslide, Bolivia
Abstract
Introduction
Geology of the Region
Description of Construction
The Failure
Details of the Slide Zone
Mechanisms of Movement
Proposed Corrective Measures
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 11. Landslides of Brazil
Abstract
Introduction
Classification
Landslides in Crystalline Rock and Associated Residual and Colluvial Formations
Slides in the Marl Formations of the Reconcavo Basin
Slides in Expansive Formations in Southern Brazil
Intense Erosion of a Regional Character
Discussion
References
Chapter 12. Slope Stability in the Appalachian Plateau, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, U.S.A
Abstract
Introduction
Physiography and Geology
Slope Formation
Landsliding
Geotechnical Data
Case Histories
References
Chapter 13.Loveland Basin Slide, Colorado, U.S.A
Abstract
Introduction
Geologic Setting
Geophysical Investigations
Hydrologic Conditions and Drainage Measures
Landslide Deformation Measurements
Stability Analyses
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 14. Landslides in Argillaceous Rock, Prairie Provinces, Canada
Abstract
Introduction
Geologic History
Geotechnical Characteristics
Regional Landslide Studies
Specific Case Studies
Discussion
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 15. Rock Slope Failure at Helvs Gate, British Columbia, Canada
Abstract
Introduction
General Geology
Assessment of Climatic Conditions on Stability
Mathematical Simulation Model of Climate and Slope Movement
Mechanical Stability Analyses
Groundwater Geology and Hydrology Considerations
Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Appendix. Finite Element Analysis
References
Open Pit Mine Slopes
Chapter 16. Acoustic Emission Techniques Applied to Slope Stability Problems
Abstract
Introduction
General Considerations
Instrumentation
Procedure
Case Histories
Conclusions
References
Chapter 1 7.Slope Failure of 1967—1969, Chuquicamata Mine, Chile
Abstract
Introduction
Geologic Setting of Slide Area
Early Slide History and Instrumentation Program
Progressive Failure and Slope Collapse
An Attempt to Predict the Date of Slope Collapse
Analysis of Mechanics of Slope Failure
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 18.Pima Mine Slope Failure, Arizona, U.S.A
Abstract
Introduction
Description of Slope Failure
Stability Analyses
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 19. Twin Buttes Pit Slope Failure, Arizona, U.S.A
Abstract
Introduction
Failure Description
Basic Stability Parameters
Cause of Failure
Remedial Action: Slope Stabilization with Rock Anchors
References
Chapter 20. Pit Slope Performance in Shale, Wyoming, U.S.A
Abstract
Introduction
Project Descriptions
Geologic and Groundwater Conditions
Geotechnical Properties of Tertiary Shales
Case History Discussions
Subsequent Slope Performance
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 21. Hogarth Pit Slope Failure, Ontario, Canada
Abstract
Introduction
Geologic Setting
Onset of Failure
Review of Mining Alternatives
Monitoring System
Mining Sequence
Movements — September to January
Winter Movements
Completion of Mining
Movements Following Completion of Mining
Discussion
References
Chapter 22. Canadian Experience in Simulating Pit Slopes by the Finite Element Method
Abstract
Introduction
Parametric Studies on Stress Distribution Around Typical Elastic Slopes
Simulation of Open Pit Mines
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
References
References Index, Volumes 1 and 2
Subject Index, Volumes 1 and 2
Description
Developments in Geotechnical Engineering, Vol. 14B: Rockslides and Avalanches, 2: Engineering Sites focuses on initiatives to offer a foundation for studies of mass movement phenomena in the Western Hemisphere.
The selection first takes a look at the contributions of Josef Stini to engineering, geology, and slope movement investigations, the concept of Karl Terzhagi on rockslides, and the contributions of Laurits Bjerrum to the mechanics of rockslides. Concerns cover stability of hard rock slopes, influence of geological details, relation between slide process and remedial treatment, water pressure in pores and fractures, slope creep, rockslides, and avalanches, and early warning of an impending slide. The publication then examines rock slope movements with hydroelectric power projects in Mexico, Bighorn Reservoir slides in Montana, U.S.A., rock avalanche and wave at Chungar, Peru, and wedge rockslides in Libby Dam and Lake Koocanusa in Montana.
The text examines Hogarth Pit slope failure in Ontario, Canada, pit slope performance in shale in Wyoming U.S.A., Twin Buttes pit slope failure in Arizona, U.S.A., and the Prime Mine slope failure in Arizona, U.S.A. Discussions focus on stability analyses, description of slope failures, cause of failure, remedial actions, geotechnical properties of tertiary shales, and subsequent slope performance.
The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in rockslides and avalanches.
Geologists and engineers involved in comprehending rock stability will find these volumes a rewarding reference.
