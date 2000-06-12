Engineering Rock Mechanics
1st Edition
An Introduction to the Principles
Description
Engineering rock mechanics is the discipline used to design structures built in rock. These structures encompass building foundations, dams, slopes, shafts, tunnels, caverns, hydroelectric schemes, mines, radioactive waste repositories and geothermal energy projects: in short, any structure built on or in a rock mass. Despite the variety of projects that use rock engineering, the principles remain the same. Engineering Rock Mechanics clearly and systematically explains the key principles behind rock engineering.
The book covers the basic rock mechanics principles; how to study the interactions between these principles and a discussion on the fundamentals of excavation and support and the application of these in the design of surface and underground structures. Engineering Rock Mechanics is recommended as an across-the-board source of information for the benefit of anyone involved in rock mechanics and rock engineering.
Readership
Geologists, civil and geotechnical engineers
Table of Contents
Chapter headings: Preface. Introduction. Geological Setting. Stress. In situ Stress. Strain. Intact Rock. Discontinuities. Rock Masses. Permeability. Anisotropy and Inhomogeneity. Testing Techniques. Rock Mass Classification. Rock Dynamics and Time Dependent Sspects. Rock Mechanics Interactions and Rock Engineering Systems (RES). Excavation Principles. Stabilization Principles. Surface Excavation Instability Mechanisms. Design and Snalysis of Surface Excavations. Underground Excavation Instability Mechanisms. Design and Analysis of Underground Excavations. References. Appendices. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 12th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530963
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080438641
About the Author
John Hudson
John Harrison
Reviews
"...this book is very good work tool in the understanding of the Engineering Rock Mechanics from the undergraduate and graduate points of view, because the easy on going terminology makes fruitful the reading for any public." FABIO ANTONIO GIL ESCOBAR SPECIAL GRADUATE COURSE DEPARTMENT OF GEOSCIENCE FACULTY OF SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING SHIMANE UNIVERSITY JAPAN