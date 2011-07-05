Engineering Rock Mass Classification
1st Edition
Tunnelling, Foundations and Landslides
Rock mass classification methods are commonly used at the preliminary design stages of a construction project when there is very little information. It forms the bases for design and estimation of the required amount and type of rock support and groundwater control measures. Encompassing nearly all aspects of rock mass classifications in detail, Civil Engineering Rock Mass Classification: Tunnelling, Foundations and Landsides provides construction engineers and managers with extensive practical knowledge which is time-tested in the projects in Himalaya and other parts of the world in complex geological conditions.
Rock mass classification is an essential element of feasibility studies for any near surface construction project prior to any excavation or disturbances made to earth. Written by an author team with over 50 years of experience in some of the most difficult mining regions of the world, Civil Engineering Rock Mass Classification: Tunnelling, Foundations and Landsides provides construction engineers, construction managers and mining engineers with the tools and methods to gather geotechnical data, either from rock cuts, drifts or core, and process the information for subsequent analysis. The goal is to use effective mapping techniques to obtain data can be used as input for any of the established rock classification systems. The book covers all of the commonly used classification methods including: Barton’s Q and Q’ systems, Bieniawski’s RMR, Laubscher’s MRMR and Hoek’s and GSI systems. With this book in hand, engineers will be able to gather geotechnical data, either from rock cuts, drifts or core, and process the information for subsequent analysis. Rich with international case studies and worked out equations, the focus of the book is on the practical gathering information for purposes of analysis and design.
- Identify the most significant parameters influencing the behaviour of a rock mass
- Divide a particular rock mass formulation into groups of similar behaviour, rock mass classes of varying quality
- Provide a basis of understanding the characteristics of each rock mass class
- Relate the experience of rock conditions at one site to the conditions and experience encountered at others
- Derive quantitative data and guidelines for engineering design
- Provide common basis for communication between engineers and geologists
Construction Managers, Construction Engineers, Structural Engineers, Geotechnical Engineers, and Earthquake Engineers
Dedication
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Philosophy of Engineering Classifications
Chapter 2. Shear Zone Treatment in Tunnels and Foundations
Chapter 3. Rock Material
Chapter 4. Rock Quality Designation
Chapter 5. Terzaghi's Rock Load Theory
Chapter 6. Rock Mass Rating
Chapter 7. Tunneling Hazards
Chapter 8. Rock Mass Quality Q-System
Chapter 9. Rock Mass Number
Chapter 10. Rock Mass Index
Chapter 11. Rate of Tunneling
Chapter 12. Support System in Caverns
Chapter 13. Strength Enhancement of Rock Mass in Tunnels
Chapter 14. Rock Mass Quality for Open Tunnel Boring Machines
Chapter 15. Strength of Discontinuities
Chapter 16. Shear Strength of Rock Masses in Slopes
Chapter 17. Types of Failures of Rock and Soil Slopes
Chapter 18. Slope Mass Rating
Chapter 19. Landslide Hazard Zonation
Chapter 20. Allowable Bearing Pressure for Shallow Foundations
Chapter 21. Method of Excavation
Chapter 22. Rock Drillability
Chapter 23. Permeability and Groutability
Chapter 24. Gouge Material
Chapter 25. Engineering Properties of Hard Rock Masses
Chapter 26. Geological Strength Index
Chapter 27. Evaluation of Critical Rock Parameters
Chapter 28. In Situ Stresses
Appendix I. Shear and Normal Stiffness of Rock Joints
Appendix II. Bond Shear Strength of Grouted Bolts
Index
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 5th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123858795
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123858788
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128103647
R Goel
Central Mining Research Institute, India
Bhawani Singh
Indian Institiute of Technology, India