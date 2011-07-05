Engineering Rock Mass Classification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123858788, 9780123858795

Engineering Rock Mass Classification

1st Edition

Tunnelling, Foundations and Landslides

Authors: R Goel Bhawani Singh
eBook ISBN: 9780123858795
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123858788
Paperback ISBN: 9780128103647
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th July 2011
Page Count: 384
Description

Rock mass classification methods are commonly used at the preliminary design stages of a construction project when there is very little information. It forms the bases for design and estimation of the required amount and type of rock support and groundwater control measures. Encompassing nearly all aspects of rock mass classifications in detail, Civil Engineering Rock Mass Classification: Tunnelling, Foundations and Landsides provides construction engineers and managers with extensive practical knowledge which is time-tested in the projects in Himalaya and other parts of the world in complex geological conditions.

Rock mass classification is an essential element of feasibility studies for any near surface construction project prior to any excavation or disturbances made to earth. Written by an author team with over 50 years of experience in some of the most difficult mining regions of the world, Civil Engineering Rock Mass Classification: Tunnelling, Foundations and Landsides provides construction engineers, construction managers and mining engineers with the tools and methods to gather geotechnical data, either from rock cuts, drifts or core, and process the information for subsequent analysis. The goal is to use effective mapping techniques to obtain data can be used as input for any of the established rock classification systems. The book covers all of the commonly used classification methods including: Barton’s Q and Q’ systems, Bieniawski’s RMR, Laubscher’s MRMR and Hoek’s and GSI systems. With this book in hand, engineers will be able to gather geotechnical data, either from rock cuts, drifts or core, and process the information for subsequent analysis. Rich with international case studies and worked out equations, the focus of the book is on the practical gathering information for purposes of analysis and design.

Key Features

  • Identify the most significant parameters influencing the behaviour of a rock mass
  • Divide a particular rock mass formulation into groups of similar behaviour, rock mass classes of varying quality
  • Provide a basis of understanding the characteristics of each rock mass class
  • Relate the experience of rock conditions at one site to the conditions and experience encountered at others
  • Derive quantitative data and guidelines for engineering design
  • Provide common basis for communication between engineers and geologists

Readership

Construction Managers, Construction Engineers, Structural Engineers, Geotechnical Engineers, and Earthquake Engineers

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Philosophy of Engineering Classifications

Chapter 2. Shear Zone Treatment in Tunnels and Foundations

Chapter 3. Rock Material

Chapter 4. Rock Quality Designation

Chapter 5. Terzaghi's Rock Load Theory

Chapter 6. Rock Mass Rating

Chapter 7. Tunneling Hazards

Chapter 8. Rock Mass Quality Q-System

Chapter 9. Rock Mass Number

Chapter 10. Rock Mass Index

Chapter 11. Rate of Tunneling

Chapter 12. Support System in Caverns

Chapter 13. Strength Enhancement of Rock Mass in Tunnels

Chapter 14. Rock Mass Quality for Open Tunnel Boring Machines

Chapter 15. Strength of Discontinuities

Chapter 16. Shear Strength of Rock Masses in Slopes

Chapter 17. Types of Failures of Rock and Soil Slopes

Chapter 18. Slope Mass Rating

Chapter 19. Landslide Hazard Zonation

Chapter 20. Allowable Bearing Pressure for Shallow Foundations

Chapter 21. Method of Excavation

Chapter 22. Rock Drillability

Chapter 23. Permeability and Groutability

Chapter 24. Gouge Material

Chapter 25. Engineering Properties of Hard Rock Masses

Chapter 26. Geological Strength Index

Chapter 27. Evaluation of Critical Rock Parameters

Chapter 28. In Situ Stresses

Appendix I. Shear and Normal Stiffness of Rock Joints

Appendix II. Bond Shear Strength of Grouted Bolts

Index

No. of pages: 384
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780123858795
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123858788
Paperback ISBN:
9780128103647

About the Author

R Goel

Affiliations and Expertise

Central Mining Research Institute, India

Bhawani Singh

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institiute of Technology, India

