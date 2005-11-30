Engineering Properties of Rocks, Volume 4
1st Edition
Description
Having a complete understanding of the properties and behaviours of rock is essential when undertaking any engineering involving them. By drawing on the author’s years of experience in the field, Engineering Properties of Rocks covers the properties of a number of rocks, and explores discontinuities, strength, deformability and permeability of rock masses and calculations of stress.
Key Features
- Author is a consultant following many years experience at MIT
- Draws together essential data on the properties of various types of rock
- Offers an inexpensive alternative to in-situ tests
Readership
Practising civil engineers working in rock, whether undertaking site investigations or for design, excavation, etc; Researchers and post-graduate students wanting to gain practical knowledge in the field of rock mechanics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 30th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080446721
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531021
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Lianyang Zhang Author
Professor Zhang conducts research on Rock Mechanics, Rock Engineering, Sustainable Geotechnics, Geoenvironmental Engineering and Earthquake Engineering. He received his Master’s Degree in Geotechnical Engineering from Tongji University, China and in Civil and Environmental Engineering from MIT, USA. His PhD was received in Geotechnical Engineering from MIT. He has published over 50 articles in international peer reviewed journals such as Journal of Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering, International Journal of Rock Mechanics and Mining Sciences. Currently Prof. Zhang teaches the following courses at graduate level at The University of Arizona:
• Geotechnical Engineering and Design
• Foundation Engineering
• Earth Structures in Geotechnical Engineering
• Ground Improvement
• Geoenvironmental Engineering
Professor Zhang is the Principal Investigator or Co-PI in more than 15 grants and contracts from National and State institutions and Private Companies. He has received awards such as ASCE ExCEEd Teaching Fellow, 2011; First Runner-Up, Young Professor Paper Competition, Deep Foundations Institute, 2008; Arthur D. Little Corporate Star Case Awards, 2001, 2002; Science and Technology Progress Award, China Education Ministry, 1994 ;Outstanding Young Faculty Member Award, Tongji University, Shanghai, China, 1993
In 2014 Professor Zhang was Co-Chair of GeoShanghai International Conference.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Geomechanics & Geotechnics, Department of Civil Engineering, The University of Arizona, USA