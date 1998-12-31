Engineering Procedures Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514107, 9780815517054

Engineering Procedures Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Phillip A. Cloud
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514107
eBook ISBN: 9780815517054
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1998
Page Count: 431
Description

This handbook is a new systematic approach to engineering documentation, therefore, it will simplify the end users ability to set up or enhance their engineering documentation requirements. Companies with small manual systems to large-scale mass production facilities can use this handbook to tailor their engineering documentation requirements.

If an individual or company wishes to create or improve an engineering documentation system, there is no need to start from scratch. Instead, use this new handbook, complete with 47 specially designed forms and with procedures that cover every major aspect of a comprehensive engineering documentation system. Another book published by Noyes, Engineering Documentation Control Handbook can be very helpful if used in conjunction with this handbook.

This book contains 62 engineering procedures and 27 forms. Most of these engineering procedures are influenced by the author's background in aircraft, aerospace, and the computer industry. The manufacture of Printed Circuit Boards was used as an example throughout the book. However, the principles are applicable to all engineering and operational disciplines.

Readership

Companies with small manual systems to large-scale mass production facilities can use this handbook to tailor their engineering documentation requirements.

Table of Contents

Product Design and Development Product and Documentation Identification Documentation Requirements Customer Documentation Vendor Documentation Document Change Control Documentation Control

Details

No. of pages:
431
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1998
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815514107
eBook ISBN:
9780815517054

About the Author

Phillip A. Cloud

Ratings and Reviews

