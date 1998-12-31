Engineering Procedures Handbook

This handbook is a new systematic approach to engineering documentation, therefore, it will simplify the end users ability to set up or enhance their engineering documentation requirements. Companies with small manual systems to large-scale mass production facilities can use this handbook to tailor their engineering documentation requirements.

If an individual or company wishes to create or improve an engineering documentation system, there is no need to start from scratch. Instead, use this new handbook, complete with 47 specially designed forms and with procedures that cover every major aspect of a comprehensive engineering documentation system. Another book published by Noyes, Engineering Documentation Control Handbook can be very helpful if used in conjunction with this handbook.

This book contains 62 engineering procedures and 27 forms. Most of these engineering procedures are influenced by the author's background in aircraft, aerospace, and the computer industry. The manufacture of Printed Circuit Boards was used as an example throughout the book. However, the principles are applicable to all engineering and operational disciplines.