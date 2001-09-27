Engineering Problem Solving - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514473, 9780815517047

Engineering Problem Solving

1st Edition

A Classical Perspective

Authors: Milton C. Shaw
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514473
eBook ISBN: 9780815517047
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 27th September 2001
Page Count: 450
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.99
43.39
43.39
43.39
49.59
43.39
43.39
49.59
80.95
56.66
56.66
56.66
64.76
56.66
56.66
64.76
89.95
62.97
62.97
62.97
71.96
62.97
62.97
71.96
68.95
48.27
48.27
48.27
55.16
48.27
48.27
55.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
65.95
46.16
46.16
46.16
52.76
46.16
46.16
52.76
80.95
56.66
56.66
56.66
64.76
56.66
56.66
64.76
86.95
60.87
60.87
60.87
69.56
60.87
60.87
69.56
52.99
37.09
37.09
37.09
42.39
37.09
37.09
42.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Engineering, at its origins, was a profession of problem solving. The classic text, Dialogues Concerning Two New Sciences by Galileo Galilei is revisited in this ambitious and comprehensive book by Milton Shaw. In-depth discussions of passages from the Galileo text emphasize the ""mind set"" of engineering, specifically the roles played by experimentation and dialog in analysis and creativity.

In the epilogue, the author points out that engineering students are usually exposed to two types of faculty. The first type is mathematically oriented and mostly interested in analytical solutions. The second type is interested in devising and experimenting with innovative solutions. However, since many talented graduates move directly into teaching instead of gaining real world experience, an imbalance of analytical teaching has occurred. Shaw points out through an example by Dr. Dave Lineback that learning to solve practical engineering problems is a very important part of an engineer's education, but is often denied due to expense and time and effort required. This book fills in many of the gaps in engineering education by showing students, and professionals, the historical background of problem solving.

Among those who will find this book particularly useful are engineers working in cross-disciplinary capacities, such as mechanical engineers working with electrical engineering concepts or polymeric materials, engineers preparing for professional engineering exams, mid-career engineers looking to broaden their problem-solving skills, and students looking for help growing their skills.

Readership

Engineers, both in academia and industry, looking for new approaches to solving contemporary engineering applications. Prominent engineering societies including ASME, SAE, ASCE, and Women in Engineering. Students will find this a valuable, lifelong companion and guide to growing their most important problem-solving skills.

Table of Contents

  1. What Engineers Do
  2. Rigid Body Mechanics
  3. Dimensional Analysis
  4. Deformable Body Mechanics
  5. Fluid Mechanics
  6. Aerodynamics: The Boundary Layer and Flow Separation
  7. Similitude
  8. Materials Science
  9. Engineering Materials
  10. Electrical Engineering
  11. Thermal Engineering
  12. Engineering Design
  13. Engineering Economics
  14. Engineering Statistics
  15. Computers in Engineering

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2001
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815514473
eBook ISBN:
9780815517047

About the Author

Milton C. Shaw

Affiliations and Expertise

Arizona State University, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.