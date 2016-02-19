Engineering Principles in Physiology
1st Edition
Volume 2
Engineering Principles in Physiology, Volume II covers the mechanisms of cardiovascular systems, respiration, and cellular processes.
This volume is organized into three parts encompassing 17 chapters. The first part describes the structure, function, mechanical properties, circulation, and control of the cardiovascular system. This part also examines the mechanism of cardiac pump, the atrial electrical activity, and the venous system. The second part explores the interrelationships between the morphology, physiology, and control mechanisms of respiration. This part also considers the mathematical theory of renal function. The third part looks into the cellular dynamics and intracellular processes.
This book will prove useful to physiologists, biomedical engineers, and workers in the related fields.
List of Contributors
Contents of Volume I
Part IV. The Cardiovascular System as an Integrative Mechanism
13. Structure and Function of the Peripheral Circulation
I. The General Organization of the Cardiovascular System
II. Concepts of Rheology
III. Architecture and Physical Properties of the Vascular System
IV. Models of the Cardiovascular System
References
14. The Circulation and Its Control I: Mechanical Properties of the Cardiovascular System
I. Introduction
II. The Cardiovascular Plant
References
15. The Circulation and Its Control II: Neural and Humoral Control of the Heart and Vessels
I. Multiple Controls of the Circulation
II. Nervous Control of Heart Rate
III. Control of Cardiac Contractility
IV. Neural Control of the Vessels
V. Humoral Control of the Vascular System
VI. Integration of Neural and Humoral Control
References
16. The Heart as a Pump
I. Introduction
II. Mechanics of Ventricular Contraction
III. The Cardiac Pump and the Circulation
References
17. Electrical Activity of the Heart
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Interpretation of ECG
III. Atrial Electrical Activity
IV. Polarization
V. Pathology
References
18. The Venous System
I. Introduction
II. The Parts of the System
III. The System as a Whole
IV. Transmural Pressures, the Respiratory Pump, and Venous Collapse
References
Part V. Energy Flow in the System—Input and Output
19. The Body as an Engine
I. Introduction
II. Information Content of the System
III. The Muscle as an Engine
IV. Total Energy of the System
V. The Energy Cycle
VI. Whole Body Metabolism
VII. Biological Work
Reference
20. The Respiratory Apparatus
I. Introduction
II. The Pulmonary Machine
III. Coordination of Ventilation and Perfusion
IV. Diffusion of Gases
V. The Artificial Lung
VI. The Energy Cost of Ventilation
VII. Summary
References
21. Regulation of Respiration: Interrelationships between Morphology, Physiology, and Control Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism as a Regulator
III. Gas Exchange
IV. Humoral Dependent Responses
V. Mechanics
VI. Pulmonary Function
VII. Postural Dynamics
VIII. Cardiovascular Interactions
IX. Voluntary and Protective Mechanisms
X. Control of Respiration
References
22. Oxygen Transport
I. Introduction
II. Blood as a Transport Medium
III. Transport of Oxygen in Blood
IV. Transport of Oxygen in Tissue
V. Control of Oxygen Transport
Symbols
References
23. The Mathematical Theory of Renal Function
I. Introduction
II. Functional Anatomy
III. Some General Mathematical and Physical Principles
IV. Overall Operation of the Kidney
V. Overall Operation of the Nephron
VI. Mathematical Theory of the Transport of Water and Solutes in the Proximal and Distal Convoluted Tubules
VII. The Medullary Counterflow System
VIII. Toward a Working Mathematical Model of the Kidney
Addendum
References
24. The Human Kidney
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Renal Control Mechanisms
IV. An Engineering Reconstruction
References
Part VI. The Fine Structure of the System—Intracellular Processes
25. Compartmental Approaches to Water and Electrolyte Distribution
I. Introduction
II. Compartment Theory
III. Simulation of Total Body Fluid Systems
IV. The Plasma-Red Cell Electrolyte Exchange System
Definitions
References
26. Cellular Dynamics
I. Introduction
II. Cell Structure
III. Cell Metabolism
IV. Metabolic Dynamics
V. The Steady State
References
27. Intracellular Processes
I. Introduction
II. Kinetics of the Intracellular Processes
III. Input of Materials
IV. Input-Output Balance
V. Control of Intracellular Processe
References
28. Diffusion as a Physiological Process
I. Introduction
II. Diffusive Mass Transfer in the Cornea
III. Convective Flow in the Cornea and Sclera
IV. Fluid Dynamics of Aqueous Humor Production and Outflow
V. Heat Transfer in the Eye
References
29. Ion Transport in Gastric Mucosa
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy and Physiology of the Stomach
III. Active Transport of H+ and Cl-
IV. Postulated Mechanisms to Explain HCl Production
V. Evidence for Electrogenicity
VI. Model to Explain Electrogenicity of H+ Mechanism
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216652