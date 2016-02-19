Engineering Principles in Physiology
1st Edition
Volume 1
Description
Engineering Principles in Physiology, Volume I covers the various aspects of biomedical engineering. This volume is organized into three parts encompassing 12 chapters that consider a holistic approach to physiology and the principles of communication and control, including energy input and output.
The first part deals with the physiological information and related concepts, as well as the overall integration in the living body. The second part highlights the communication integration of the central nervous system as a whole with the body's various sense organs. The third part focuses on the diversity of function and modeling of various glandular functions of the endocrine system. This part briefly deals with the cardiovascular system as a system of communication and control.
This book will prove useful to physiologists, biomedical engineers, and workers in the related fields.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Part I. The System as a Whole
1. Systems Biology as a Concept
I. Introduction
II. Systems Physiology
III. The Unit Processes
IV. The Model
V. The Use of Systems Physiology
References
2. Information Theory in Physiology
I. Definition of Information and Related Concepts
II. Physiological Information-Processing Systems
References
3. Overall Integration in the Living Body
I. The Systems Concept
II. Physiological Systems
III. Cross Correlations
IV. Bodily Integration in the Ill and Dying Animal
V. Overall Bodily Integration
References
Part II. Overall Integration—Communication in the Central Nervous System
4. Integration in the Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Handling of Single Signals
III. The Capability of a Network of Simple Elements
IV. System Analysis in the Study of the Nervous System
References
5. Neuromuscular Integration and Control
I. Introduction
II. The Major Elements in Neuromuscular Control Loops
III. Integration of Neuromuscular Elements in Reflex Systems
IV. Illustrative Applications
V. Summary
References
6. Biological Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Receptors and Afferent Processes
III. Mechanical Filtering in the Pacinian Corpuscle
References
7. Hearing and the Ear
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Auditory Behavior
III. Properties of the External Ear
IV. Functioning of the Middle Ear
V. Functioning of the Inner Ear
VI. Transduction Mechanism
VII. Spike Patterns of Primary Auditory Nerve Fibers
VIII. Theories of Hearing
References
8. The Action Potential
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Problems
III. Resting Potentials and Passive Membrane Properties
IV. The Action Potential
References
Part III. Communication and Control—The Endocrine System
9. The Control of Adrenal Secretion of Cortisol
I. Introduction
II. The Set of Inputs
III. The Distribution of ACTH
IV. The Adrenal Gland and Its Secretions
V. The Distribution and Metabolism of Cortisol
VI. The Overall Response
VII. Models of Control of Secretion or Plasma Concentration of Cortisol
References
10. Calcium Homeostasis
I. Introduction
II. The Regulatory Model
III. Concluding Remarks
References
11. Role of Ovulation in the Regulation of the Estrous Cycle
I. Introduction
II. The Basic Mechanisms
III. Theoretical Model of the Rat Estrous Cycle
IV. Preliminary Computer Simulation of the Cycle
V. A Word about Cyclicity
References
12. The Thyroid Hormone Feedback Control System
I. Introduction: Physiology of Thyroid Hormones
II. A Feedback Control System Model
III. Subsystem Models
IV. A Final Remark
Appendix A
Appendix B
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216645