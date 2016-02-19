Engineering Principles in Physiology, Volume I covers the various aspects of biomedical engineering. This volume is organized into three parts encompassing 12 chapters that consider a holistic approach to physiology and the principles of communication and control, including energy input and output.

The first part deals with the physiological information and related concepts, as well as the overall integration in the living body. The second part highlights the communication integration of the central nervous system as a whole with the body's various sense organs. The third part focuses on the diversity of function and modeling of various glandular functions of the endocrine system. This part briefly deals with the cardiovascular system as a system of communication and control.

This book will prove useful to physiologists, biomedical engineers, and workers in the related fields.