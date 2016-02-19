Engineering Principles in Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121362010, 9781483216645

Engineering Principles in Physiology

1st Edition

Volume 1

Editors: J. H. U. Brown Donald S. Gann
eBook ISBN: 9781483216645
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 318
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Engineering Principles in Physiology, Volume I covers the various aspects of biomedical engineering. This volume is organized into three parts encompassing 12 chapters that consider a holistic approach to physiology and the principles of communication and control, including energy input and output.

The first part deals with the physiological information and related concepts, as well as the overall integration in the living body. The second part highlights the communication integration of the central nervous system as a whole with the body's various sense organs. The third part focuses on the diversity of function and modeling of various glandular functions of the endocrine system. This part briefly deals with the cardiovascular system as a system of communication and control.

This book will prove useful to physiologists, biomedical engineers, and workers in the related fields.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

Part I. The System as a Whole

1. Systems Biology as a Concept

I. Introduction

II. Systems Physiology

III. The Unit Processes

IV. The Model

V. The Use of Systems Physiology

References

2. Information Theory in Physiology

I. Definition of Information and Related Concepts

II. Physiological Information-Processing Systems

References

3. Overall Integration in the Living Body

I. The Systems Concept

II. Physiological Systems

III. Cross Correlations

IV. Bodily Integration in the Ill and Dying Animal

V. Overall Bodily Integration

References

Part II. Overall Integration—Communication in the Central Nervous System

4. Integration in the Central Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Handling of Single Signals

III. The Capability of a Network of Simple Elements

IV. System Analysis in the Study of the Nervous System

References

5. Neuromuscular Integration and Control

I. Introduction

II. The Major Elements in Neuromuscular Control Loops

III. Integration of Neuromuscular Elements in Reflex Systems

IV. Illustrative Applications

V. Summary

References

6. Biological Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Receptors and Afferent Processes

III. Mechanical Filtering in the Pacinian Corpuscle

References

7. Hearing and the Ear

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Auditory Behavior

III. Properties of the External Ear

IV. Functioning of the Middle Ear

V. Functioning of the Inner Ear

VI. Transduction Mechanism

VII. Spike Patterns of Primary Auditory Nerve Fibers

VIII. Theories of Hearing

References

8. The Action Potential

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Problems

III. Resting Potentials and Passive Membrane Properties

IV. The Action Potential

References

Part III. Communication and Control—The Endocrine System

9. The Control of Adrenal Secretion of Cortisol

I. Introduction

II. The Set of Inputs

III. The Distribution of ACTH

IV. The Adrenal Gland and Its Secretions

V. The Distribution and Metabolism of Cortisol

VI. The Overall Response

VII. Models of Control of Secretion or Plasma Concentration of Cortisol

References

10. Calcium Homeostasis

I. Introduction

II. The Regulatory Model

III. Concluding Remarks

References

11. Role of Ovulation in the Regulation of the Estrous Cycle

I. Introduction

II. The Basic Mechanisms

III. Theoretical Model of the Rat Estrous Cycle

IV. Preliminary Computer Simulation of the Cycle

V. A Word about Cyclicity

References

12. The Thyroid Hormone Feedback Control System

I. Introduction: Physiology of Thyroid Hormones

II. A Feedback Control System Model

III. Subsystem Models

IV. A Final Remark

Appendix A

Appendix B

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483216645

About the Editor

J. H. U. Brown

Donald S. Gann

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.