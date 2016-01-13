Engineering of Nanobiomaterials
1st Edition
Applications of Nanobiomaterials
Engineering of Nanobiomaterials presents the most recent information regarding the specific modifications of nanomaterials and of their synthesis methods, in order to obtain particular structures for different biomedical purposes. This book enables the results of current research to reach those who wish to use this knowledge in an applied setting.
Engineered nanobiomaterials, designed from organic or inorganic raw materials, offer promising alternatives in many biomedical applications. In this book, eminent researchers from around the world discuss the various applications, including antibacterial therapy, biosensors, cancer therapy, stimuli-responsive drug release, drug delivery, gene therapy and visual prostheses. In each case, advantages, drawbacks and future potential are outlined.
This book will be of interest to students, postdoctoral researchers and professors engaged in the fields of materials science, biotechnology and applied chemistry. It will also be highly valuable to those working in industry, including pharmaceutics and biotechnology companies, medical researchers, biomedical engineers and advanced clinicians.
- An up-to-date and highly structured reference source for students, researchers and practitioners working in biomedical, biotechnological and engineering fields
- A valuable guide to recent scientific progress, covering major and emerging applications of nanomaterials in the biomedical field
- Proposes novel opportunities and ideas for developing or improving engineering technologies in nanomedicine/nanobiology
Academic: Materials science, biotechnology and applied chemistry professors, PhD, MsC, postdocs, upper level undergraduate students. Industry: Pharmaceutics and biotechnology companies, medical researchers, biomedical engineers, advanced clinicians
- List of contributors
- Preface of the series
- Preface
- About the Series (Volumes I–XI)
- About this Book
- Chapter 1. Engineering of stimuli-sensitive nanopreparations to overcome physiological barriers and cancer multidrug resistance
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Barriers in Drug Delivery
- 1.3 Stimuli-Sensitive Nanopreparations
- 1.4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 2. Production of complex metal oxide nanopowders using pulsed electron beam in low-pressure gas for biomaterials application
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The Description of Installation
- 2.3 NP Characteristics
- 2.4 NP Magnetic Properties
- 2.5 Nano Radiopaque Contrast Substances
- 2.6 Optically and Thermally Stimulated Luminescence of Nanopowders and Thin Films of Aluminum Oxide
- 2.7 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 3. Bioabsorbable engineered nanobiomaterials for antibacterial therapy
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Nanoengineered Natural Herbs as Antibacterial Therapy
- 3.3 Chitosan
- 3.4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 4. Organic electronic materials for gene delivery
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Fullerene-Based Nonviral Vectors for Gene Delivery
- 4.3 Graphene-Based Nonviral Vectors for Gene Delivery
- 4.4 Conjugated Polymer-Based Nonviral Vectors for Gene Delivery
- 4.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 5. Magnetic modification of cells
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Magnetic Modification of Cells
- 5.3 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 6. Aptamers as functional bionanomaterials for sensor applications
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Discovery of Recognition Elements
- 6.3 Aptamer Coating Layer Development
- 6.4 Sensor Signal Transduction Using Aptamers
- 6.5 Functional Bionanomaterials for Aptasensors
- 6.6 Future Perspectives
- References
- Chapter 7. Gene delivery mediated by gemini surfactants: Structure–activity relationships
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Gemini Surfactants: Synthesis and Physicochemical Behavior
- 7.3 Physicochemical Properties
- 7.4 Surface Activity and Micellization
- 7.5 Self-Assembly
- 7.6 Structural Modulation Featuring Biological Properties
- 7.7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. Nanobiomaterials for bionic eye: Vision of the future
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Learning from the Nature
- 8.3 Bionic Eye
- 8.4 Challenges in the Design and Fabrication of a Bionic Eye
- 8.5 Nanobiomaterial Point of View
- 8.6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 9. Bioactive-functionalized interpenetrating network hydrogel (BIOF-IPN)
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Generation of Free Radicals in Living Systems
- 9.3 Intelligent Functional Biomaterials
- 9.4 Practical in vitro Applications of the BIOF-IPN in Dentistry
- 9.5 Conclusions and Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 10. Engineered nanomaterials for biomedicine: Advancements and hazards
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Nano–Bio Interfaces: Interaction
- 10.3 Biomimic
- 10.4 Nanomaterials and Drug Delivery
- 10.5 Therapeutic Applications of Nanomaterials
- 10.6 Nanomaterials and Scaffold Reinforcements
- 10.7 Nanobiosensors
- 10.8 Nanobiomaterial: Immunogenicity
- 10.9 Nanotoxicology
- 10.10 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 11. Mechanism of nanomachining semiconductor and ceramic blades for surgical applications
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Study of the Mechanism of Ceramic Knife Fabrication Using Discrete Element Method
- 11.3 Study of the Mechanism of Silicon Knife Fabrication Using Molecular Dynamics
- 11.4 Conclusions
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 12. Design and implementation of an electrospinning system
- Abstract
- Nomenclature
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Mathematical Model
- 12.3 Experimental Observations
- 12.4 Computer Simulations
- 12.5 Conclusions
- References
- Appendix
- Chapter 13. Engineered nanoparticles as a precise delivery system in cancer therapeutics
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Nanoparticles in Cancer Therapeutics
- 13.3 Engineered Nanoparticles in Cancer Therapeutics
- 13.4 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 14. Inorganic nanoflotillas as engineered particles for drug and gene delivery
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 What Are the Essential Properties of Nanoparticles for Therapeutic Purposes?
- 14.3 Physiological Barriers to Be Circumvented by Inorganic Nanoparticles for Effective Drug/Gene and Gene Delivery
- 14.4 Inorganic Nanoflotillas as Propellers for Drug/Gene Delivery via Surface Functionalization
- 14.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 15. Chemical and green routes for the synthesis of multifunctional pure and substituted nanohydroxyapatite for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Materials
- 15.3 Characterization Techniques
- 15.4 Chemical Synthesis of Pure and Substituted n-HA Particles
- 15.5 Green Route Synthesis of n-HA
- 15.6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 13th January 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323417341
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323415323
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania