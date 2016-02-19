Engineering Materials 3 deals with a variety of engineering materials such as metals, polymeric materials, and ferrous and non-ferrous alloys. The mechanical properties of metals and polymeric materials are also discussed, along with the alloying of metals.

Comprised of six chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the mechanical properties of metals such as elasticity, plasticity, and malleability. Tensile testing, hardness measurements, impact testing, fatigue testing, and creep measurements are considered. Subsequent chapters focus on the mechanical properties of polymeric materials, with emphasis on the effects of temperature and age on mechanical properties; the process of alloying metals; and properties of ferrous and non-ferrous alloys. The book concludes with an overview of the basic structures of polymers; the effect of polymer crystallinity on polymer properties; how the properties of polymers may be modified by additives; and the properties and applications of common elastomers.

This monograph is intended for engineering students who want to gain a basic understanding of the alloying of metals and an awareness of the materials commonly used in engineering, as well as their properties and applications.