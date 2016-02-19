Engineering Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434901395, 9781483183077

Engineering Materials

1st Edition

Volume 3

Authors: William Bolton
eBook ISBN: 9781483183077
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 124
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Engineering Materials 3 deals with a variety of engineering materials such as metals, polymeric materials, and ferrous and non-ferrous alloys. The mechanical properties of metals and polymeric materials are also discussed, along with the alloying of metals.

Comprised of six chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the mechanical properties of metals such as elasticity, plasticity, and malleability. Tensile testing, hardness measurements, impact testing, fatigue testing, and creep measurements are considered. Subsequent chapters focus on the mechanical properties of polymeric materials, with emphasis on the effects of temperature and age on mechanical properties; the process of alloying metals; and properties of ferrous and non-ferrous alloys. The book concludes with an overview of the basic structures of polymers; the effect of polymer crystallinity on polymer properties; how the properties of polymers may be modified by additives; and the properties and applications of common elastomers.

This monograph is intended for engineering students who want to gain a basic understanding of the alloying of metals and an awareness of the materials commonly used in engineering, as well as their properties and applications.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Mechanical Properties of Metals

Mechanical Properties

The Tensile Test

Hardness Measurements

Impact Tests

Toughness

Fatigue Tests

Long-Term Behaviour - Creep

Which Mechanical Property?

Problems

2 Mechanical Properties of Polymeric Materials

Polymeric Materials

Mechanical Properties

The Tensile Test

Creep Behaviour of Plastics

Hardness Measurements

Impact Tests

Fatigue Properties of Plastics

Service Requirements

Problems

3 Alloying of Metals

Alloys

Iron alloys

Copper Alloys

Mixtures, Solutions and Compounds

Solubility and Precipitation

Phase

Alloy Types

Equilibrium Diagram

Problems

4 Ferrous Alloys

The Iron-Carbon System

Alloy Steels

Critical Change Points

Heat Treatment of Steel

Hardenability

Heat Treatment Equipment

Problems

5 Non-Ferrous Alloys

Aluminium

Aluminium Alloys

Copper

Copper Alloys

Magnesium

Magnesium Alloys

Nickel

Nickel Alloys

Titanium

Titanium Alloys

Zinc

Zinc Alloys

Comparison of Non-Ferrous Alloys

Precipitation Hardening

Problems

6 Polymeric Materials

Polymers

Structure of Polymers

Glass Transition Temperature

Effects of Temperature and Time on Mechanical Properties

Temperature and Polymer Use

Orientation

Additives

Copolymers

Common Thermoplastics and their Properties

Thermosetting Polymers

Elastomers

Polymer Foams

Polymer Based Sandwich Materials

Polymer Composites

Problems

Index

Details

No. of pages:
124
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483183077

About the Author

William Bolton

Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.