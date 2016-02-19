Engineering Materials
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Engineering Materials 3 deals with a variety of engineering materials such as metals, polymeric materials, and ferrous and non-ferrous alloys. The mechanical properties of metals and polymeric materials are also discussed, along with the alloying of metals.
Comprised of six chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the mechanical properties of metals such as elasticity, plasticity, and malleability. Tensile testing, hardness measurements, impact testing, fatigue testing, and creep measurements are considered. Subsequent chapters focus on the mechanical properties of polymeric materials, with emphasis on the effects of temperature and age on mechanical properties; the process of alloying metals; and properties of ferrous and non-ferrous alloys. The book concludes with an overview of the basic structures of polymers; the effect of polymer crystallinity on polymer properties; how the properties of polymers may be modified by additives; and the properties and applications of common elastomers.
This monograph is intended for engineering students who want to gain a basic understanding of the alloying of metals and an awareness of the materials commonly used in engineering, as well as their properties and applications.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Mechanical Properties of Metals
Mechanical Properties
The Tensile Test
Hardness Measurements
Impact Tests
Toughness
Fatigue Tests
Long-Term Behaviour - Creep
Which Mechanical Property?
Problems
2 Mechanical Properties of Polymeric Materials
Polymeric Materials
Mechanical Properties
The Tensile Test
Creep Behaviour of Plastics
Hardness Measurements
Impact Tests
Fatigue Properties of Plastics
Service Requirements
Problems
3 Alloying of Metals
Alloys
Iron alloys
Copper Alloys
Mixtures, Solutions and Compounds
Solubility and Precipitation
Phase
Alloy Types
Equilibrium Diagram
Problems
4 Ferrous Alloys
The Iron-Carbon System
Alloy Steels
Critical Change Points
Heat Treatment of Steel
Hardenability
Heat Treatment Equipment
Problems
5 Non-Ferrous Alloys
Aluminium
Aluminium Alloys
Copper
Copper Alloys
Magnesium
Magnesium Alloys
Nickel
Nickel Alloys
Titanium
Titanium Alloys
Zinc
Zinc Alloys
Comparison of Non-Ferrous Alloys
Precipitation Hardening
Problems
6 Polymeric Materials
Polymers
Structure of Polymers
Glass Transition Temperature
Effects of Temperature and Time on Mechanical Properties
Temperature and Polymer Use
Orientation
Additives
Copolymers
Common Thermoplastics and their Properties
Thermosetting Polymers
Elastomers
Polymer Foams
Polymer Based Sandwich Materials
Polymer Composites
Problems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183077
About the Author
William Bolton
Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK