Engineering Materials Science
1st Edition
Description
Milton Ohring's Engineering Materials Science integrates the scientific nature and modern applications of all classes of engineering materials. This comprehensive, introductory textbook will provide undergraduate engineering students with the fundamental background needed to understand the science of structure-property relationships, as well as address the engineering concerns of materials selection in design, processing materials into useful products, andhow material degrade and fail in service. Specific topics include: physical and electronic structure; thermodynamics and kinetics; processing; mechanical, electrical, magnetic, and optical properties; degradation; and failure and reliability. The book offers superior coverage of electrical, optical, and magnetic materials than competing text. The author has taught introductory courses in material science and engineering both in academia and industry (AT&T Bell Laboratories) and has also written the well-received book, The Material Science of Thin Films (Academic Press).
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Provides a modern treatment of materials exposing the interrelated themes of structure, properties, processing, and performance
- Includes an interactive, computationally oriented, computer disk containing nine modules dealing with structure, phase diagrams, diffusion, and mechanical and electronic properties
- Fundamentals are stressed
- Of particular interest to students, researchers, and professionals in the field of electronic engineering
Readership
Undergraduates in introductory materials science and engineering, sophomore and junior students in Engineering/Materials Science/Metallurgy Departments (especially those within Electrical Engineering Departments), and electrical engineers.
Table of Contents
(Chapter Headings): Introduction to Materials Science and Engineering. Electrons in Atoms and Solids: Bonding. Structure of Solids. Polymers, Glasses, Ceramics, and Non-Metallic Mixtures. Thermodynamics of Solids. Kinetics of Mass Transport and Phase Transformations. Mechanical Behavior of Solids. Materials Processing and Forming Operations. Engineering Materials; How They Are Strengthened and Toughened. Degradation and Failure of Structural Materials. Electrical Properties ofMetals, Insulators, and Dielectrics. Semiconductor Materials and Devices: Science and Technology. Optical Properties of Materials. Magnetic Properties of Materials. Failure and Reliability of Electronic Materials and Devices. Appendices. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 827
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 17th November 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505695
About the Author
Milton Ohring
Dr. Milton Ohring, author of two previously acclaimed Academic Press books,The Materials Science of Thin Films (l992) and Engineering Materials Science (1995), has taught courses on reliability and failure in electronics at Bell Laboratories (AT&T and Lucent Technologies). From this perspective and the well-written tutorial style of the book, the reader will gain a deeper physical understanding of failure mechanisms in electronic materials and devices; acquire skills in the mathematical handling of reliability data; and better appreciate future technology trends and the reliability issues they raise.
Affiliations and Expertise
Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, NJ, USA (Retired)
Reviews
@qu:"....I spent 25 years with Westinghouse research and find your coverages of the electronics areas to be superior to most Material Science texts and very realistic." @source:--Doug Mattox, University of Missouri-Rolla