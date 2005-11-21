Engineering Materials 2
3rd Edition
An Introduction to Microstructures, Processing and Design
Table of Contents
Metals: Metal Structures; Equilibrium Constitution & Phase Diagrams; Driving Force for Structural Change; Kinetics of Structural Change: Diffusive Transformations; Nucleation; Displacive Transformations; Light Alloys; Steels; Alloy Steels; Production, Forming & Joining of Metals; Ceramics & Glasses; Structure of Ceramics; Mechanical Properties of Ceramics; Statistics of Brittle Fracture; Production, Forming & Joining of Ceramics; Cements & Concretes; Polymers & Composites; Structure of Polymers; Mechanical Behaviour of Polymers; Production, Forming & Joining of Polymers; Composites: Fibrous, Particulate & Foamed; Wood; Designing with Metals, Ceramics, Polymers & Composites; Design with Materials; Engineering Failures and Disasters – The Ultimate Test of Design; Appendices: Teaching yourself Phase Diagrams; Symbols & Formulae; Complete Solutions Manual
Description
Engineering Materials 2 is a best-selling stand-alone text in its own right for more advanced students of materials science and mechanical engineering, and is the follow-up to its renowned companion text, Engineering Materials 1: An Introduction to Properties, Applications & Design . This book develops a detailed understanding of the fundamental properties of engineering materials, how they are controlled by processing, formed, joined and finished, and how all of these factors influence the selection and design of materials in real-world engineering applications.
Key Features
- One of the best-selling materials properties texts; companion text to Ashby & Jones' 'Engineering Materials 1: An Introduction to their Properties and Applications' book
- New student friendly format, with enhanced pedagogy including more case studies, worked examples, and student questions
- World-renowned author team
Readership
Senior level and postgraduate study in departments of mechanical engineering; materials sciences; manufacturing; engineering design; materials design; product design; aeronautical engineering; engineering sciences.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 21st November 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080468631
About the Authors
David R.H. Jones Author
Dr. Jones is co-author of Engineering Materials 1 and 2 and lead author for the 3rd and 4th editions. He was the founder editor of Elsevier's journal Engineering Failure Analysis, and founder chair of Elsevier's International Conference on Engineering Failure Analysis series. His research interests are in materials engineering, and along with serving as President of Christ's College at the University of Cambridge he now works internationally advising major companies and legal firms on failures of large steel structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former President, Christ's College, Cambridge, UK
Michael Ashby Author
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK
Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London