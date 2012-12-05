Engineering Materials 2
4th Edition
An Introduction to Microstructures and Processing
Table of Contents
Preface to the Fourth Edition
Acknowledgements
General Introduction
To the Reader
To the Lecturer
Accompanying Resources
About the Authors of the Tutorials
Part A: Metals
Chapter 1. Metals
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Metals for a Model Steam Engine
1.3 Metals for Drinks Cans
1.4 Metals for Hip Joints
1.5 Data for Metals
Chapter 2. Metal Structures
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Crystal and Glass Structures
2.3 Structures of Solutions and Compounds
2.4 Phases
2.5 Grain and Phase Boundaries
2.6 Shapes of Grains and Phases
2.7 Summary—Constitution and Structure
Worked Example
Chapter 3. Phase Diagrams 1
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Source Books
3.3 Components, Phases, and Structures
Worked Example
Worked Example
3.4 One- and Two-Component Systems
Worked Example
3.5 Solutions to Examples
Chapter 4. Phase Diagrams 2
4.1 Eutectics, Eutectoids, and Peritectics
4.2 Test Examples
4.3 Solutions to Examples
Chapter 5. Case Studies in Phase Diagrams
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Choosing Soft Solders
5.3 Pure Silicon for Microchips
5.4 Making Bubble-Free Ice
Worked Example
Chapter 6. Driving Force for Structural Change
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Driving Forces
6.3 Reversibility
6.4 Stability, Instability, and Metastability
6.5 Driving Force for Solidification
6.6 Solid-State Phase Changes
6.7 Precipitate Coarsening
6.8 Grain Growth
6.9 Recrystallization
6.10 Sizes of Driving Forces
Worked Example
Chapter 7. Kinetics 1—Diffusive Transformations
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solidification
7.3 Heat-Flow Effects
7.4 Solid-State Phase Changes
7.5 Diffusion-Controlled Kinetics
7.6 Shapes of Grains and Phases
Worked Example
Chapter 8. Kinetics 2—Nucleation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Nucleation in Liquids
8.3 Heterogeneous Nucleation
8.4 Nucleation in Solids
8.5 Summary
8.6 Nucleation Everywhere
Worked Example
Chapter 9. Kinetics 3—Displacive Transformations
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Diffusive F.C.C. to B.C.C. Transformation in Pure Iron
9.3 Time–Temperature–Transformation Diagram
9.4 Displacive F.C.C. to B.C.C. Transformation
9.5 Details of Martensite Formation
9.6 Martensite Transformation in Steels
Worked Example
Chapter 10. Case Studies in Phase Transformations
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Making Rain
10.3 Fine-Grained Castings
10.4 Single Crystals for Semiconductors
10.5 Amorphous Metals
Worked Example
Chapter 11. Light Alloys
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Solid Solution Hardening
11.3 Age (Precipitation) Hardening
11.4 Work Hardening
Worked Example
Chapter 12. Steels 1—Carbon Steels
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Microstructures After Slow Cooling (Normalizing)
12.3 Mechanical Properties of Normalized Steels
12.4 Quenched-and-Tempered Steels
12.5 Notes on the TTT Diagram
Chapter 13. Steels 2—Alloy Steels
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Hardenability
13.3 Solution Hardening
13.4 Precipitation Hardening
13.5 Corrosion Resistance
13.6 Stainless Steels
13.7 Phases in Stainless Steels
13.8 Improving Stainless Steels
Worked Example
Chapter 14. Case Studies in Steels
14.1 Detective Work After a Boiler Explosion
14.2 Welding Steels Safely
14.3 The Case of the Broken Hammer
Chapter 15. Processing Metals 1
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Casting
15.3 Deformation Processing
15.4 Recrystallization
Worked Example
Chapter 16. Processing Metals 2
16.1 Machining
16.2 Joining
16.3 Heat Treating
16.4 Special Topics
Worked Example
Part B: Ceramics
Chapter 17. Ceramics
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Generic Ceramics
17.3 Ceramic Composites
17.4 Data for Ceramics
Chapter 18. Ceramic Structures
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Ionic and Covalent Ceramics
18.3 Simple Ionic Ceramics
18.4 Simple Covalent Ceramics
18.5 Silica and Silicates
18.6 Silicate Glasses
18.7 Ceramic Alloys
18.8 Microstructures of Ceramics
18.9 Vitreous Ceramics
18.10 Stone and Rock
18.11 Ceramic Composites
Worked Example
Chapter 19. Mechanical Properties of Ceramics
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Elastic Moduli
19.3 Strength, Hardness, and Lattice Resistance
19.4 Fracture Strength of Ceramics
19.5 Modulus of Rupture
19.6 Compression Test
19.7 Thermal Shock Resistance
19.8 Time Dependence of Strength
19.9 Creep of Ceramics
Chapter 20. Processing Ceramics
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Production of Engineering Ceramics
20.3 Forming Engineering Ceramics
20.4 Production and Forming of Glass
20.5 Processing Pottery, Porcelain, and Brick
20.6 Improving Ceramics
20.7 Joining Ceramics
Worked Example
Chapter 21. Cement and Concrete
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Chemistry of Cement
21.3 Structure of Portland Cement
21.4 Concrete
21.5 Strength of Cement and Concrete
21.6 High-Strength Cement
21.7 Reinforcing Cement and Concrete
Worked Example
Chapter 22. Case Studies in Ceramics
22.1 Hard as Flint
22.2 Slate—Natural Roofing Material
22.3 Glass Roof Beams
Worked Example
Part C: Polymers
Chapter 23. Polymers
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Generic Polymers
23.3 Material Data
Worked Example
Chapter 24. Polymer Structures
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Molecular Length
24.3 Molecular Architecture
24.4 Molecular Packing and Glass Transition
Worked Example
Chapter 25. Mechanical Properties of Polymers
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Stiffness—Time and Temperature Dependent Modulus
25.3 Strength—Cold Drawing and Crazing
Chapter 26. Processing Polymers
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Polymer Synthesis
26.3 Polymer Alloys
26.4 Forming Polymers
26.5 Joining Polymers
Worked Example
Chapter 27. Case Studies in Polymers
27.1 Fatal Bungee Jumping Accident
27.2 Polyethylene Gas Pipes
27.3 Ultrastrong Fibers for Yacht Rigging
Part D: Composites
Chapter 28. Properties of Composites and Foams
28.1 Introduction
28.2 Fiber Composites
28.3 Modulus
28.4 Tensile Strength
28.5 Toughness
28.6 Foams and Cellular solids
28.7 Properties of Foams
28.8 Materials that are Engineered
Chapter 29. Wood Structure and Properties
29.1 Introduction
29.2 Structure of Wood
29.3 Mechanical Properties of Wood
29.4 Elasticity
29.5 Tensile and Compressive Strength
29.6 Toughness
29.7 Wood Compared to Other Materials
Worked Example
Chapter 30. Case Studies in Composites
30.1 Materials for Violin Bodies
30.2 Failure of a GFRP Surgical Instrument
30.3 Cork—A Unique Natural Foam
Worked Example
Appendix. Symbols and Formulae
List of Principal Symbols
Summary of Principal Formulae
References
Index
Description
Engineering Materials 2, Fourth Edition, is one of the leading self-contained texts for more advanced students of materials science and mechanical engineering. It provides a concise introduction to the microstructures and processing of materials, and shows how these are related to the properties required in engineering design.
Each chapter is designed to provide the content of one 50-minute lecture. This updated version includes new case studies, more worked examples; links to Google Earth, websites, and video clips; and a companion site with access to instructors' resources: solution manual, image bank of figures from the book, and a section of interactive materials science tutorials. Other changes include an increased emphasis on the relationship between structure, processing, and properties, and the integration of the popular tutorial on phase diagrams into the main text.
The book is perfect as a stand-alone text for an advanced course in engineering materials or a second text with its companion Engineering Materials 1: An Introduction to Properties, Applications, and Design, Fourth Edition in a two-semester course or sequence.
Key Features
- Many new or revised applications-based case studies and examples
- Treatment of phase diagrams integrated within the main text
- Increased emphasis on the relationship between structure, processing and properties, in both conventional and innovative materials
- Frequent worked examples – to consolidate, develop, and challenge
- Many new photographs and links to Google Earth, websites, and video clips
- Accompanying companion site with access to instructors’ resources, including a suite of interactive materials science tutorials, a solutions manual, and an image bank of figures from the book
Readership
Senior level and postgraduate study in departments of mechanical engineering; materials sciences; manufacturing; engineering design; materials design; product design; aeronautical engineering; engineering sciences.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 5th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080966694
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080966687
About the Authors
David R.H. Jones Author
Dr. Jones is co-author of Engineering Materials 1 and 2 and lead author for the 3rd and 4th editions. He was the founder editor of Elsevier's journal Engineering Failure Analysis, and founder chair of Elsevier's International Conference on Engineering Failure Analysis series. His research interests are in materials engineering, and along with serving as President of Christ's College at the University of Cambridge he now works internationally advising major companies and legal firms on failures of large steel structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former President, Christ's College, Cambridge, UK
Michael Ashby Author
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK
Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London