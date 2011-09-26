Engineering Materials 1 - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780080966656, 9780080966663

Engineering Materials 1

4th Edition

An Introduction to Properties, Applications and Design

Authors: David R.H. Jones Michael Ashby
eBook ISBN: 9780080966663
Paperback ISBN: 9780080966656
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th September 2011
Page Count: 496
Description

Widely adopted around the world, Engineering Materials 1 is a core materials science and engineering text for third- and fourth-year undergraduate students; it provides a broad introduction to the mechanical and environmental properties of materials used in a wide range of engineering applications. The text is deliberately concise, with each chapter designed to cover the content of one lecture. As in previous editions, chapters are arranged in groups dealing with particular classes of properties, each group covering property definitions, measurement, underlying principles, and materials selection techniques. Every group concludes with a chapter of case studies that demonstrate practical engineering problems involving materials.

Engineering Materials 1, Fourth Edition is perfect as a stand-alone text for a one-semester course in engineering materials or a first text with its companion Engineering Materials 2: An Introduction to Microstructures and Processing, in a two-semester course or sequence.

Key Features

  • Many new design case studies and design-based examples
  • Revised and expanded treatments of stress–strain, fatigue, creep, and corrosion
  • Additional worked examples—to consolidate, develop, and challenge
  • Compendia of results for elastic beams, plastic moments, and stress intensity factors
  • Many new photographs and links to Google Earth, websites, and video clips
  • Accompanying companion site with access to instructors’ resources, including a suite of interactive materials science tutorials, a solutions manual, and an image bank of figures from the book

Readership

Mid and senior undergraduate level courses, taught masters courses in departments of mechanical engineering; materials sciences; manufacturing; engineering design; materials design; product design; aeronautical engineering; engineering sciences. Particularly suitable as a one-semester course text

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Engineering Materials and Their Properties

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Examples of Materials Selection

Chapter 2. The Price and Availability of Materials

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Data for material prices

2.3. The use-pattern of materials

2.4. Ubiquitous materials

2.5. Exponential growth and consumption doubling-time

2.6. Resource availability

2.7. The future

2.8. Conclusion

Chapter 3. The Elastic Moduli

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Definition of Stress

3.3. Definition of Strain

3.4. Hooke's Law

3.5. Measurement of Young's Modulus

3.6. Data for Young's Modulus

Chapter 4. Bonding between Atoms

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Primary bonds

4.3. Secondary bonds

4.4. The condensed states of matter

4.5. Interatomic forces

Chapter 5. Packing of Atoms in Solids

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Atom Packing in Crystals

5.3. Close-Packed Structures and Crystal Energies

5.4. Crystallography

5.5. Plane Indices

5.6. Direction Indices

5.7. Other Simple Important Crystal Structures

5.8. Atom Packing in Polymers

5.9. Atom Packing in Inorganic Glasses

5.10. The Density of Solids

Chapter 6. The Physical Basis of Young's Modulus

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Moduli of Crystals

6.3. Rubbers and the Glass Transition Temperature

6.4. Composites

Chapter 7. Case Studies in Modulus-Limited Design

7.1. Case Study 1: Selecting Materials for Racing Yacht Masts

7.2. Case Study 2: Designing a Mirror for a Large Reflecting Telescope

7.3. Case Study 3: The Challenger Space Shuttle Disaster

Chapter 8. Yield Strength, Tensile Strength, and Ductility

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Linear and Nonlinear Elasticity

8.3. Load–Extension Curves for Nonelastic (Plastic) Behavior

8.4. True Stress–Strain Curves for Plastic Flow

8.5. Plastic Work

8.6. Tensile Testing

8.7. Data

8.8. A Note on the Hardness Test

Chapter 9. Dislocations and Yielding in Crystals

9.1. Introduction

9.2. The Strength of a Perfect Crystal

9.3. Dislocations in Crystals

9.4. The Force Acting on a Dislocation

9.5. Other Properties of Dislocations

Chapter 10. Strengthening Methods and Plasticity of Polycrystals

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strengthening Mechanisms

10.3. Solid Solution Hardening

10.4. Precipitate and Dispersion Strengthening

10.5. Work-Hardening

10.6. The Dislocation Yield Strength

10.7. Yield in Polycrystals

10.8. Final Remarks

Chapter 11. Continuum Aspects of Plastic Flow

11.1. Introduction

11.2. The onset of yielding and the shear yield strength, k

11.3. Analyzing the hardness test

11.4. Plastic instability: necking in tensile loading

Chapter 12. Case Studies in Yield-Limited Design

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Case Study 1: Elastic Design—Materials for Springs

12.3. Case Study 2: Plastic Design—Materials for Pressure Vessels

12.4. Case Study 3: Large-Strain Plasticity—Metal Rolling

Chapter 13. Fast Fracture and Toughness

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Energy Criterion for Fast Fracture

13.3. Data for Gc and Kc

Chapter 14. Micromechanisms of Fast Fracture

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Mechanisms of Crack Propagation 1: Ductile Tearing

14.3. Mechanisms of Crack Propagation 2: Cleavage

14.4. Composites, Including Wood

14.5. Avoiding Brittle Alloys

Chapter 15. Probabilistic Fracture of Brittle Materials

15.1. Introduction

15.2. The Statistics of Strength

15.3. The Weibull Distribution

15.4. The Modulus of Rupture

Chapter 16. Case Studies in Fracture

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Case Study 1: Fast Fracture of an Ammonia Tank

16.3. Case Study 2: Explosion of a Perspex Pressure Window during Hydrostatic Testing

16.4. Case Study 3: Cracking of a Foam Jacket on a Liquid Methane Tank

Chapter 17. Fatigue Failure

17.1. Introduction

17.2. Fatigue of Uncracked Components

17.3. Fatigue of Cracked Components

17.4. Fatigue Mechanisms

Chapter 18. Fatigue Design

18.1. Introduction

18.2. Fatigue Data for Uncracked Components

18.3. Stress Concentrations

18.4. The Notch Sensitivity Factor

18.5. Fatigue Data for Welded Joints

18.6. Fatigue Improvement Techniques

18.7. Designing Out Fatigue Cycles

Chapter 19. Case Studies in Fatigue Failure

19.1. Case Study 1: The Comet Air Disasters

19.2. Case Study 2: The Eschede Railway Disaster

19.3. Case Study 3: The Safety of the Stretham Engine

Chapter 20. Creep and Creep Fracture

20.1. Introduction

20.2. Creep Testing and Creep Curves

20.3. Creep Relaxation

20.4. Creep Damage and Creep Fracture

20.5. Creep-Resistant Materials

Chapter 21. Kinetic Theory of Diffusion

21.1. Introduction

21.2. Diffusion and Fick's Law

21.3. Data for Diffusion Coefficients

21.4. Mechanisms of Diffusion

Chapter 22. Mechanisms of Creep, and Creep-Resistant Materials

22.1. Introduction

22.2. Creep Mechanisms: Metals and Ceramics

22.3. Creep Mechanisms: Polymers

22.4. Selecting Materials to Resist Creep

Chapter 23. The Turbine Blade—A Case Study in Creep-Limited Design

23.1. Introduction

23.2. Properties Required of a Turbine Blade

23.3. Nickel-Based Super-Alloys

23.4. Engineering Developments—Blade Cooling

23.5. Future Developments: High-Temperature Ceramics

23.6. Cost Effectiveness

Chapter 24. Oxidation of Materials

24.1. Introduction

24.2. The Energy of Oxidation

24.3. Rates of Oxidation

24.4. Data

24.5. Micromechanisms

Chapter 25. Case Studies in Dry Oxidation

25.1. Introduction

25.2. Case Study 1: Making Stainless Alloys

25.3. Case Study 2: Protecting Turbine Blades

25.4. A Note on Joining Operations

Chapter 26. Wet Corrosion of Materials

26.1. Introduction

26.2. Wet Corrosion

26.3. Voltage Differences as the Driving Force for Wet Oxidation

26.4. Pourbaix (Electrochemical Equilibrium) Diagrams

26.5. Some Examples

26.6. A Note on Standard Electrode Potentials

26.7. Localized Attack

Chapter 27. Case Studies in Wet Corrosion

27.1. Case Study 1: Protecting Ships' Hulls from Corrosion

27.2. Case Study 2: Rusting of a Stainless Steel Water Filter

27.3. Case Study 3: Corrosion in Reinforced Concrete

27.4. A Note on Small Anodes and Large Cathodes

Chapter 28. Friction and Wear

28.1. Introduction

28.2. Friction between Materials

28.3. Data for Coefficients of Friction

28.4. Lubrication

28.5. Wear of Materials

28.6. Surface and Bulk Properties

Chapter 29. Case Studies in Friction and Wear

29.1. Introduction

29.2. Case Study 1: The Design of Journal Bearings

29.3. Case Study 2: Materials for Skis and Sledge Runners

29.4. Case Study 3: High-Friction Rubber

Chapter 30. Final Case Study

30.1. Introduction

30.2. Energy and Carbon Emissions

30.3. Ways of Achieving Energy Economy

30.4. Material Content of a Car

30.5. Alternative Materials

30.6. Production Methods

30.7. Conclusions

Appendix. Symbols and Formulae

About the Author

David R.H. Jones

David R.H. Jones

Dr. Jones is co-author of Engineering Materials 1 and 2 and lead author for the 3rd and 4th editions. He was the founder editor of Elsevier's journal Engineering Failure Analysis, and founder chair of Elsevier's International Conference on Engineering Failure Analysis series. His research interests are in materials engineering, and along with serving as President of Christ's College at the University of Cambridge he now works internationally advising major companies and legal firms on failures of large steel structures.

Affiliations and Expertise

Former President, Christ's College, Cambridge, UK

Michael Ashby

Michael Ashby

Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus at Cambridge University and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London, UK

Mike Ashby is sole or lead author of several of Elsevier’s top selling engineering textbooks, including Materials and Design: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design, Materials Selection in Mechanical Design, Materials and the Environment, and Materials: Engineering, Science, Processing and Design. He is also coauthor of the books Engineering Materials 1&2, and Nanomaterials, Nanotechnologies and Design.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Society Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cambridge, and Former Visiting Professor of Design at the Royal College of Art, London

Reviews

"Ashby (emeritus) and Jones (both Cambridge U.) have made considerable changes to the 2005 third edition (the first edition was published in 1980), among them new illustrative photographs, references to reliable websites, and worked examples to many of the chapters. The textbook is for a first course on materials for undergraduate engineering students, holding up one corner of a curriculum that includes design, mechanics, and structures. It covers price and availability; the elastic moduli; yield strength, tensile strength, and ductility; fast fracture, brittle fracture, and toughness; fatigue failure; creep deformation and fracture; oxidation and corrosion; and friction, abrasion, and wear." --Reference and Research News, October 2012

Ratings and Reviews

